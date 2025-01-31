Q4 2024 Two Harbors Investment Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
William Greenberg

(audio in progress) A new platform entirely from scratch with no legacy risks and for de minimis costs, the challenge and opportunity in 2025 is to bring this platform fully to scale.
Despite the small number of refinanceable loans in our servicing portfolio, we are utilizing the platform to bring incremental revenue and returns to our shareholders with mortgage rates north of 7%. Many of our customers are looking for ways to extract equity while not giving up their ultra low mortgage rates. And so in the latter half of the year, we began to offer second lien loans to our borrowers in the quarter. We acted as a broker on $33 million upb in a combination of both open ended and closed end loans.
We intend to expand this effort which will likely include originating the loans in our own name with mortgage rates expected to remain above 6% in 2025. Our focus at Roundpoint is on generating additional cost, efficiencies and servicing especially through the use of technology and A I applications. From a customer experience perspective, we are dedicated to creating a strong platform and brand for our customers to turn to for all their mortgage and home equity needs.
Our results. In 2024 demonstrated the benefits of our portfolio with its core focus on hedged MSR, with roughly two thirds of our capital allocated to MS R. That's almost 400 basis points out of the money that asset should generate relatively stable cash flows going forward regardless of the path of short term interest rates.
RMBS spreads remain wide on a nominal basis, Reflective of continued elevated levels of implied interest rate volatility.
While 2024 saw RMB S spreads meaningfully tightened the outlook for RMB S in 2025 is still attractive, but the risks are more balanced.
The efforts we have made and continue to make regarding process improvements and product offerings at roundpoint allow us to shape our return profile in a way that owning only a portfolio of securities cannot.
I'm very proud of what we have accomplished in the past year and I'm tremendously excited about where we are going with that. I'd like to hand the call over to William discuss our financial results.

