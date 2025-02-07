Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 WEX Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Steven Elder; Senior Vice President - Global Investor Relations; WEX Inc

Melissa Smith; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; WEX Inc

Jagtar Narula; Chief Financial Officer; WEX Inc

Sanjay Sakhrani; Analyst; KBW

Dan Dolev; Analyst; Mizuho

David Koning; Analyst; Baird

Andrew Jeffrey; Analyst; William Blair

John Davis; Analyst; Raymond James

Ramsey El-Assal; Analyst; Barclays

Tien-Tsin Huang; Analyst; JP Morgan

Andrew Valle; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Presentation

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the WEX fourth-quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Elder, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Steven Elder

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today is Melissa Smith, our Chair and CEO; and Jagtar Narula, our CFO.
Our press release we issued yesterday afternoon in a slide deck to walk through our prepared remarks have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at wexinc.com. For this quarter, we have also posted supplemental materials, which include detail around our performance to assist investors with understanding our results. A copy of the press release and supplemental materials have been included in an 8-K we filed with the SEC yesterday afternoon.
As a reminder, we will be discussing non-GAAP metrics, specifically adjusted net income, which we sometimes refer to as ANI, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted operating income, and related margin as well as adjusted free cash flow during our call. Please see Exhibit 1 of the press release for an explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.
The company provides revenue guidance on a GAAP basis and earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis due to the uncertainty and the indeterminate amount of certain elements that are included in reported GAAP earnings.
I would also like to remind you that we will discuss forward-looking statements on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our press release and the supplemental materials and the risk factors identified in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.
While we may update forward-looking statements in the future, we disclaim any obligations to do so. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of today.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Melissa.

