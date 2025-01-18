Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Truist Financial Corp Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
53 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Brad Milsaps; Investor Contact; Truist Financial Corp

William Rogers; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Truist Financial Corp

Michael Maguire; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President; Truist Financial Corp

Scott Siefers; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

Ebrahim Poonawala; Analyst; BofA Securities, Inc.

Matt O’Connor; Analyst; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Erika Najarian; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Betsy Graseck; Analyst; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

John Pancari; Analyst; Evercore Group L.L.C.

Saul Martinez; Analyst; HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

Mike Mayo; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Gerard Cassidy; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Truist Financial Corporation fourth-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this event is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Brad Milsaps.

Brad Milsaps

Thank you, Betsy and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Truist's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call. With us today are our Chairman and CEO, Bill Rogers; our CFO, Mike Maguire; and Chief Risk Officer, Brad Bender; as well as other members of Truist's senior management team.
During this morning's call, they will discuss Truist's fourth-quarter results, share their perspectives on current business conditions and provide an updated outlook for 2025. The company presentation as well as our earnings release and supplemental financial information are available on the Truist's Investor Relations website, ir.truist.com.
Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please review the disclosures on slides 2 and 3 of the presentation regarding these statements and measures as well as the appendix for appropriate reconciliations to GAAP. With that, I'll turn it over to Bill.

William Rogers

Thanks Brad and good morning everyone. And thank you for joining our call today. So before we get started, I want to take a moment to introduce Brad Bender. Brad recently became our Chief Risk Officer. He brings extensive experience across a number of Truist areas including risk, operations, technology, and consumer lending to this role.
Brad's off to a to a great start. He'll continue to carry forward Truist's strong credit culture and risk discipline. Clarke Starnes, I'm really happy he's working closely with Brad on the transition. I'm incredibly grateful for Clarke's impactful 40-plus year career at Truist, most recently serving as our Chief Risk Officer.
Also, want to thank Beau Cummins for his significant contributions to our company following his announced departure this week. Since 2005, Beau has purposefully served as an instrumental leader at Truist, most recently as Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer. Both he and Clarke played crucial and formative roles in the merger of equals to create Truist and setting the course for our future.
I just can't tell you how much I appreciate their leadership during this time at Truist. They were fantastic partners. I just wish them all the best in their new chapters in their lives.
All right. So let's -- before turning to fourth-quarter results, let's begin as we always do at Truist with purpose. We are a purpose driven company dedicated to inspiring and building better lives and communities, which is the foundation and guide for how we conduct our business.
So one example in the fourth quarter was our response to hurricane Helene. The impact of the hurricane on Western North Carolina was was truly unprecedented. Truist has deep roots in the region and our team was quick to respond, but they were also compelled to play a pivotal role in the area's long-term recovery.
Aligned with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, we announced a three year $725 million commitment to address critical needs including a focus on small business, housing, and infrastructure projects. By listening to the needs of the community and leveraging our expertise, our capital, partnerships, we believe we can be a catalyst for recovery and growth.
So now turning our results on slide 5. For the fourth quarter, we reported net income available to common shareholders of $1.2 billion or $0.91 a share. For the year, we reported GAAP net income of $4.5 billion or $30.36 a share and adjusted net income of $5 billion or $3.69 per share. Mike's going to provide some more details on quarterly and annual results later in the call.
2024 was an important year for Truist, and I'm proud of the results our teammates delivered which included executing on several important strategic initiatives, delivering solid underlying earnings, maintaining sound asset quality metrics, and positioning us with strong momentum as we enter 2025. Our solid performance was defined by several key themes.
First, 2024 ended on a strong note with annual adjusted revenue finishing at the high end of our expectations and annual expenses declining 40 basis points. Our adjusted efficiency ratio of 56.3% remained relatively stable on an annual basis, reflecting on ongoing expense discipline and focus on managing cost.
In addition on a linked-quarter basis, average deposit balances increased 1.5%, and average loan balances were stable. End of period loans experienced a little over 1% growth as we saw an increase in loan demand due to the results of our focused initiatives in the latter half of the quarter. These factors along with our continued discipline around rate paid on deposits resulted in net interest income, exceeding our expectations for the quarter.
Investment banking and trading revenue increased 46% for the year versus the 2023 as we continue to add talent and expertise to an already strong platform that continues to gain market share. Credit metrics remained solid as non-performing loans held for investment declined $38 million linked quarter while net charge offs increased 4 basis points in the fourth quarter, resulting in losses for the year coming in line with our expectations.
Our CET1 capital ratio finished the year at 11.5% which is up 140 basis points versus 2023 due to the gain on the sale of Truist Insurance Holdings and 2024 earnings, partially offset by the strategic balance sheet repositioning completed in May and $3.8 billion of capital we returned to shareholders through a common dividend and the repurchase of $1 billion of our common stock.
The execution of these important strategic initiatives and resulting relative capital advantage leaves us well positioned to grow our balance sheet and return capital shareholders through our common dividend and our share repurchase program.
In 2025 we're focused on five key areas, all aimed at driving better growth, positive operating leverage, and improved profitability. First, last year was a testament to the attractiveness of our platform. Attracting, developing, and retaining top talent will continue to be our priority.
Second, we see a material opportunity to deepen existing client relationships within our attractive footprint and especially in areas like premier banking, wealth and payments, all of which represent significant opportunities to capture additional share within our existing client base.
Third, we also see growth potential beyond the markets where we have strong share, especially in states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas, where we have smaller but faster growing market share. These are not new markets but areas where we have invested significantly and have great momentum deploying our full Truist capabilities.
We're also optimistic about further expanding into certain verticals in the middle market where we can bring the expertise we provide to larger companies in our investment bank to mid-size companies all across the country.
Fourth, we'll continue to invest in our technology platform which is improving the client experience, driving new account production, and delivering efficiencies. Finally, we plan to accomplish all of this while maintaining our expense discipline, driving positive operating leverage, and investing in important areas like our risk, infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Maintaining our momentum and executing against these strategic priorities will be the key to driving positive operating leverage this year and showing progress towards our mid-teens medium term ROATCE target.
Before I hand the call over to Mike to discuss our quarterly results, I want to spend a little bit of time discussing the progress we're already making on our strategic priorities and the positive momentum we're seeing within our business segments and with our digital initiatives on slide 6 and 7. In consumer and small business banking, I'm encouraged by our momentum as we experienced an increase in loan production in key focus areas within our lending portfolio. And we continue to acquire key new clients and households both through our digital and traditional channels.
Average consumer loan balances increased 1.2% linked quarter due to the growth in residential mortgage, indirect auto, and important platforms like Sheffield and service finance as we experienced a 5% linked quarter increase in consumer loan production during the quarter.
Importantly, we're not sacrificing our credit standards or pricing discipline to drive growth. Credit metrics remained relatively stable and new consumer loan production spreads are accretive to the overall portfolio.
Net new checking account growth was once again positive for the year as we added 104,000 new consumer and business accounts. Not only are we adding new households but primacy rates and client retention also continue to increase due to improvements to the client experience and ongoing enhancements to our digital offerings during the year.
In wholesale, I'm encouraged by the underlying momentum in terms of improved production, increased wallet share within certain businesses, and the talent that we're attracting to our company. During the quarter, we saw 3% growth in average wholesale deposits, including growth in non-interest-bearing demand.
Although average wholesale loans declined linked quarter, end of period balances increased 50 basis points. We saw increased production and higher commitments in certain key focus areas as clients are in a more offensive posture.
As I previously noted, 2004 represented the strongest capital markets year we've reported since 2021. We experienced record performance and investment grade issuances, equity capital markets, asset securitization, and project finance, while also gaining share in verticals like financial institutions, consumer retail, and health care.
Our leaders made key new hires through 2024 in commercial banking, corporate banking, investment banking, wealth payments, and a leader of our new middle market initiative. These new experienced teammates are attracted to our purposeful and results-oriented culture and complement our great teams.
As I mentioned earlier, we have a specific focus on building out our middle market commercial segment. I'm very pleased with our focus and momentum we're already experiencing in production and results.
We also continue to enhance our wholesale digital capabilities by improving the client experience. During the quarter, we launched electronic bill presentment which is a next generation product that gives clients greater control over their billing and payments operations. Enhancing the client experience and growing our digital capabilities are important parts of our strategy, which I'll discuss in more detail on slide 7.
Throughout the year, we've invested in our digital platforms to attract new clients to Truist with a focus on shifting existing client behaviors to self service, which drives operational efficiency. As a result of these efforts, we showed strong and steady growth in our digital capabilities as we experienced year-over-year growth in all core metrics while also achieving favorable client experience satisfaction scores.
We opened over 730,000 new digital loan and deposits accounts during the year, including nearly 275,000 new-to-bank clients through our digital channels, which represents a [31%] increase over the previous year. We surpassed over 7.1 million active digital users on our platform, client mobile app users grew 7%, and digital transactions increased 13% year over year.
In addition to an increase in account openings and higher digital adoption rates, we're also seeing an improvement in the funding of our digital account openings with balances up significantly over 2023, including growth and balances for millennial and Gen Z clients.
Investing in the digital client experience continues to be a priority for our company in 2025 and beyond. We expect to continue growing our digital presence with clients as we further leverage our modern and scalable technology platform. So with that, let me turn over to Mike to discuss our financial results in more detail. Mike?

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories