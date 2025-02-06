Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 SiTime Corp Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
22 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Brett Perry; Vice President; Shelton Group

Rajesh Vashist; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; SiTime Corp

Elizabeth Howe; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; SiTime Corp

Tore Egil Svanberg; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Quinn Bolton; Senior Analyst; Needham & Company LLC

Suji Desilva; Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst; Roth Capital Partners LLC

Chris Caso; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to SiTime's Times fourth quarter 2024 financial results conference call. (operator instruction) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. February 5, 2025.
I would now like to turn the call over to Brett Perry of Shelton Group Investor relations. Brett, please go ahead.

Brett Perry

Thank you Lisa. Good afternoon, and welcome SiTime's to fourth quarter, 2024 financial results conference call. Joining us on today's call from SiTime are Rajesh Vashist, Chief Executive Officer; and Beth Howe, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to point out that during the course of this call, the company may make forward-looking statements regarding expected future results, including financial position, strategy and plans, future operations, the timing market, and other areas of discussion. It's not possible for the company's management to predict all risks nor can the company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to different materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed during this call may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied. Neither the company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this conference call to conform statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations. For more detailed information on risks associated with the business, We refer you to the risk factors described in the 10-K filed on February 26, 2024, as well as the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
During the call, We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are considered to be an important measure of company performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to and not as a substitute for nor superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with US GAAP. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation includes stock based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses, which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisition as well as changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration and earn-out liabilities. Please refer to the company's press release issued earlier today for a detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results.
with that. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to SiTime's CEO, Rajesh, please go ahead.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories