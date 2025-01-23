Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2025 Teledyne Technologies Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Jason VanWees; Vice Chairman of the Board; Teledyne Technologies Inc

Robert Mehrabian; Executive Chairman of the Board; Teledyne Technologies Inc

Edwin Roks; Chief Executive Officer; Teledyne Technologies Inc

George Bobb; President, Chief Operating Officer; Teledyne Technologies Inc

Stephen Blackwood; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; Teledyne Technologies Inc

Noah Poponak; Analyst; The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Greg Konrad; Analyst; Jefferies Financial Group

Andrew Buscaglia; Analyst; BNP Paribas Exane

Damian Karas; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Jordan Lyonnais; Analyst; BofA Global Research

James Ricchiuti; Analyst; Needham & Company Inc.

Joe Giordano; Analyst; TD Cowen

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to Teledyne's fourth-quarter earnings release conference call. Here is our first speaker, Mr. Jason VanWees.

Jason VanWees

Good morning, everyone. This is Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman. I'd like to welcome everyone to Teledyne's fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings release conference call. We released our earnings earlier this morning before the market opened.
Joining me today are Teledyne's Executive Chairman, Robert Mehrabian; CEO, Edwin Roks; President and COO, George Bobb; Senior Vice President and CFO, Steve Blackwood; and Melanie Cibik, EVP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary. After remarks by Robert, Edwin, George, and Steve, we will [take] your questions.
Of course, though, before we get started, our attorneys have reminded me to tell you that all forward-looking statements made this morning are subject to various assumptions, risks, and caveats, as noted in the earnings release and our periodic ethics and values. And of course, actual results may differ materially. In order to avoid potential selective disclosures, this call is simultaneously being webcast. And a replay, both via webcast and dial-in, will be available for approximately one month.
Here is Robert.

Robert Mehrabian

Thank you, Jason. And good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. In the fourth quarter, we achieved many all-time records. Record sales increased 5.4% and accelerated from the third quarter. Fourth-quarter and full year non-GAAP earnings per share were records, as were fourth-quarter and full-year non-GAAP operating margins; finally, our record annual pre-cash flow, given that we ended the year with a very low leverage despite $1.1 billion of capital deployment in fiscal 2024.
We successfully closed the Micropac acquisition at the beginning of fiscal 2025, and we continue to expect the completion of the Excelitas carve-out transaction in the first quarter. We entered 2025 optimistic about our business portfolio in both commercial and defense markets. Our short-cycle commercial businesses improved throughout 2024, and comparison eased in 2025.
We also believe our defense businesses, which favor purchase orders versus protracted appropriations, unmanned versus manned platforms, and standard products versus highly customized solutions are well positioned in the current environment. Nevertheless, especially given the very strong US dollar, we believe it's prudent to be a bit cautious in our 2025 outlook. Including the acquisition of Micropac but excluding the Excelitas carve-out, since this acquisition has not yet closed, we believe 2025 sales may grow approximately 4%, with non-GAAP earnings double that amount at approximately 8% at the center of our outlook range.
I will now turn the call over to Edwin, who will further comment on the performance of our Digital Imaging segment.

