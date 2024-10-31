Q4 2024 Starbucks Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Tiffany Willis

Thank you, Diego. And good afternoon and thank you everyone for joining us today to discuss Starbucks fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 results. Today's discussion will be led by Brian Niccol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Rachel Ruggeri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
With that, I now have the privilege of turning it over to Brian.

