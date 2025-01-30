Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Robert Half Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Michael Waddell; President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board; Robert Half Inc

Michael Buckley; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Robert Half Inc

Mark Marcon; Analyst; Baird

Andrew Steinerman; Analyst; JPMorgan

Trevor Romeo; Analyst; William Blair

Manav Patnaik; Analyst; Barclays

Harold Antor; Analyst; Jefferies

George Tong; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Kevin McVeigh; Analyst; UBS

Jeff Silber; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Kartik Mehta; Analyst; Northcoast Research

Tobey Summer; Analyst; Truist Securities

Presentation

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Robert Half fourth-quarter 2024 conference call. Today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
Our host for today's call are Mr. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half; and Mr. Michael Buckley, Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Waddell, you may begin.

Michael Waddell

Hello, everyone. We appreciate your time today. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the comments made on today's call contain forward-looking statements, including predictions and estimates about our future performance. These statements represent our current judgment of what the future holds.
However, they're subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and at our recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the statements made on today's call.
During this presentation, we may mention some non-GAAP financial measures and reference these figures as adjusted. Reconciliations and further explanations of these measures are included in the supplemental schedule to our earnings press release.
For your convenience, our prepared remarks for today's call are available in the Investor Center of our website, roberthalf.com.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, global enterprise revenues were $1.382 billion, down 6% from last year's fourth quarter on an as reported basis, and down 7% on an as adjusted basis. Net income per share in the fourth quarter was $0.53, compared to $0.83 in the fourth quarter one year ago.
Revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter were largely in line with our expectations, led by Protiviti, which reported year-on-year revenue growth for the second straight quarter. Contract revenues remained stable throughout the quarter, sustaining early third-quarter levels for 23 consecutive weeks prior to the holidays.
As we move into the new year, we are very encouraged by the significant rise in US business confidence that followed the recent elections. We are very well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and support our clients' talent and consulting needs through the strength of our industry-leading brand, people, technology, and unique business model that includes both professional staffing and business consulting services.
Cash flow from operations during the quarter was $155 million. In December, we distributed a $0.53 per share cash dividend to our shareholders of record, for a total cash outlay of $54 million. Our per-share dividend has grown 11.2% annually since its inception in 2004.
The December 2024 dividend was 10.4% higher than the prior year. We also acquired approximately 1 million Robert Half shares during the quarter for $77 million. We have 7.3 million shares available for repurchase under our board-approved stock repurchase plan. Return on invested capital for the company was 15% in the fourth quarter.
Now I’ll turn the call over to our CFO, Mike Buckley.

