Q4 2024 Terex Corp Earnings Call
Participants

Derek Everett; Vice President - Investor Relations; Terex Corp

Simon Meester; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Terex Corp

Julie Beck; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; Terex Corp

Jerry Revich; Analyst; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Steven Fisher; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Tami Zakaria; Analyst; JPMorgan Securities LLC

Steve Volkmann; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Jamie Cook; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc.

David Raso; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Mig Dobre; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Kyle Menges; Analyst; Citigroup Inc.

Tim Thein; Analyst; Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Terex Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Derek Everett, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Derek Everett

Good morning, and welcome to the Terex Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A copy of the press release and presentation slides are posted on our Investor Relations website at investors.terex.com. In addition, the replay and slide presentation will be available on our website. We are joined today by Simon Meester, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; along with Jennifer Kong, who will succeed Julie as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; shortly after Terex files its 2024 annual report on Form 10-K. Their remarks will be followed by Q&A.
Please turn to slide 2 of the presentation, which reflects our safe harbor statement. Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied. These risks are described in greater detail in the earnings materials and in our reports filed with the SEC.
On this call, we will be discussing the non-GAAP financial information, including adjusted figures that we believe are useful in evaluating the company's operating performance. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures can be found in the conference call materials. Please turn to slide 3, and I'll turn it over to Simon Meester.

Simon Meester

Thanks, Derek, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to our earnings call and appreciate your interest in Terex. As you know, this will be Julie Beck's last earnings call as she will be leaving Terex in April I want to thank Julie on behalf of our team, our Board of Directors and our shareholders for her commitment and contribution to Terex over these past three years. I also want to welcome our incoming CFO, Jennifer Kong, who started on Monday Gem's extensive finance experience, including leading significant integrations and transformations in large multinationals ear a great fit for Terex.
Looking at the year's performance, I'm very pleased by our improved safety performance. And as we enter 2025, our commitment to safety and the tariff values remain steadfast. As we continue to transform and grow our company, our values will continue to include keeping each other safe, treating each other with respect and dignity and being stewards of our environment and our community.
Turning to slide 4. Our financial performance in the final quarter of 2024 was consistent with our Q3 outlook. For the full year, we delivered earnings per share of $6.11 on sales of $5.1 billion. This is the second highest full year EPS performance in the company's history and a reflection of the strength of the Terex portfolio.
As we discussed last quarter, AWP and MP scaled back production in the second half to align with industry-wide channel adjustments and will maintain a prudent operational posture for 2025. ESG executed very well in their first quarter with Terex. In the period following the October 8 close, EUC earned $51 million or 22% EBITDA and on revenue of $228 million, delivering on the commitment of being financially accretive from day one.
I'm excited to see this level of performance continue into 2025 and beyond. Turning to slide 5. ESG has a strong leadership team led by Pat Carroll that charted ESG's impressive growth over the past 15 years. In Q1 of 2025 at took on additional responsibilities becoming President of our new Environmental Solutions segment, which includes ESG and Terex Utilities.
I know Pat and the team will do a great job capitalizing on the many opportunities ahead. And thanks to detailed advanced planning, the integration team hit the ground running with eight work streams making progress. We fully expect to deliver at least $25 million in operational run rate synergies by the end of 2026 and realize additional commercial opportunities as we integrate ESG into Terex.
Turning to slide 6. With the addition of ESG to our portfolio, approximately 25% of our revenue is from waste and recycling markets characterized by low cyclicality and steady growth. About 20% of our business is related to infrastructure, where significant investment is being put in place in the United States and around the world.
Utilities is about 10% and growing as the well-documented need to expand and strengthen energy distribution is clear. General construction, which in the past had represented the majority of our end markets is now less than 1/3. An important macro headwind is the elevated level of interest rates and uncertainty around the Fed outlook.
We continue to see strong public sector spending on infrastructure and utilities but rate sensitive private projects continue to be impacted by the higher rates. Policies that stabilize inflation enabling rate reductions would unlock pent-up demand on the private investment side. We are encouraged by the improved sentiment that followed the US election in November, the new administration's focus on easing the regulatory environment for new projects and encouraging growth and investment in the United States are stimulants for many of our end markets.
With over 2/3 of our revenue coming from North America, a strong US economy is an important overall tailwind for us. We're closely following the administration's approach to international trade policy. It is important to understand that the majority of the products we're selling in the United States we make in the United States which limits our exposure.
Moreover, we initiated mitigation actions last year in anticipation of additional tariffs, leveraging our global capabilities to manage the impact. As a global company with a significant footprint in the United States and around the world, we have optionality and are ready to take additional actions if needed.
Turning to Europe. We continue to see a generally weak economic environment. We do remain encouraged by increasing induction of our products, emerging markets such as India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Please turn to slide 7. While we see shorter-term adjustments in some of our legacy markets, we continue to be highly confident in our longer-term growth outlook.
Our portfolio of strong businesses will continue to benefit from megatrends onshoring, technology advancements and federal investments. We continue to see record levels of mega projects in data centers, manufacturing, semiconductor plants and others with more projects expected to come online through 2027. We anticipate increased activity from infrastructure investments from roads and bridges to airports, railways and the power grid.
We are encouraged by the new administration support for AI power and other infrastructure investments. And while priorities may shift, we believe these high investment levels will continue. Turning to slide 8. We started implementing our revised execute, innovate and grow strategy and will continue to drive progress in 2025 and beyond.
As said, we are evaluating our global footprint, focusing on opportunities to reduce fixed costs while improving operational performance and efficiency. When it comes to innovation, we have a very exciting new product development pipeline focused on maximizing return on investment for our customers. We also continue to invest in robotics, automation, and digitizing work streams to make our operations more efficient and more flexible.
Turning to growth. Completing the ESC acquisition was a significant step forward. We fully expect organic growth in that business to continue in line with its demonstrated performance over the past decade. On the utility front, we are unlocking growth potential by improving productivity and expanding capacity as the long-term demand outlook continues to expand.
Our MP and Aerial businesses will manage through the current portion of the cycle before we turn to grow as the need for more replacement equipment and mega trends are expected to remain significant tailwinds. Overall, we have a $40 billion addressable market with significant upside for our businesses.
Turning to slide 9. Maintaining industrial market leadership requires a regular cadence of new innovative product introductions. Our businesses pride themselves on bringing groundbreaking products to market that improve ROI for our customers. A great example is the completely redesigned next-generation Genie Slab Scissor family picture is on the left. The new Genie Scissors provide our customers with industry-leading quality, performance and significantly lower total cost of ownership.
Included in the launch is the first ever gene scissor that does not use any hydraulic oil which is perfect for the rapidly growing data center and entertainment markets.
The middle picture features the industry's first all-electric refuse collection body recently introduced by Heil. While on route, the automated side loader is entirely electrically actuated with no hydraulics. It can plug directly into an electric chassis battery or run on its own battery to maximize the vehicles collection range. Customers love it because it has demonstrated fuel savings of up to 38% and support sustainability and contamination reduction objectives while delivering excellent productivity.
And finally, the image on the right shows our new brush shipper, the latest addition to our new Green-Tec product line, we launched Green-Tec last year to focus on the growing tear and vegetation management markets. The team is doing a great job growing the new business line entering 2025 with a healthy backlog. Each of these new product offerings are examples of the strength and the leverage of the Terex portfolio to maximize ROI for our customers in a diverse and continually expanding market.
And with that, I'll turn it over to Julie.

