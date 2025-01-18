Q4 2024 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Dana Nolan; Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations; Regions Financial Corp

John Turner; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Regions Financial Corp

David Turner; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President of the Company and the Bank; Regions Financial Corp

Ryan Nash; Analyst; Goldman Sachs & Company, Inc.

Scott Siefers; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

John Pancari; Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities

Peter Winter; Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co. (Research)

Matt O'Connor; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Erika Najarian; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Gerard Cassidy; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets Wealth Management

Betsy Graseck; Analyst; Morgan Stanley Co. LLC

Chris Spahr; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Dana Nolan

Thank you for staying. Welcome to Regions Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. John and David will provide high-level commentary regarding our results.
Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statement disclaimer and non-GAAP reconciliations are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. These disclosures cover our presentation materials, today's prepared remarks and Q&A.
I will now turn the call over to John.

John Turner

Thank you, Dana, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today. This was a year of records at Regions, with our performance driven by consistent focus on superior service as well as soundness profitability and growth. Our capital markets and wealth management businesses as well as our treasury management products and services all generated record revenue in 2024.
This morning, we reported strong full year earnings of $1.8 billion, resulting in earnings per share of $1.93 and a top quartile return on average tangible common equity of 18%. We continue to benefit from our strong and diverse balance sheet, solid capital liquidity positions and prudent risk management. Additionally, our proactive hedging strategy, investments in fee-generating business, desirable footprint and granular deposit base support our ability to deliver consistent, sustainable long-term performance and position us for growth in 2025 and beyond.
We are fortunate to be in some of the best markets in the country. Our core markets are foundational to our deposit advantage and have supported growth that exceeds the rest of the US. And we've achieved this growth while maintaining peer-leading deposit betas and a top 5 market share in 70% of our core markets throughout our 15-state footprint.
We also have a presence in some of the fastest-growing markets in the country. Investments across these priority markets create significant future growth opportunities for Regions. Population growth across our footprint is expected to more than double that of the US, but it's even more pronounced within our priority markets, with expectations of growth of more than 3 times the national average.
Importantly, we've already established a pattern of success in these markets, growing deposits by $12.5 billion since 2019 and outpacing the market. We plan to build on this success with incremental investments further supporting growth and extending our advantage.
We believe we are uniquely positioned to leverage these advantages as they are underpinned by our long-standing presence across our footprint where in many areas, we've operated for more than 100 years. This rich history has allowed us to invest in the communities we serve and build a strong brand and a loyal customer base. So you'll see us continue to strategically invest in talent, technology and markets over the next several years to drive growth and generate efficiencies.
We're excited about our growth prospects. However, we'll continue our track record of judicious expense management. Over the next couple of years, we expect to invest in bankers across all of our segments: corporate banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. Specifically, we plan to add approximately 140 bankers across our product sets, treasury management bankers, mortgage loan officers, commercial relationship managers as well as wealth management associates. These additions are expected to focus primarily within our eight priority growth markets.
Additionally, within the consumer bank, we'll lean into our demonstrated successes with regard to capital allocation to better align resources throughout the branch network, specifically focusing on priority markets and branch small business. We'll also invest in enhanced online and mobile capabilities to take better advantage of the deposit opportunities presented by the 12 million small businesses located within our footprint.
We've already experienced branch small business deposit growth of $2.6 billion or 30% since 2019, and $1.1 billion or 41% growth occurring in our priority markets. We believe these enhanced capabilities and focus will allow us to capture additional market share over time.
Putting this all together, we're excited about the momentum we have going into 2025. We have a solid plan for growth, a highly desirable footprint and a leadership team with a proven track record of execution, setting us up, we believe, for top quartile results in 2025 and beyond.
Before I hand it over to David, I want to thank our 20,000 Regions associates who put customers and their needs at the center of all we do and focus on doing the right things the right way. They are the driving force behind the successful execution of our strategic plan, and I'm proud to call them teammates.
With that, I'll hand it over to David to provide some highlights regarding the quarter and the year.

