Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 United Community Banks Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
21 min read

Participants

H. Lynn Harton; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; United Community Banks Inc

Jefferson Harralson; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; United Community Banks Inc

Richard Bradshaw; Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer, President and Chief Banking Officer of United Community Bank; United Community Banks Inc

Robert Edwards; Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer; United Community Banks Inc

Michael Rose; Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc

Catherine Mealor; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc

Christopher Marinac; Analyst; Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Gary Tenner; Analyst; D. A. Davidson & Co

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to United Community Bank's fourth quarter, 2024 earnings call. Hosting our call today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Harton; Chief Financial Officer Jefferson Harralson; President and Chief Banking Officer, Richard Bradshaw; and Chief Risk Officer Robert Edwards. United's presentation today includes references to operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-credit earnings and other non-GAAP financial information.
For these non-GAAP financial measures, United has provided a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP financial measure in the financial highlights section of the earnings release as well as at the end of the investor presentation. Both are included on the website at ucbi.com. Copies of the fourth quarter's earnings release and investor presentation were filed this morning on form 8-K with the SEC. And a replay of this call will be available in the investor relations section of the company's website at ucbi.com.
Please be aware that during this call, forward-looking statements may be made by representatives of United. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of risks and uncertainties described on pages 5 and 6 of the company's 2023 form 10-K. As well as other information provided by the company and its filings with the SEC and included on its website.
At this time, I will turn the call over to Lynn Harton.

H. Lynn Harton

Good morning, and thank you for joining our call today. We were pleased to report earnings of $0.61 this quarter and $2.04 for the full year. On an operating basis, we recorded earnings of $0.63 for the quarter and $2.30 for the year. This represented an annualized growth in operating earnings of 11% from last quarter and an increase of 9% for the full year of '24, compared to '23. Our tangible book value increased 9% year-over-year and at a 7% annualized rate during the fourth quarter. Our operating return on assets reached 1.08% in the quarter and we finished the full year at 1.02%.
Our operating return on tangible common equity increased to 12.1% for the quarter and 11.4% for the full year. There was no single driver of performance this quarter rather we recorded strong balanced performance across all of our businesses. Loan growth accelerated at the end of the quarter reaching a 5% annualized growth rate with several different product types contributing. Deposit growth totaled almost 4% annualized during the quarter with seasonal growth in public funds, driving those results.
As the fed lowered short term rates this quarter, we were able to decrease deposit costs by 15 basis points. Nearly offsetting the 21-basis point decline in loan yields. Our overall margin was down seven basis points, but net interest revenue increased by $1.1 million over the previous quarter. Credit continues to reflect solid economic conditions in our footprint, total net charge offs were 21 basis points. Our lowest rate since Q2 of '23. Other credit metrics were also stable at low levels.
Expenses were well managed essentially flat. With the third quarter. Our operating efficiency improved to 55%. We continue to have ample liquidity to fund growth and are looking forward to our opportunities in 2025, including the expansion of our South Florida footprint with American National Bank.
Jefferson, why don't you cover the quarter in more detail now?

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories