Q4 2024 Unitedhealth Group Inc Earnings Call

Andrew Witty

Jennifer, thank you very much, and good morning, everyone.
I'd like to start by expressing a sincere thank you from my colleagues and from me for the overwhelming expressions of condolence and support following the murder of our friend, Brian Thompson. Many of you knew Brian personally. You knew how much he meant to all of us and how he devoted his time to helping make the health system work better for all of the people we're privileged to serve. He would dive in with passion and caring to find solutions to improve experiences, whether for an individual consumer, an employer or a public health agency.
Right now, there are 400,000 nurses, doctors, case workers, customer service specialists, pharmacists, technologists and so many others in this organization who share that commitment and are determined to advance that work. The task in front of us, all of us, healthcare providers, payers, employers, drug companies and policymakers is to continue improving quality and health outcomes for individuals and their families, while lowering costs for everyone.
We need to build on the unique foundational strengths of healthcare in America and address the areas we can make work better. Among those strengths, world-leading innovation, the US has developed the most advanced clinical approaches and patient-centric care at a pace not seen anywhere else. It's why, if provided with the option, people from all over the world come here to seek care for the most complex conditions.
Yet, the health system needs to function better. Through decades of federal and state policymaking and private sector innovation, we have a variety of programs, structures and processes. There are strong merits to that variety as they can be more tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals at various stages of life and health status and provide extra help for those who need it. It avoids a one-size-fits-all approach, but it needs to be less confusing, less complex and less costly.
America faces the same fundamental healthcare dynamic as the rest of the world. The resources available to pay for healthcare are limited, while demand for healthcare is unlimited. Every society wrestles with that issue and approaches it in various ways. We have incredible opportunities here to improve system performance, both from a care and the cost perspective, while building upon the foundational strengths I just mentioned.
The mission of this company, why we exist, is to improve the system for everybody and help people live healthier lives. That means getting more people into high-quality, value-based care and keeping them healthy in the first place, so fewer Americans find themselves with a chronic and, in many cases, preventable disease.
It means continuing to invest in programs like Medicare Advantage, which, by providing coordinated care to seniors, is proven to deliver better health outcomes at lower cost to consumers and taxpayers compared to fee-for-service Medicare.
Seniors recognize that value, which is why the majority of them choose Medicare Advantage. It means making healthcare easier to navigate. We're enhancing digital tools for consumers, harnessing data and using AI, so they can find the best value care option and decide what is best for themselves and their families.
People's health interaction should be as intuitive and seamless as every other aspect of their lives, banking, shopping, streaming. This past year, we saw an extraordinary increase in the use of these modern channels. We know there is still a large gap there, and we intend to keep at it until it is closed.
It means making coverage and cost easier to understand. Just one example where we already have advanced plans, we are eager to work with policy leaders to use standardization and technology to speed up turnaround times for approval of procedures and services for Medicare Advantage patients and to materially reduce the overall number of prior authorizations used for certain MA services.
Some of this work, we can do on our own, and we're doing it. But we're encouraged also by industry and policymaker interest in solving for this particular friction across the whole system. Ultimately, improving healthcare means addressing the root cause of healthcare costs.
Fundamentally, healthcare costs more in the US because the price of a single procedure, visit or prescription is higher here than it is in other countries. The core fact is that price, more than utilization, drive system costs higher.
Tackling that problem will require all parts of the system and policymakers to come together. Yet there are participants in the system who benefit from these high prices. Lower cost equivalent quality sites of service, for example, can be good for consumers and patients, but threaten revenue streams for organizations that depend on charging more for care.
Another example is the persistently high cost of drugs in the US leaving American consumers, employers and public agencies to pay disproportionately more than people in other countries. Just look at GLP-1 prices. One drug, which costs $900 in the US costs about [one-tenth] of that in Europe.
Pharmacy benefit managers play a vital role in holding those prices down, which is why drug companies and their allies have spent the past several years attacking them. OptumRx alone delivers many tens of billions of dollars in savings annually versus the pricing set by the manufacturers, including on the GLP-1s.
That sharply reduces the gap versus other countries. But even then, prices in the US are still multiples of what the rest of the world pays for the same drugs.
Last year, our PBM passed through more than 98% of the rebate discounts we negotiated with drug companies to our clients. While we offer customers 100% pass-through options, a small number have historically elected other models. We're committed to fully phasing out those remaining arrangements, so that 100% of rebates will go to customers by 2028 at the latest.
We will continue to encourage all of our clients to fully pass these savings directly to patients at the point of sale, as we already do for all of the people we serve in our fully insured employer offerings. This will help make more transparent who is really responsible for drug pricing in this country, the drug companies themselves.
Healthcare in every country is complex, and the solutions are not simple. But you should expect this company to continue to work at it, finding what is needed, developing solutions, bringing those solutions to scale, making a positive impact on the lives of millions of people.
We deliver on our commitments to the people we serve, including our investors, even in highly challenging periods like 2024. Our results bear out that we find a way, even if it's not always how we may have initially envisioned the path.
Among some of the formidable challenges we navigated over the course of the year were the first year of the three-year CMS Medicare rate cuts, the effects of the state-driven Medicaid member redeterminations and the Change Healthcare cyberattack. Our people found a way to deliver solidly within the range we first offered back in November of 2023, all while improving patient and consumer health outcomes and experiences, focusing on quality and expanding upon our potential to help make the health system work better for everyone.
We're invigorated by the path ahead. There are so many areas that can be enhanced, reworked, reengineered or even scrapped to make the health system work better, as we know it needs to. That is both our responsibility and it's our passion.
We begin 2025 with a strong outlook for the year as we continue to deliver on our commitments and excel for those we serve in all of our key growth pillars.
Now John will walk you through this performance in a little more detail.

