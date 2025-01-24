Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 WesBanco Inc Earnings Call
Participants

John Iannone; Senior Vice President, Investor and Public Relations; WesBanco Inc

Jeffrey Jackson; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; WesBanco Inc

Daniel Weiss; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; WesBanco Inc

Russell Gunther; Analyst; Stephens

Karl Shepard; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Dave Bishop; Analyst; Hovde Group

Catherine Mealor; Analyst; KBW

Manuel Navas; Analyst; D.A. Davidson.

Good afternoon and welcome to the WesBanco fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Iannone, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Iannone

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to WesBanco Inc's fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Leading the call today are Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dan Weiss, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Today's call, an archive of which will be available on our website for one year contains forward-looking information. Cautionary statements about this information and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings related materials issued yesterday afternoon, as well as our other SEC filings and investor materials. These materials are available on the investor relations section of our website westbank.com.
All statements speak only as of 23 January, 2025 and WesBanco undertakes no obligation to update them. I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff. Jeff?

Jeffrey Jackson

Thanks John and good afternoon. On today's call, we will review our strong fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and provide an update on our operations and initial outlook for 2025. Key takeaways from the call today are strong loan growth that has been fully funded through deposit growth, improved net interest margin which is expected to meaningfully improve through 2025. We remain focused on organic growth and efficiency gains to achieve positive operating leverage.
Our transformative acquisition of Premier Financial Corp remains on track, pending FED and FDIC regulatory approvals. 2024 was an excellent year for WesBanco. We delivered strong loan growth of $1 billion which was fully funded by deposit growth.
We also announced our transformative merger with Premier Financial and continued to earn national recognitions for stability, trustworthiness and workplace excellence. We have achieved a compound annual loan growth rate of 9% over the past three years, raised $200 million of common equity and paid down higher cost borrowings. Key successes in our strategy to strengthen our balance sheet and net interest margin.
Additionally, we continue to focus on cost control while enhancing our wealth and treasury management businesses to deepen client relationships and drive positive operating leverage. With the pending Premier Financial merger and the strength of our proven strategies and balance sheet, we are well positioned to build on our momentum and continue delivering value for our customers and stakeholders.
For the quarter ending 31 December 2024, we reported net income excluding merger and restructuring expenses available to common shareholders of $47.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.71 which increased 29% year over year. On a similar basis, we reported full year net income of $146.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.34.
Furthermore, the strength of our financial performance during the past year was reflected in our fourth quarter, return on tangible common equity of 13%. Non-performing assets to total assets of just 0.22% and a capital position that continues to provide financial and operational flexibility as demonstrated by our tangible common equity ratio of 8.7%.
Throughout the past year, we accomplished several milestones and continued to receive numerous national accolades that resulted from our strong performance, operational strengths and focus on our communities, customers and employees. These accolades which recognize our commitment to sustainability and excellence are also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees. So I extend a heartfelt thank you to them.
Just to highlight a few of our accomplishments. We launched a renewed mission, vision and pledge which defines our purpose, aspirations and the values that guide our business which include respect, exceptional customer experiences, soundness, and stability, accountability, and stewards of our communities. Our MVP unites us in a shared sense of purpose and guides our strategy towards sustained success.
In conjunction with the announcement of the pending acquisition of Premier Financial, we successfully raised $200 million of common equity that further strengthened our capital levels and positioned us for future growth.
We retooled our treasury management function and developed new products and services to make it a key component of our relationship banking philosophy and help drive our fee income to a larger percentage of our total revenue. Through the strength of our wealth management teams and our services, we realized record levels of trust and investment services assets under management of $6 billion and broker dealer security account values of $1.9 billion all through organic growth and market appreciation.
Lastly, we continue to receive top rankings the past year, reflecting our strength and stability and efforts of our employees every day to serve our customers and communities with excellence. We were recognized for soundness, safety and profitability, employer of choice and a great workplace, positively impacting our communities. And recently, we were named one of Forbes most trusted companies based on customer investor and employee trust.
The key story for both the fourth quarter and full year remains strong deposit and loan growth as deposit growth, fully funded loan growth on both a year over year and sequential quarter basis. Further, our total and commercial loan growth and deposit growth continued to significantly outperform the monthly H-8 data for all domestically chartered commercial banks on both a year over year and quarter over quarter basis.
Again, just demonstrating the success of our strategies and teams. Our total deposits increased $1 billion year over year and $300 million quarter over quarter to more than $14 billion. Importantly, this growth was mainly driven by deposit categories other than certificate of deposits. As total demand, deposits continued to represent 54% of total deposits with the noninterest varying component representing 27%, reflecting our team's focus on deepening existing and new customer relationships.
Our underwriting and credit standards are a 155 year legacy of our company and we are achieving our strong loan growth without sacrificing credit quality as confirmed by key metrics that are favorable to the average of all banks with assets between $10 billion and $25 billion.
Since year end 2021, we have achieved a strong compound annual loan growth rate of 9% which has been achieved with roughly the same number of bankers, thanks to the success of our recruitment and go to market strategies combined with the products and services of a large bank, but with the customer focus and support of a community bank.
Fourth quarter growth was 9% year over year and nearly 7% quarter over quarter annualized driven by a strong performance of our banking teams across our markets. Further, total commercial loans increased 11% year over year and almost 9% sequentially on an annualized basis driven by commercial real estate. Our four newest loan production offices accounted for nearly 30% of the commercial loan growth year-to-date led by our Chattanooga and Indianapolis offices.
Our commercial loan pipeline as of 31 December was approximately $763 million, up roughly 11% from a year ago, but down 8% from 30 September as our teams converted the pipeline into another quarter of solid loan growth. However, in the three weeks since year end, the pipeline has grown approximately $80 million. Based on the current pipeline and strength of our teams and markets. We expect mid single digit loan growth during 2025.
Our Louisville's Southern Indiana commercial banker and credit team recently celebrated successfully winning a unique opportunity with a customer in a specialized industry, a $45 million construction loan and over $350,000 in relationship based fee income.
While the opportunity presented many challenges, the team persevered through complex negotiations to secure this resounding win, which was made possible by our deep understanding of the client's needs and our team living our values of accountability and soundness and stability in support of the bank's day to day and long term performance.
Turning to our pending acquisition of Premier Financial, we have received approval from the shareholders of both companies as well as the state of West Virginia. We previously filed all necessary bank regulatory applications and remain on track for a first quarter closing pending Fed and FDIC approvals. Through this transformative acquisition, we expect to accelerate our positive momentum build on Premier's legacy of community engagement and support and together bring the resources of a larger and stronger financial services organization to benefit all our communities.
I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Weiss, our CFO for an update on our fourth quarter financial results and a current outlook for 2025. Dan?

