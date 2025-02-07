Q4 2024 WEX Inc Earnings Call

Steven Elder; Senior Vice President - Global Investor Relations; WEX Inc

Melissa Smith; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; WEX Inc

Jagtar Narula; Chief Financial Officer; WEX Inc

Sanjay Sakhrani; Analyst; KBW

Dan Dolev; Analyst; Mizuho

David Koning; Analyst; Baird

Andrew Jeffrey; Analyst; William Blair

John Davis; Analyst; Raymond James

Ramsey El-Assal; Analyst; Barclays

Tien-Tsin Huang; Analyst; JP Morgan

Andrew Valle; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the WEX fourth-quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Elder, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Steven Elder

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today is Melissa Smith, our Chair and CEO; and Jagtar Narula, our CFO.

Our press release we issued yesterday afternoon in a slide deck to walk through our prepared remarks have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at wexinc.com. For this quarter, we have also posted supplemental materials, which include detail around our performance to assist investors with understanding our results. A copy of the press release and supplemental materials have been included in an 8-K we filed with the SEC yesterday afternoon.

As a reminder, we will be discussing non-GAAP metrics, specifically adjusted net income, which we sometimes refer to as ANI, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted operating income, and related margin as well as adjusted free cash flow during our call. Please see Exhibit 1 of the press release for an explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.

The company provides revenue guidance on a GAAP basis and earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis due to the uncertainty and the indeterminate amount of certain elements that are included in reported GAAP earnings.

I would also like to remind you that we will discuss forward-looking statements on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our press release and the supplemental materials and the risk factors identified in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.

While we may update forward-looking statements in the future, we disclaim any obligations to do so. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of today.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Melissa.

Melissa Smith

Thank you, Steve. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. Before we dive into our results, I want to highlight a new resource we've introduced for investors.

As Steve mentioned, we posted a supplemental material document in the IR section of our website and filed it with the SEC yesterday after market close. This document consolidates key quarterly disclosures and commentary, providing details to better understand and analyze our performance while allowing us to focus this call on strategic and forward-looking priorities.

We plan to provide these supplemental materials quarterly moving forward. We encourage you to review the document at your convenience. With that, let's move into our quarterly and full-year performance.

Let me start with the full year results. Revenue of $2.6 billion for the year, with a record high and grew 3% compared to the prior year. Despite a headwind of 3% from fuel prices and foreign exchange rate. Adjusted net income per share grew 3% year over year. Excluding the impact of lower fuel prices and foreign exchange rate differences, revenue grew 6% and adjusted net income per share grew 11% year over year.

Now, turning to fourth-quarter results. We delivered revenue of $637 million for the quarter, a decrease of 4% year over year. Excluding the impact of fluctuations in fuel prices and foreign exchange rate, Q4 revenue was flat with the prior year. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $3.57, a decrease of 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Excluding the impact of fluctuations in fuel prices and foreign exchange rate, Q4 adjusted EPS grew 5%.

Second, if you step back from our reported results, I'm excited to take some time to discuss actions we've recently been undertaking to accelerate growth. I'll also share our perspective on where the business stands today and where we're headed over the next few years.

Since our founding, we've been helping customers and partners of all sizes simplify the business of running their businesses, giving them the ability to streamline operations and optimize workflows so they can focus on what matters most. With WEX, customers grow their business, save time, and build confidence. With worldwide business spend net rate in the trillions of dollars, combined with continued technology innovation and a relentless focus by businesses on efficiency, we are in an exciting segment of the economy with strong growth prospects.

Furthermore, in addition to the strong secular tailwinds, WEX, at its core, is a great business. We have a long trajectory of growth, exceptional margins, and we generate strong cash flow. Underpinning our business is an impressive set of technology assets. However, our growth has slowed in recent quarters, certainly macro factors such as fuel prices, FX rate, and the trucking recession in our mobility business have negatively affected our growth.

And we also saw pressure from one-off factors such as such as the contract renegotiations with a large travel customer in the loss of a Medicare Advantage customer in the Benefits segment. While these external factors impede our near-term growth rate, we would be remiss to ignore the factors that were within our control.

We have deeply examined the reasons why recent performance has fallen short of our target. One conclusion from this review is that our portfolio software assets and payment processing capabilities and untapped potential where we can accelerate growth. This is especially true in the Corporate Payments segment, where we have experienced more volatility in growth.

By pressing the untapped potential with increased and targeted investments, we believe there is tremendous opportunity to strengthen our competitive position and accelerate our revenue for us moving forward. We also believe that by our healthy investment in a highly effective sales and marketing organization, the size of the markets we sell into presents an opportunity to do more. And we're addressing this with renewed energy and additional investments.

As a result, we have already begun adding additional sales and marketing resources to (technical difficulty) both strategic and our high growth potential. In all segments, the payback period are two years or fewer and there was a strong and LTV to CAC. To be clear, this growth acceleration action stems from our views that are currently reported growth rate do not match the scale of our ambition, the capabilities of our team, or the opportunity in front of us. This is a very important issue to me, personally.

With that said, we're adjusting our long-term organic revenue growth targets from 8% to 12% to the 5% to 10% range to reflect updated market insight. In addition, as a result of the change in our organic revenue growth target, we are also updating our long-term adjusted earnings per share target to a range of 10% to 15%. We believe these updated long-term ranges consider the current pace and trajectory of the markets we operate in, while also reflecting our opportunity to remain highly competitive with our product offerings.

Recognizing that will take a bit of time for our investments in product and sales to bear fruit, we expect our reported results will be below the updated target this year. I'll walk you through some of the additional investments we're making to accelerate our growth, many of which are fully underway.

Let's discuss the details of these initiatives by segment. In Mobility, we're very competitively positioned with strong [modes]. We have a closed loop network in the US covering more than 90% of all fuel locations and 80% of all charging locations. We own the entire technology stack and we have WEX Bank as an integrated engine to handle all of the funding and compliance associated with the issuing.

We also have a strong market share with broader distribution capabilities. We expect to see continued growth as our solutions expand deeper into the market. We're also focused on new product initiatives that we believe can help infuse growth in this segment over time.

10-4 BY WEX, which serve independent owner operators and our Fleet Plus offering, which provides extended network perspective beyond fuel to local fleets are two of our most exciting new products. We also expect the migration to EVs to present opportunities to enhance our unit economics within our customer base, recognizing that the transition to EVs will take place over an extended timeline.

In addition, we've gained valuable insights from our experience with Payzer. While this asset has met the expectations we shared last year, we believe it has the opportunity to contribute even more. Over the past year, we've gained deeper customer insights, enhanced sales tools, and sharpened our cross-sell and go-to-market strategies to deliver effective and scalable growth in 2025.

Turning to our Benefits segment. In 2024, we experienced a moderation in growth, largely reflecting an industry by leveling the adoption curve for HSA eligible plan enrollment. Despite this broader trend, our robust portfolio of assets, including benefit administration, consumer-driven benefit offerings, and HSA custodial services positions us for market-leading performance while we continue to invest in strengthening our competitive position. We see a significant opportunity to unlock the next phase of growth for releasing new products and capabilities to drive greater engagement with consumers and employers.

For example, in the record keeper of these HSAs, we can utilize our vast data set to create more scaler support, helping employees better understand, utilize, and contribute to their account. By applying advanced technology like AI to our rich data assets, we [help] our consumers to make more informed benefit decisions, which in turn can drive higher participation, greater funding levels, and stronger outcomes for employers, employees, and WEX. We're actively investing in ways to capitalize on these opportunities and we're optimistic that these efforts will accelerate growth over time in this segment.

Now, let's turn to the Corporate Payments segment. This is the smallest of our three segments and growth was lower than historic trends in 2024 and we expect we'll remain lower in 2025. It's also segment with a large addressable market where we have a lot of the right assets to win. While acknowledging this volatile performance, I'll spend a few minutes looking forward at our growth expectations.

To begin, there are two key solutions that drive this segment's revenue. The first solution is our embedded payments offering, which began by serving the travel industry, has now leveraged its capability to support a broad range of industries requiring an integrated scalable payment solution. The unique combination of WEX Bank and our technology platform enables a one-stop seamless payment experience with WEX handling the full spectrum of card management, banking services, compliance, and settlement.

We've been making targeted investments to broaden our corporate card capabilities, provide customers with greater flexibility in funding their accounts, and enable broaden issuance and settlement in local currencies. We believe these advances allow us to expand both with existing customers as well as increase our competitiveness in acquiring new business.

Last quarter, we signed several new customers and grew our sales presence in order to accelerate customer acquisition for this product suite. Overtime, we anticipate our investments in our embedded payments products will deliver a substantial boost for our market share and transaction volume. While net interchange rates for this product will likely continue to decline as our customers and volumes grow, our scale, cost structure, and resulting economic model ensure that revenue growth will remain highly accretive to our overall margins.

We also plan to leverage many of these same technology enhancements to improve the software product portfolio and our (inaudible) business. With these products, we'll provide a software solution to mid-market corporation sort of looking digitize their AP payments. Since this solution is sold directly to the end customer rather than the white labeled or wholesale to other providers, it possesses a higher [net interest] rate than what we receive from our embedded payments offering.

The white space for this market is substantial, and we see an enormous opportunity for growth. Further, our investment in product development will maintain and enhance the strong growth this product has already achieved. Purchase volumes for this product is increased by more than 100% from 2022 through 2024, although off a relatively small base. The returns we achieved on our sales investments here are high and very predictable, and we're looking forward to making this a more meaningful portion of the WEX story in the coming quarters.

Our Corporate Payments suite has many embedded in rack solution leverages a unified infrastructure that allows us to have the scale and economic model to possibly pursue wholesale volume while also selling high margin business. With both wholesale and retail capabilities, we are well positioned within our industry. Taken as a whole, we expect Corporate Payments revenue to contract slightly in 2025 due to foreign exchange rate and one-time headwinds that we've previously discussed.

We anticipate the decline will be in the first half of 2025, followed by returned to growth in the back half of the year. In 2026, we expect to reaccelerate growth as we lap these headwinds and continue to build momentum in its debt repayments and rapid pace.

Pulling this all together across our three segments, we've identified several key opportunities in our product portfolio where we can continue to elevate our capabilities and drive impactful outcome. As I mentioned a few moments ago, the process to make this a reality is already in flight, and we look forward to the benefit of bringing these new solutions in the market. We have the talent internally to build these products, and we are always on the lookout for assets we believe could accelerate our strategic objective.

The underlayer of this growth acceleration process is related to our go-to-market investments. Our solution providing exceptional value to customers is shown by our enviable retention rates. As a result, these concluded WEX has an opportunity to further enhance our growth momentum by ensuring we're getting our solutions in front of more potential customers in converting them to WEX clients.

Accordingly, we'll be stepping these efforts up to half have more feet on the street to sell the portfolio a soft (inaudible) and assets that we're enhancing. While these investments will impact our short-term profitability, as you will see in our 2025 guidance, we're highly confident that over a two-year horizon, that we'll deliver strong return and position us for reacceleration during 2026, driving growth aligned with our refreshed long-term target.

In closing, before I turn the call over to Jagtar, I want to reemphasize my confidence in the trajectory of WEX. We have significant business tailwinds as a result of the robust market sectors in which WEX operates. I also believe we have the right initiatives in place throughout the organization to drive strong performance over the long term. Across the enterprise, we're focused on winning new business, retaining and growing our existing customers, and driving productivity on or cost structure.

We continue to enhance and optimize our solutions in our portfolio while we invest in capturing new business. These exciting investments and growth opportunities are underpinned by a business with a solid balance sheet, low leverage, strong cash generation, exceptional margins, enviable customer retention, and continued growth. We believe these characteristics are a recipe for shareholder and value creation, and we remain committed to making that happen.

With that, I'll turn it over to Jagtar to walk you through our financial performance and 2025 guidance in more detail.

Jagtar Narula

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning, everyone.

As Melissa mentioned, we started with the new format of this quarter, in which we published supplemental materials yesterday afternoon that contains more information about our reported results and relevant KPIs, which we believe we've addressed on this call to assist investors with better understanding in analyzing our results.

Consequently, and in an effort to shift the focus of these earnings calls for our most strategic items, I'll keep my remarks brief. Total revenue in the quarter was $636.5 million, which was down 4% versus last year. The impact of foreign exchange rates and lower fuel prices reduced revenue growth by 4.2% year over year.

Revenue was slightly ahead of the midpoint of the guidance range we provided last quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.57, down 6.5% year over year, including reduction of 12% from lower fuel prices and foreign exchange rates. Adjusted EPS was also slightly ahead of the midpoint of the guidance we provided in October.

In our Mobility segment, revenue declined 1.4% during Q4, which includes an unfavorable impact of 7.6% due to fuel prices and foreign exchange rates. With softness in same-store sales that we've called out last quarter persisting again this quarter, we've improved compared to Q3.

Our payment processing rate of 1.36% was up approximately 10 basis points year over year, primarily due to the pricing initiatives we discussed all year. There was also some benefit in our payment processing rates from lower fuel prices, which was partially offset by the lower interest rates In our benefits segment, total revenues of $186.9 million rose 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The decline in growth rate from the first half of this year was due to lapping the [Sensus acquisition], which closed on September 1, 2023. (inaudible) growth of 2.5% was in line with recent industry trends was adjustment for the loss of a Medicare Advantage customer at the beginning of the year. This is the final quarter that this will be an issue.

Custodian investment revenue, which represents the interest we have in our cash balances we hold for custodial clients, whereas 17.9% and was nearly $210 million for the full year. Despite the fact that Fed lowered interest rates late last year, this interest income line has remained fairly steady since nearly 80% of investments in deposits are fixed rate instruments.

Turning to our corporate payments segment, revenues of $104.3 million declined 22.7% year over year, which was in line with our expectations. First, there are several moving pieces in this segment throughout this quarter. First, purchase volume declined on a year-over-year basis in large part because with contract renegotiation that we have discussed in prior quarters, which has progressed in line with our expectations.

Second, two larger customers had temporary volume reductions in the fourth quarter, which were largely in line with expectations. In both cases, annual volumes increased what Q4 would go. We feel confident in the value of our offering and our competitive position with customers.

In fact, we recently signed a contract extension with (inaudible). So we've pointed out that the volumes would swing from quarter to quarter.

Third, the prior year benefited from a drop of approximately $8 billion for incentives. We received the schemes, which did not repeat this year.

Finally, on the positive note, I'd like to call out the direct purchase volume, which includes our AP automation solutions, grew more than 25% from Q4 2023 to Q4 2024. This is one of the key focus areas that Melissa discussed earlier where we plan to invest more in the future.

Let me transition now to the balance sheet. Our balance sheet remains strong. Our leverage ratio of 2.6 times was once again at the low end of our long-term range of 2.5 times to 3.5 times. This gives us important flexibility in how we optimize our capital structure.

During the fourth quarter, we returned $106 million to investors and we spent the additional $40 million with share repurchases in January. We remain open to both share repurchases and strategic M&A and we'll consistently approach all of our options with an eye towards generating the greatest long-term return for our shareholders.

Turning now to guidance. Like Melissa mentioned, as part of the growth acceleration actions, we are making significant investments in new product development and in sales marketing. We will pay for some of these increased investments through efficiency measures and temporary cost actions across the business, but the amount of incremental investment we're making will exceed the cost reduction measures.

As a result, you should see an approximate $25 million increase to our sales and marketing expenses in addition to the national expense growth in the business. Melissa also mentioned that we are adjusting our long-term organic revenue targets that had previously been in the 8% to 12% range to a more sustainable price of 10% range.

Additionally, we are updating our long-term adjusted earnings per share target to a range of 10% to 15%. These ranges exclude the impact of the changes in fuel price, foreign exchange rates and interest rates as well as any potential acquisitions. We view this range as in line with the market growth of the segments and products we've completed. We expect 2025 will be below this revised long-term range as we ramp up our investments and focus on our new product initiatives.

Now, let's move to 2025 revenues and earnings guidance for the first quarter and the full year. Starting with the first quarter, we expect to report revenue in the range of $625 million to $640 million. We expected adjusted net income EPS to be between $3.35 and $3.50 per diluted share. For the full year, we expect to report revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.66 billion. We expect adjusted net income EPS to be between $14.65 and $15.25 per diluted share.

There are many assumptions that go into guidance at the beginning of the year, which we have included in our supplemental materials. In closing, we're enthusiastic about the changes we're making. While we expect our near-term revenue and earnings growth will be below the long-term aspirations we have for WEX, we strongly believe that these investments will help WEX realize its full potential, generating long-term returns as they take hold.

With that, operator, please open the line for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Sanjay Sakhrani, KBW.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Thank you. Good morning. I guess I'm just trying to get a little bit more color on the long-term outlook change. Melissa, maybe you could just build up a little bit by segment what your new expectations are by segment? And then do you feel like early in the long term, our target range, you could do better than what you're expecting post this year? If you could just talk about.

Melissa Smith

Sure. So actually, just to be direct, we set the 8% to 12% organic guide when that was proper at the time. And the context of the market has changed, I'd say primarily in two areas. First, within travel, we have seen great penetration within our travel customer base and the return to normal within our travel customer base, which still represents a large part of corporate payments. We feel like that has more normalized.

And then secondly, which is more important within our benefits space, there has been adoption of HSAs as more companies have adopted consumer-directed healthcare plans and so the growth of HSA at a market level has decreased and still growing. But at a lower rate and our custodial products, which we've had really great benefit of, has seen much more penetration within our portfolio.

We expect in the mid term that our benefits growth rate would more closely tie to accounts than it has historically. So those are really the two primary drivers that are having us look at our long-term growth targets and reset them to the 5% to 10%. From a segment perspective, just to answer that question, we're not seeing material differences across the different segments.

And so we are not giving out long-term growth targets for the individual segments.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay. And then you talked a little bit about the portfolio of software assets that have untapped growth potential and I think direct corporate payments. But that was the area that has the most promise. Maybe just talk about where exactly you're going to compete as we think about the size of the market, who your competitors would be, how easy is it to win against those competitors, because I know you mentioned the payback period, it's two years or shorter.

I mean, how do we get comfortable with that? Thanks.

Melissa Smith

Yes. And actually, I'd say it a little bit differently. When we look across portfolio, we see opportunity across each of the segments. We're adding in sales and marketing investments across all three segments, benefits, our small business offerings within our mobility products. We're having corporate payments. Corporate payments, specifically, type of a double click on. We do see an opportunity there that we've had the most amount of volatility in our earnings growth there. We're just double-clicking on it.

There's two different parts of our products that -- our embedded payment products that is built off a world-class virtual card issuing capability. We're operating at scale. We actually just rolled out a new product offering called flexible funding, which enables our customers to maximize that working capital and really excited about this. We've rolled it out in Europe. We are in a pilot stage in the United States.

We have signed several new customers in the fourth quarter of 2024. So those will get implemented throughout the course of 2025. And so we look at our ability to play in that space. We'd just broaden the aperture from travel customers to look across many different segments that where they need to facilitate the payments.

On the AP side, we've been really focused around improving stickiness and the customer experience and we'll continue into enhance the products that we have there. We have had great success, no doubt. Jagtar talked about over 20% growth in spend volume with our AP direct product in the fourth quarter. And so now that we've had some time behind us, we've been able to see the returns.

We're adding more salespeople into that product offering. It's really geared towards the mid market. And so both of those offerings, we feel very confident in and we're just continuing to build our capability and building our sales momentum there.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Can I just take in one last one? I'm just looking at page or slide 17 in the supplemental slides that you guys gave and talked about the one-time items sort of contributing to 5% of the ANI decline. I was under the impression that like some of that you guys were able to offset.

Jagtar, maybe you could just talk about that? Did something change in terms of that? Because I know that sort of one-time -- because of that large customer term change, but maybe you should talk about that? I'm sorry if I misunderstood --

Jagtar Narula

Yeah, Sanjay, I think you hit it right. So this really refers to that onetime customer change. So we highlighted here from both the revenue impact and EPS impact of as a stand-alone basis. Obviously, we're taking some cost actions to help with that, which shows up a little bit of an underlying growth of EPS column.

I'll just remind you that that business is a highly scalable business. So the cost or impact was a tough one to bear, but it shows up in that column.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Dan Dolev, Mizuho.

Dan Dolev

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I really appreciate it. A question and a quick follow-up. So just in terms of -- Melissa, in terms of the macro, I believe that last quarter you called out that customers were buying fewer gallons per business day, which has been associated in the past with the slowdown in macro and I didn't hear it from, but I think you were talking about the trucking recession.

Can you maybe help us like explain or explain to us like what is actually going on out there? And is there any leading indicator here or hopefully not, in terms of the overall macro and then I have a quick follow-up. Thank you.

Melissa Smith

So when we measure same-store sales, we're measuring two different things: the economic impact from the businesses having less or more demand of fuel; and then secondly, impacts of fuel efficiency. So we measure attritions separately, just to be clear about that. What we saw in the fourth quarter of 2024 is that we were trending back to more historical norms. It was negative 2.8% across our North American fleet business.

To put that in perspective, it normally -- we think of it as GDP growth offset fuel efficiency. And so it tends to hover around zero, sometimes slightly less than that. So Q3 seems to be more of an outlier and we're returning to normal standards. On the over-the-road business, we were negative 1% in the fourth quarter. So that also showed a little bit of sequential improvements.

Dan Dolev

Got it. So seems like good news. And then a question or follow-up is, can you maybe highlight some of the returns you're getting on the sales and marketing investments and how should we think about that? Thank you.

Melissa Smith

Yes, I'll start and I'm sure Jagtar will jump in here. From a sales perspective, we feel really good about the returns. In each of our segments, the returns are under two years. And if we step back and look at different mechanisms to accelerate growth, this is one that we feel very confident in and I'd love for you to talk a little bit more about the --

Jagtar Narula

Yeah, let me talk about the returns and how we've thought about it. So I think lowest to highest, the key point to those is that -- and we see this across multiple areas of our business. For every dollar we invest, we would expect a return on dollar in two years or less in some cases. And so if you take that and you take kind of our very high retention rate, we have retention rates (inaudible). As Melissa talked about in our script, it's kind of an enviable position.

That would imply a lifetime rate for our customers in the 15- to 20-year range. So lifetime value on that is pretty high, relative to $1 invested. And so as a result of that, the returns on that are very strong. And so as part of (inaudible) and the growth of the company because, we'll just put forward by that is really to add. And we just had a question for sales market with potential to realize the returns.

Dan Dolev

Appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

Dave Koning, Baird.

David Koning

Yes. Hey, guys. Thank you. I guess my first question, corporate yields have been up on purchase volume the last couple of quarters. I believe it has to do with the change in [NIM]. Some of those volumes get recognized, the revenue method, do you expect that through this year it should continue to be up a couple of bps year over year and maybe just describe that a little bit?

Jagtar Narula

Yeah, we would expect the purchase -- the rate to be for 2025, to be somewhat comparable to 2024. We think from an overall standpoint, the total rate will be roughly flat year over year across both travel and a non-travel segment. We're getting some benefit from that customer transition as you pointed out that.

David Koning

Okay, and then I guess my follow-up. HSA accounts, I know this year was down from the loss of some accounts in that anniversary, so I think you only grew 3% accounts. The prior three years were all kind of 11%, 12%. Are you saying now kind of somewhere in between the next few years, not quite as elevated as in the past because we've hit penetrate in but obviously better than the last year? Like how should we think of that?

Melissa Smith

So the latest [Debona] report, which is trucks market growth, was putting market growth in mid-single digits, and so there has been this deacceleration around account growth that's happened over the years. A couple of years ago, we had rolled out our new custodian product, and we've gotten a lot of benefit of that. Over the last two years, I think their business grew from about $500 million to $700 million over $700 million over the last couple of years, over 40% growth.

And that's been driven both by good account growth but also this big adoption from a custodian perspective. And so as the market rate has slowed, that's why we're saying that we expect to see more moderation and growth in the segment in the midterm.

David Koning

Thank you.

Operator

Andrew Jeffrey, William Blair.

Andrew Jeffrey

Hi, good morning. I appreciate you taking the questions. Melissa, I mean, I guess, a couple of high-level questions, specifically as it pertains to travel and benefits, I guess starting with travel, what gives you the confidence that volumes come back? It seems like this business has been moving away from WEX for the last couple of years just from the standpoint of you -- you talked about two specific customers but broadly, the market seems to be getting more competitive and new entrants.

And it seems that your customers are more willing to multi-source. So why should we have confidence that volumes do come back and that just isn't a slippery slope?

Melissa Smith

So if I think about the volume itself, we've actually seen volume growth across the population, and I would say from a multi-sourcing perspective, that's been true for many years. I don't feel like that actually is a new trend. This transition that's happening with one online travel customer, that is the first time that we've seen that. We do believe that's unique because of the banking licenses that are required and the scale that's required to do that.

And so from a confidence perspective, we have a lot of conversations with our customers. We feel good about where we sit contractually with them and we do anticipate the growth of that part of the business to be more like what you expect to see at the travel market itself to grow, and we've embedded that in our long-term guide.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay, so it's a market growth expectation. And then in benefits, I certainly appreciate the sort of the maturation of that market, what's -- so again, I'm just trying to understand where how you grow faster than the market, I guess, would be the question. It seems like it's very much a tied to market growth and from that standpoint, how is it distinctive and is it a business that perhaps shouldn't be part of WEX anymore?

Melissa Smith

So let me actually be clear. One of our objective functions is always to outgrow the markets that we're in, and that's something from a sales and marketing perspective. We're highly focused on that. Travel would be a little bit unique in the fact that we are more penetrated within that part of the population, but outside of that, and including benefits, our expectation is that we will outgrow the account growth.

And you would see that through all the different revenue levers that we have. So staff account growth is one piece, but purchase volume is typically running ahead of that. Where we are the custodian, you're actually bringing incremental revenue associated with that. We're still saying that that puts that part of the business doesn't -- isn't materially different than that 5% to 10% long-term growth rate that we have for the whole company, so we're not distinguishing the individual segments.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay.

And just sorry, just one last one I interject are just for clarification.

The one-time items to Sanjay's question.

Those.

Is that $0.05 all this large OTA?

Or is there anything else in there?

Jagtar Narula

So it's all of the larger tier.

Okay.

Next.

Operator

John Davis, Raymond James.

John Davis

Same amount of charge upon on margins.

I think the guide implies somewhere around down 30 basis points year over year.

Maybe talk a little bit about what you would expect longer-term understanding the share of impacted by lower fuel prices falling from customer or the one-time items that and the investments.

But how should we think about the longer-term operating leverage embedded in the business?

Jagtar Narula

So our intention is with the or the revenue and EPS rose a larger revenue and EPS growth.

I've also talked about the margins will start to create upward over time.

Obviously, it's still a little bit in 2025 from the investments we're making.

We're doing what we term from a cost containment standpoint to to fund those investments and fund balance.

We're finding some sort of one-time savings in 2025 at all of the federal impact, which is a little bit and 26, but still expected to be a fairly manageable.

And then going forward, we'd expect margins to start to increase.

And then more.

John Davis

So just bigger picture diving into corporate payments, breakout, travel and nontravel.

We talked a lot about travel, not drydockings used to grow healthy double digits, mid 10s from an already solid and growing slower fourth investments.

Like where do you think you can get to what the goal on the non-travel, a piece of work on that growth they have to go off.

one is related to having more of the business, the direct.

Melissa Smith

So we talked about the fact that we're going to increase volumes were embedded payment businesses, great, great scale that drives a wonderful margin expansions.

That direct business itself gives us the opportunity to own and all of the economics.

And so from a rate perspective, we like what that does to the portfolio.

And so we're focused on both increasing their overall growth rate, but also the rate and the blended price at that.

And that gets affected by that.

I think from that a long-term perspective, again, we're saying segment individual segments for saying are similar, at least in the mid term to that 5% to 10% growth rate.

Our expectation obviously, is that the travel part of that segment will grow slower than the rest.

And again, we're really excited about the product set in the marketplace.

What we've seen for contract signings, we think we'll end the year.

There's a lot of good momentum as we lap this customer migration for on and travel agency and and are excited about where we're going this product.

John Davis

Thanks.

Operator

Ramsey El-Assal, Barclays.

Ramsey El-Assal

Hi, thanks for taking my questions.

Could you give us a bit more color on the nature of the volume reductions to large customers?

Are those and travel?

And sort of what is the what is the kind of context or back story there?

Melissa Smith

Sure.

If we actually had talked about this, when we provided guidance, we had one within travel and one outside of travel that are both embedded payment cash first, that temporarily had volume reductions.

Then if you kind of step back and within this part of the business, the customers are engaging with us and things that are mission critical to the business.

So it is not uncommon for them to have multiple providers, and that's been true for many, many years.

Sometimes they move volume around in order to hit minimum commitments to the they can reach thresholds on inside.

And we saw that happened in the fourth quarter, again, with one in travel endpoint outside of travel.

The one that's outside of travel is the customer.

We just renewed our contract and one in travel.

That customer actually grew over the course of the year, but it was pretty lumpy.

And we have and then to trying to have that be less lumpy in 2025.

Okay.

That makes a ton of sense.

And then just a follow-up for me.

I guess as you move to reaccelerate growth with the plan you laid out, how should we think about M&A fitting into that strategy?

Is there a way to accelerate your path with M&A?

I guess the flipside of that question was is have you given the segment level volatility, have you reconsidered share adding any assets or streamlining and simplifying the business centigrade if you could respond at pressure?

Both both good questions.

In terms of less than the second question first, yes, we're always stepping back and looking at at the business itself of the embedded payments products and a product which has both our travel customers and our non-travel customers all said on the same technology stack, very integrated offering.

It gives us the scale in order to play even more effectively and outside of travel.

So think of that is taking all the product advantages that we have in the scale advantages we have and applying them outside of travel.

And so it really is a very integrated basis.

So as we think about the business, the ability to make sure that we're leveraging the scale in our cross and utilizing our technology and our product capability across is something we've been very focused on the last several years.

And we feel like we're actually seeing the benefits of that coming through your albeit small amounts here.

And it's something that we felt like we can build momentum as we go through the course of the year.

Ramsey El-Assal

Got it.

Thank you.

I also wanted to applaud released 7% at before and all the additional disclosure.

I think that's a smart way to do it.

And we appreciate that.

Thank you.

Operator

Tien-Tsin Huang, JP Morgan.

Tengion.

Perhaps your line is unmuted?

Tien-Tsin Huang

You are correct.

Thank you for the sort of with us on the tone of your for every day.

Most.

I just wanted to ask this decision to invest more in sales because I feel like your new logos in your signings over the last several years has actually been quite good, as I said, I think back on so I don't want to label it as under invested in sales.

So is this really more of a pivot to go more direct, more down market, maybe more into software?

I'm just trying to better characterize it beyond just investing more in sales because, again, I don't feel like you've underinvested in, but tell me if I'm if I'm wrong there.

Melissa Smith

Now when we looked at the growth, the best we've had really strong results.

Historically, I right in sales and marketing is one of the places that have taken a core strength of ours and we have really strong customer retention rates.

As doctor said, what we've experienced is been a slowdown more in that same store sales that have upped it to step back and say we have really great sales momentum and have tremendous returns.

We think that we can just we can do more mark, and we've had experiences that we have a high level of confidence in that.

So is it causing us just to sit back for a flat and add more into both our sales and marketing capability, roughly, again, across all of our different segments.

Got it.

Within mobility.

I know that the outlook is different than what you've laid out the midterm and the million out of bidding segment.

But I presume the underlying drivers are still the same.

Is there a different opinion now from you on the EV transition, for example, and how that might impact your midterm outlook?

We're very bullish about the transition.

What we've learned so far in the marketplace and the products that we have a resonating.

We know that we have an ability to charge more because the value proposition gets more complicated.

And And so I'd say if anything, each year we get more excited about that opportunity.

We think that's going to take time to actually transition into our base, which is why we don't see that having a big impact in the mid term.

We do think it will have an impact over time.

And then on top of that had historically that the driver has been vehicle growth or for transaction growth against trends with differently.

And we have that be a little bit more muted for you to have a bunch of reasons in the trucking recession is one of them.

We have been very disciplined around pricing.

We expect to continue to be disciplined around pricing as we go through 2025.

What we're saying is that on top of that we're adding in was marketing capability because we're seeing really strong returns from our direct channels in particular.

And that's going to take some time to show return.

But we have really good evidence that sits behind that.

And we have products that we've rolled out that will take some time to create adoption.

But it's another areas that you're over time.

We feel very confident that we're going to see new sources of revenue.

Let's say, I feel much more confident now about pay.

There is an example.

We've learned a lot over the course of the last year.

It's really been great insights that have us alter our marketing and engagement or engagement strategies.

Our incentive and you can see the benefit of that coming through now and all of these things that are relatively small in size but will accumulate.

And as you go through the course of the year and give us confidence as we go through the next several years.

No, I think you must have.

Operator

Andrew Valle, Wells Fargo.

Andrew Valle

Hey, thanks for taking the question.

Just wanted to dovetail on the investments in 2025 in check my math on the 5%, I believe that implies $40 million in total and then you carved out to $25 million for sales marketing.

Does that mean that the main or 15 is is attributable to product?

And does that have the same LTV to cap is sales and marketing those or should we expect this to the returns to be predominantly just on the 25?

And just a point of clarification, is that return on revenue or EBIT?

So it really starts with the LTV to return, as I talked about or specifically on the sales and marketing investments we're making a you are correct.

Jagtar Narula

There is another kind of 15 to 20 that's showing up as depreciation and product investments all motions.

So just to clarify, we turned the capitalized new product investments that we're merging.

Those new products for started over the past year or so.

So we're seeing the depreciation show up.

We would expect to returns on those investments to shore from from the sales of new products.

And those are embedded into the sales outlook that we've given the EBIT, right.

The return?

Yes.

So the turbine that I talked about on the ultimate occur, that would be that would be margin return criteria that was closer to the correct.

And then on the follow-up is I appreciate that we're not giving a segment level growth rates here on what I'm getting from investors to know is there is the rationale around that, just the lack of visibility in the near term on where these things go?

We know all this kind of I know the market drivers and the general growth rates of each sector.

I'm trying to get better confidence in your centers, the visibility for each of these lines?

I would say it differently.

I think that the segment growth rates in itself, at least in the midterm, we don't see deviate materially from the Company's growth rates in for different reasons.

You could go through each of them on an upper limit, but each of them for a moment within mobility, as you know, it historically has been 48%, as you know add.

So not again, not materially different than the long term range for the company level.