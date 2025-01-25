Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 USCB Financial Holdings Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Luis De La Aguilera; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; USCB Financial Holdings Inc

Robert Anderson; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; USCB Financial Holdings Inc

William Turner; Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer; USCB Financial Holdings Inc

Woody Lay; Analyst; KBW

Michael Rose; Analyst; Raymond James

Feddie Strickland; Analyst; Hovde Group

Stephen Scouten; Analyst; Piper Sandler

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the USCB Financial Holdings fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call.(Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Lu de la Aguilera, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Luis De La Aguilera

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for USCB Financial Holdings fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today reviewing our Q4 highlights is CFO, Rob Anderson; and Chief Credit Officer, Bill Turner, who will provide an overview of the bank's performance, the highlights of which commenced on slide 3. Our results in Q4 2024 highlight a record year for the bank as Team USCB outperformed our internal budget and delivered impressive results for our shareholders.
A year ago, we posted $0.14 per share in diluted EPS in Q4 2023 and more than doubled these earnings this quarter to $0.34 per share. Our continued focus on reducing deposit costs has contributed to net interest margin expansion, helping us maintain solid profitability. Benefiting from Florida's strong, resilient and growing economy, USCB continues to post strong gains in assets, deposits, diversified quality loan production and profitability.
Our performance underscores our disciplined execution of a business plan, focused on commercial banking initiatives designed to profitably expand existing client relationships and grow new ones. In reviewing our Q4 highlights, I will comment on a select few data points as CFO, Anderson will further detail our growth, profitability, capital and liquidity positions. Driven by our various deposit-focused business lines, average deposits increased $225 million or 11.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. These business verticals, which target deposit-rich private clients, attorneys, medical professionals as well as correspondent and association banking have grown to over $625 million, representing 30% of total deposits as of the end of the past quarter.
Average loans increased $260 million or 15.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Our loan pricing has moved in line with the market as loan coupon rates decreased 7 basis points compared to the prior quarter while increasing 46 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. As we look at profitability, net income was $6.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share, an increase of $4.2 million or 153.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
Similarly, net interest income before provision increased $5 million or 34.7% for the past quarter in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023. ROAA was 1.08% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 0.48% for the fourth quarter of 2023 while ROA was 12.73% for the past quarter, again, compared to 5.8% for Q4 2023.
Given the earnings power of the company, our outlook for 2025 and the strong capital levels, the Board approved on January 21, 2025, to double the quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share of the company's Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 5, 2025.
The cash dividend program is an important driver to shareholder value, and the Board of Directors is committed to the return of capital to our investors while maintaining a strong balance sheet. The following page is self-explanatory, directionally showing historical trends since recapitalization. The disciplined execution of our business plan focused on developing the best people, products and processes has consistently delivered efficient, profitable performance guided by conservative risk management practices.
So now let's turn our attention to our specific financial results and key performance indicators, which will be reviewed by our CFO, Rob Anderson.

