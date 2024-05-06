Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,947.41
    +124.21 (+0.57%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,127.79
    +63.59 (+1.26%)
     

  • DOW

    38,675.68
    +449.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7312
    +0.0004 (+0.05%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.40
    +0.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    87,654.57
    +966.83 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,333.86
    +56.88 (+4.45%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,317.10
    +8.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,035.72
    +19.61 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5000
    -0.0710 (-1.55%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,011.00
    +10.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.49
    -1.19 (-8.11%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,213.49
    +41.34 (+0.51%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,236.07
    -38.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6785
    -0.0002 (-0.03%)
     

Qantas agrees payouts over 'ghost flights'

João da Silva - Business reporter
·1 min read
Qantas planes on tarmac at Adelaide Airport
Qantas was accused of selling thousands of tickets for cancelled flights [Reuters]

Australia's biggest airline Qantas has agreed to pay a A$100m ($66.1m, £52.7m) penalty to settle a legal case accusing it of selling thousands of tickets for flights it had already cancelled.

Under the deal with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the firm will also launch a plan worth up to A$20m to compensate affected passengers.

Qantas' Chief Executive, Vanessa Hudson, said the move represented an important step toward "restoring confidence in the national carrier."

The so-called "ghost flight" case, which was launched by the ACCC in August, claimed that in some instances Qantas had sold tickets for flights that had been cancelled for weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When flying resumed after the Covid shutdown, we recognise Qantas let down customers" said Ms Hudson, who said she had made it a priority to restore the airline's reputation when she was appointed to the job last year.

"We are pleased to have secured these admissions by Qantas that it misled its customers, and its agreement that a very significant penalty is required", ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

The penalty agreement between Qantas and the ACCC will now have to be approved by the Federal Court of Australia.