Q4 2024 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Call

Kristie Waugh; Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; Raymond James Financial Inc

Paul Reilly; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Raymond James Financial Inc

Butch Oorlog; Chief Financial Officer; Raymond James Financial Inc

Paul Shoukry; President; Raymond James Financial Inc

Michael Chow; Analyst; JP Morgan

Dan Fannon; Analyst; Jefferies

Devin Ryan; Analyst; JMP Securities

Brennan Hawken; Analyst; UBS

Steven Chubak; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Alex Blostein; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Bill Katz; Analyst; TD Cowen

Kyle Voigt; Analyst; KBW

Michael Cyprys; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Kristie Waugh

Good evening and welcome to Raymond James Financial fiscal 2024 fourth quarter earnings call. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company's investor relations website. I'm Kristie Waugh, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Reilly; President, Paul Shoukry; and Chief Financial Officer, Butch Oorlog.

The presentation being reviewed today is available on our investor relations website. Following the prepared remarks, the operator will open the line for questions.

Calling your attention to slide 2. Please note that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, financial results, industry or market conditions, anticipated timing and benefits of our acquisitions and our level of success in integrating acquired businesses, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments and general economic conditions.

In addition words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts and future or conditional verbs such as may, will, could, should and would as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Please note that there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in these statements. We urge you to consider the risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on our website.

Now, I'm happy to turn the call over to Chair and CEO, Paul Reilly. Paul?

Paul Reilly

Thank you, Kristie. Good evening and thank you for joining us today. Before I discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year earnings, I want to start by acknowledging the heartbreaking devastation our associates, advisers, friends and neighbors experienced over the last several weeks. With Hurricanes, Helene and Milton impacting communities throughout the southeast, including the St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay area where Raymond James is headquartered, as well as the Carolinas and Georgia.

Thousands across the region experienced unprecedented flooding, power outages, property damage and devastation. We enacted our business continuity plans and with our service workforce almost equally distributed across offices in St. Peter, Memphis and Southfield, Michigan, colleagues outside impacted areas, stepped into ensure continuous service coverage.

Even those affected associates and advisers continue to serve clients while facing storm and evacuations often working remotely from safe locations. The storm left a long recovery road ahead of us for all in their path and while it's been difficult to bear witness to the pain and loss, I have also been humbled by the resilience of our associates advisers and our community.

Following the hurricane, the firm and leadership team have contributed almost $11 million to associate and community relief including stipends to eligible associates and donations to friends of Raymond James, the American Red Cross, the United Way Suncoast and other charitable organizations across impacted communities.

In addition to granting associates the time needed to navigate recovery efforts, the firm continues to provide comprehensive resources and benefits including information about financial support, immediate aid, relocation services and wellness benefits. Challenging times like these highlight the importance of always putting people first, which has always been the foundation of Raymond James.

The preparation, perseverance and response to the storm reflect the long history of Raymond James service culture and I'm especially proud to represent our team today. Now moving to our quarterly performance, we achieved strong results once again, concluding another fiscal year with outstanding achievements. In fiscal 2024, we generated record net revenues and record net income showcasing the strength of our diverse and complementary businesses.

We ended the year with record client assets, healthy pipelines for growth across our business and ample funding to support the balance sheet. We remain well positioned to continue to invest in our business, our people and technology to help drive growth across all of our businesses.

Beginning on slide 4, the firm reported record fiscal fourth quarter, net revenues of $3.46 billion net income available to common shareholders of $601 million in earnings per diluted share of $2.86. Excluding expenses related to acquisitions adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $621 million or $2.95 per diluted share.

We generated strong returns for the quarter with annualized return on common equity of 21.2% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity of 25.8%. A great result, particularly given our strong capital base. During the fiscal quarter, we repurchased 2.6 million shares of common stock for $300 million. Bringing our fiscal year total to 7.7 million shares for $900 million at an average price of $117 per share.

In total, we returned nearly $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends in the fiscal year.

Moving to slide 5, client assets grew to record levels this quarter driven by rising equity markets and solid advisor retention and recruiting in the private client group. Total assets under administration increased 6% sequentially to $1.57 trillion. Private client group assets and fee based accounts grew to $875 billion in financial assets under management to $245 billion.

Domestic net new assets during the quarter were $13 billion representing a 4% annualized growth rate on the beginning of the period, domestic PCG assets. And for the fiscal year, domestic net new assets were $60.7 billion representing a 5.5% growth rate on beginning of the period domestic private client group assets.

A key contributor to the net new asset growth is our continued recruiting results which were really strong this quarter. To our domestic independent contractor and employee channels we recruited financial advisers with approximately $100 million of trailing 12 month production and a $17.5 billion of client assets at their previous firms.

Including assets recruited into our growing RIA and custody services division, which we refer to as RCS. We recruited across all platforms total client assets during the quarter of $22.3 billion surpassing the previous best quarter which occurred in 2021 in terms of recruited assets. For the fiscal year, we recruited financial advisers with approximately $335 million of trailing 12 month production and $56.7 billion of client assets at the previous firms.

Recruiting in the year production and assets equal to that of a pretty good sized firm. RCS asset growth is bolstered by both external joins as well as from internal transfers. And RCS finished the quarter with $181 billion of client assets under administration up 36% over the prior year level. This quarter, we reported financial advisers of 8,787. Overall these fantastic recruiting results reflect the continuous focus of the entire firm to ensure Raymond James remains a destination of choice for advisers.

As we had mentioned in previous quarters, there are a couple of OSJ relationships in our independent contractor division who had decided to leave the platform. It takes time to affect these movements but a portion of those assets left the firm in the fiscal fourth quarter totaling roughly $3 billion of AUA. We anticipate approximately $5 billion of assets associated with these firms to complete their transfers off the platform in early fiscal 2025.

Adjusting for these transferred assets, net new assets growth in the quarter would have been approximately 5%. Overall, we remain focused on serving advisers across our multiple affiliation options. Our robust technology capabilities and client first values continue to enable us to retain and attract high quality advisers.

Total client domestic cash sweep and enhanced savings program balances ended the quarter at $57.9 billion up 3% over June of 2024. Bank loans grew at 2% over the preceding quarter to a record $46 billion primarily due to higher securities based loans which grew 5% in the quarter as well as continued residential mortgage growth.

Moving to slide 6, private client group generated record quarterly net revenues of $2.48 billion and pre-tax income of $461 million. Year over year results were bolstered by higher PCG assets under administration due to a strong equity market and net new assets brought into the firm. Reflecting positive results from our long term focus and patience to hold the course in our capital markets businesses generated quarterly net revenues of $483 million and a pre-tax income of $95 million.

Net revenues grew 42% year over year and 46% sequentially driven primarily by higher M&A revenues as the market environment became more supportive of transaction closings in the quarter. Market conditions seem to be improving and we are optimistic about our healthy pipeline and new business activity in M&A. The asset management segment generated record pre-tax income of $116 million on record net revenues of $275 million.

Results were largely attributable to higher financial assets under management compared to the prior year quarter due to market appreciation and net inflows in PCG fee based accounts as well as modest net inflows into Raymond James investment management. The bank segment generated net revenues of $433 million and pre-tax income of $98 million. Bank segment, net interest income increased 1% due in part to higher loan balances. The net interest margin for the segment of 2.62% declined 2 basis points compared to the preceding quarter.

Looking at the fiscal year 2024 results on slide 7, we generated record net revenues of $12.82 billion and record net income available to common shareholders of $2.06 billion up 10% and 19% respectively over the record set in the prior year. Additionally, we generated strong returns on common equity of 18.9% and adjusted return on tangible common equity of 23.3% for the year.

On slide 8, the record results in PCG and asset management segments for the fiscal year primarily reflected a strong organic growth in PCG along with robust equity markets.

Now, I'll turn the call over to our new CFO, Butch Oorlog to review our financial results in detail. Butch.

Butch Oorlog

Thank you, Paul turning to slide 10, consolidated net revenues were a record $3.46 billion in the fourth quarter up 13% over the prior year and up 7% sequentially. Asset management and related administrative fees grew to $1.66 billion representing 15% growth over the prior year and 3% over the preceding quarter.

This quarter PCG domestic fee based assets increased 7% which will be an approximate 6% tailwind for asset management and related administrative fees in the fiscal first quarter. Brokerage revenues of $561 million grew 17% year over year, primarily due to higher brokerage revenues in PCG and fixed income capital markets.

I'll discuss account and service fees and net interest income shortly. Investment banking revenues of $315 million increased 56% year over year and 72% sequentially. Fourth quarter results benefited from a significant increase in M&A revenues.

Moving to slide 11, client domestic cash sweep and enhanced savings program balances ended the quarter at $57.9 billion up 3% compared to the preceding quarter and representing 4.2% of domestic PCG client assets. So far in the fiscal first quarter, domestic cash sweep balances have declined about $1.3 billion attributable to record quarterly fee billings.

Turning to slide 12, combined net interest income and RJ BDP fees from third party banks with $678 million up 1% over the preceding quarter. The bank segment net interest margin was down 2 basis points to 2.62% for the quarter. While the average yield on RJ BDP balances with third party banks decreased 7 basis points to 3.34% primarily due to the fed rate cut.

Based on current rates and balances which reflects the September rate cut and the impact of quarterly fee billings. We would expect the aggregate of NII &RJ BDP third party fees to be down approximately 5% in the fiscal first quarter. Keep in mind, there are a lot of variables that could impact that estimate including further rate actions which are not assumed.

Turning to consolidated expenses on slide 13, compensation expense was $2.16 billion and the total compensation ratio for the quarter was 62.4% excluding acquisition related compensation expenses. The adjusted compensation ratio was 62.1%. Non-compensation expenses of $543 million increased 10% sequentially largely due to the bank loan provision for credit losses which was a benefit in the preceding quarter.

For the fiscal year non-compensation expenses excluding the bank loan provision for credit losses, unexpected legal and regulatory items and non-GAAP adjustments presented in our non-GAAP financial measures came in just under our expectation of $1.9 billion. While we maintain discipline in controlling our expenses, we continue to invest to support growth across the business.

Slide 14, shows the pre-tax margin trend over the past five quarters. This quarter, we generated a pre-tax margin of 22% an adjusted pre-text margin of 22.7% an increase over the prior quarter arising in part from the improved capital markets results.

On slide 15, at quarter end, our total assets were $83 billion a 3% sequential increase largely due to loan growth and higher cash balances primarily held in our bank segment, liquidity and capital each remain very strong. RJF corporate cash at the parent ended the quarter at $2.2 billion well above our $1.2 billion target. With the tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.8% and total capital ratio of 24.1%.

We remain well capitalized, our capital levels provide significant flexibility to continue being opportunistic and invest in growth. The effective tax rate was 20.8% for the quarter, primarily reflecting the favorable impact of non-taxable valuation gains associated with the corporate owned life insurance portfolio.

Slide 16, provides a summary of our capital actions over the past five quarters. During the quarter, the firm repurchased 2.6 million shares of common stock for $300 million at an average price of $115 per share. For the fiscal year we repurchased 7.7 million shares for $900 million. As Paul noted earlier in total, we returned capital to shareholders of approximately $1.3 billion during the fiscal year through dividends and share repurchases.

As of October 19, approximately $645 million remained under the board's approved common stock repurchase authorization. Going forward we expect to continue to offset share based compensation dilution and to be opportunistic with incremental share repurchases. Given our present capital and liquidity levels. We currently expect to keep a similar pace of buyback activity as we did during this quarter or possibly more as we remain committed to maintaining capital levels in line with our stated targets.

Lastly, on slide 17, we provide key credit metrics for a bank segment which includes Raymond James bank and tri-state capital bank. The credit quality of the loan portfolio remains solid. Non-performing assets remained low and relatively unchanged from the prior quarter level at 28 basis points of bank assets. Criticized loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment ended the quarter at 1.47% up from 1.15% in the preceding quarter.

Primarily due to a small number of idiosyncratic loan downgrades. The bank allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment ended the quarter roughly unchanged from the prior quarter level at just under 1%. The allowance percentage has trended lower largely due to a loan mix shift toward more securities based loans and residential mortgages which carry lower allowance levels and now account for 35% and 20% of the total loan portfolio balances, respectively.

The bank loan allowance for credit losses on corporate loans as a percent of corporate loans held for investment was largely unchanged from the preceding quarter at approximately 2% at quarter end. We believe this represents an appropriate reserve but we continue to closely monitor economic factors that may impact our loan portfolios.

Now I'll turn the call over to Paul Shoukry to discuss our outlook. Paul?

Paul Shoukry

Thank you, Butch, you definitely covered the financials a lot better than I did when I was a CFO. Great job.

Now on to our outlook, we are pleased with our record results this quarter and for the fiscal year. More importantly, we are well positioned entering fiscal 2025 with record client asset levels, healthy pipelines for growth across the business and ample capital and funding to support balance sheet growth. In the private client group next quarter's results will be positively impacted by the sequential increase of assets and fee based accounts which we expect will benefit asset management and related fees by approximately 6%.

Our adviser recruiting activity remains robust and we're encouraged by the number of large teams joining us and remaining in the pipeline. We are focused on being a destination of choice for current and prospective advisors which we believe over the long term should continue to drive industry leading growth. In the capital market segment we were pleased to see significantly improved results this quarter as the market environment became more constructive for investment banking results and particularly M&A.

Our M&A pipeline remains healthy and we are optimistic that the consistent investments in our platform and people should continue to drive growth in fiscal 2025. And in the fixed income business, the market is still challenging, but we've begun to see some improvement in the depository sector of our business. With short term rates decreasing and the yield curve steeping depository clients are starting to be more engaged in managing their securities portfolio.

Overall, despite the headwinds over the past two years, we believe our long term patient approach along with opportunistic investments we've made have well positioned us for growth as the market and rate environment become more conducive for the capital market segment. In the asset management segment, we remain confident that strong growth of assets and fee based accounts in the private client group will drive long term growth of financial assets under management.

In addition, we expect Raymond James investment management to help drive further growth over time. And while the entire industry has been challenged by high levels of redemption activity, the record levels of sales in fiscal 2024 are a testament to our strong portfolio management and sales teams. In the bank segment, we remain focused on fortifying the balance sheet with diversified funding sources and prudently growing assets to support client demand. We have seen securities based loan demand increase as clients get comfortable with the current level of rates further supported by the recent fed rate cut.

Corporate loan growth has been muted as new origination activity and the credits we target remain low but we will remain patient and we are confident that loan demand in this category will rebound as well. With ample client cash balances and capital, we are very well positioned to lend across the loan segments as activity increases within our conservative risk guidelines. In addition to driving organic growth across our businesses, we also remain focused on corporate development efforts.

While we prefer to deploy capital to invest in growth, we plan to maintain this past quarter's pace of buybacks or potentially increase it as we continue to look for opportunities that may meet our disciplined M&A parameters. I want to quickly touch on short term rates because all too often lower interest rates are viewed as a negative for our business. I would just say that there are a lot of potential positive outcomes as well.

Two potential examples are higher loan growth and better investment, banking results across the industry, both which have been really low over the past couple of years. Again, this reinforces the value of having diversified and complementary businesses.

In closing, we are well positioned entering fiscal 2025 with strong competitive positioning in all of our businesses and solid capital and liquidity to invest in future growth. I want to thank our advisers and associates for their continued dedication to providing excellent service to their clients. I also want to thank our fantastic leadership team, many who took on larger roles starting on October 1, as part of our long term CEO succession process.

I really look forward to partnering even more closely with all of our leaders and associates for many years to come. And of course, I want to thank Paul Reilly for developing this strong team over the past 15 years. What is reinforced in the most challenging of times, including with the 200 year hurricanes that hit us in a two week period is that we have something really special here at Raymond James. And my number one job when I take over as CEO is to do everything we possibly can to fiercely protect our culture and values.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, will you please open the line for questions?

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions)

Michael Chow, JP Morgan.

Michael Chow

Hi, good evening team. Thanks for taking my question. My first question, I just wanted to touch on the capital market segment here. I apologize in advance of a two parter but clearly a nice pick up as you noted in the advisory segment. Can you give any color or anything incremental in terms of maybe what you saw in the quarter or what? And if there's anything particular that drove the quarterly results and advisory and maybe anything more on the pipeline as you look ahead as well.

And then secondly, Paul, as you kind of talk through, you've invested in people and platform in this business over the last number of years. And so when we think about operating leverage ahead, I mean, is there a way to frame the incremental margins ahead, maybe relative to maybe what you've achieved in prior environments of better capital markets activity?

Paul Reilly

Well, first, I think the whole market is pretty much shown in an improving M&A environment and I think it's rate expectation and frankly, a lot of capital on the sidelines. So we had a big pickup this quarter, but we're seeing that both in activity in this current quarter coming up. So a lot of bigger transactions, a lot of people who've been on the sidelines that have reached deals to close them.

So in terms of activity, you know, we could go by number of MDs, we'd have to speculate with the number, you know what the rate is. Certainly, I think we've had a year, a couple of years ago, that's hard to be the benchmark because it was exceptional year. But we've got room to grow from here and I wouldn't really put a number on it yet, but we've got a lot of productive capacity.

Paul Shoukry

As far as the margin goes. The margin portion of your question for the year is 20.6%. And that's a pretty healthy margin given the mix of businesses that we're in now. And capital markets really wasn't hitting on all cylinders until this past quarter's final quarter of the fiscal year. But as we have a, we have puts and takes in our businesses.

So I'd say over time our goal has always been to grow revenues faster than expenses and therefore, you know, grow earnings and margins beyond that. But in any one quarter or any one year, there could be a lot of puts and takes in our various businesses.

Michael Chow

Okay, wonderful. Thank you. And then just a quick follow up on the balance sheet. I know you had a willingness to ultimately grow the balance sheet. And you've called out that corporate logo particularly has been somewhat tepid. Just curious what you're hearing from clients and what ultimately drives more demand here if it's really just simply lower rates or if you're hearing anything else. In terms of that piece of business. Thank you.

Paul Shoukry

And on the corporate side, lower rates would certainly help, as companies, to take advantage of the debt that they could get a more attractive rates but also going back to your last question to Paul, M&A activity historically has been a big driver of financing needs. And so as we start seeing M&A activity pick up, hopefully, that'll be a leading indicator for corporate loan demand over time.

Michael Chow

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Dan Fannon, Jefferies.

Dan Fannon

Good evening. Thanks for taking my question. I'm curious on your outlook for next year with the non-comp expense. You came in slightly below the 19 for fiscal '24 could talk about the areas of investment and maybe quantify growth in that non compass. You think about the next 12 months.

Paul Shoukry

A lot of our non-comp items, as we've said in the past is really growth related. So investment advisor, subadvisory fees, for example, that grows with fee based assets, which have been growing really nicely, you know, 7% sequentially as an example. And then the other expenses, we're going to continue to invest heavily in technology.

If you look at it on a percentage basis, that's been our biggest grower consistently year in and year out, and on an absolute dollar basis for that matter. And that's, that's really to remain competitive and provide advisers the very best technology that we can very competitive in the industry to help them find time and serve their clients more efficiently and effectively.

And so technology will continue to be area of focus. And then of course, as you grow as an organization and grow the businesses, you're going to need to grow the branch and office space and other aspects of non-comp to invest in the business.

Dan Fannon

Understood and then, the comments around the backlog for advisers, sounded pretty similar to what we've heard from previous quarters was hoping to get a little more context, maybe around numbers for retention in the period. And then I think, the larger books of business coming on board, maybe talk about the, the size today that you're recruiting average size versus say a year ago.

Paul Reilly

I think that both of those are, are up is that the biggest change probably over the last few years is a fewer advisers in total, but much bigger book. So not only was this year and on boarding of probably the most the largest books we ever have, but also the same in the pipeline. So we've become a destination for, you know, very large teams.

I think both because of our technology platform and our high net worth, offerings over the last couple of years that we've developed have really taken off and made us a destination. So we're very comfortable, not only do we have a very, you know, good recruiting year, but we're very comfortable with the backlog that's in there too.

Dan Fannon

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Devin Ryan, Citizens JMP.

Devin Ryan

First question just on coming back to the balance sheet and just lending capacity as the demand picks up here. So you have you obviously plenty of capital. You seem to be holding at least a couple billion dollars of excess liquidity on the balance sheet. And then I think you have $18 billion of cash at third party banks. So appreciate you know, this isn't going to happen overnight and you're not going to force the lending but how you would frame the amount of loan growth that could come from just remixing the current balance sheet and then how much of that third party cash, you guys are comfortable moving on to the balance sheet over time, you know, with the assumption that deposits are stabilizing to maybe starting to grow a bit here.

Paul Reilly

Well, Devin, you answered the question just by giving the stats, we have a ton of cash and capital and I think that what's limited our growth on is just we've been very consistent in our risk appetite, and having low risk on the C&I side of the portfolio and just, you know, the spreads and the demand haven't been there. They're just, I think a lot of that has been as Paul talked about earlier because of lack of M&A activity.

Certainly the opportunities to lend the spreads and the risk tolerances we like, haven't been there but we're more unwilling when that returns to invest in them. So that's holding it back there on the other side. You know, the SBL loans as rates went way up and mortgages as rates went up, it just cooled the appetite. Now that we've seen, even after just the 50 basis points drop, we've seen a pickup in SPL's right away.

I think people have gotten used to the rates and figured they're going to be around to stay and they are floating. So if they, you know, the SBLs where they go down, the rates will go down and clients seem to be more active. So we're waiting on the commercial side to see a risk reward in terms of spreads and the risk part we like and are comfortable with and on the client side for SBLs and mortgages, it's really their appetite.

We're here and ready and we have plenty of cash. So we're not trying to limit the bank growth seen over the years. We'll have quarters where we've had fairly sizable growth and then quarters where we've had none just based on really what we think that market risk appetite is.

Devin Ryan

Yeah. Thanks Paul. I appreciate that. I guess where I was going was more that you have $18 billion of third party cash, you want to have some liquidity parameters there. I'm sure for risk management purposes. So like is, are you comfortable moving $5 billion of that or $10 billion of that? Like, what's the threshold that we should be looking at? I know there's been thresholds over time. So just curious how you guys are thinking about that and where you're comfortable.

Paul Shoukry

Yeah. Well, I mean, the major thing that drives that is we offer clients FDIC insurance up to $3 million through the multi suite program. And so we want to make sure that we avail our clients to those third party banks to maximize their FDIC insurance, not a lot of other firms do that anymore. Especially firms with affiliated banks. And so we think it's important to protect the, to give that client that type of protection.

And so that would limit all $18 billion, for example, to being deployed in our own bank. Probably would limit half of that. I would say something in that range from being deployed to our own bank to give the clients the FDIC insurance that they could get through the multi suite program.

Devin Ryan

Got it. Okay. That's great color. Thanks Paul. And then follow up, I'd love to ask about fixed income brokerage. I think performing reasonably in environment that's been challenged I think you guys highlighted starting to see some like the tunnel with depository clients. So just trying to think about like, where we could go from here, you know, if there's a, you know, kind of a framing of whether it's historical levels of revenue or how we should think about like how maybe much that part of the business is under punching relative to its potential if liquidity builds in the system and banks are more active, like just where that could go relative to where we currently are.

Paul Shoukry

I would say, you know, the periods during COVID with very low rates. You know, those were kind of record levels for fixed income brokerage. And it was a perfect environment for that business. There's lots of excess cash in the system. There's short term rates were close to zero and there's benefit for taking on some duration.

And so, somewhere between kind of where we've been running in the last couple of years and COVID is probably a reasonable place to kind of think of healthy level would be over time. And then of course, as we grow the business and we take market share and we grow tangential opportunities like Sunridge has been a great addition beyond the depository spaces that diversifies and further strengthens our business as well. So we'll continue to look to add to our capabilities.

And also our balance sheet is getting bigger. So over time, we'll also use our balance sheet in a very prudent way to continue supporting that business as well. So it's still a growth business for us over time. But just from the pure depository space, the COVID period was sort of the components of that business were sort of perfectly aligned.

Devin Ryan

Got it. Okay. That's helpful. Appreciate you taking all the questions.

Operator

Brennan Hawken, UBS.

Brennan Hawken

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. So wanted to ask about advisory. So it's one of the themes we've been noticing and has been sort of nagging has been that sponsors have been sort of slow to re-engage, but I know your advisor business has a lot of leverage there and certainly encouraging to see that strength. So hoping you could get maybe a little more color around what you're seeing. Is this a good sign that sponsors are beginning to re-engage in the midmid-market space or where there's some lumpy results that benefited the revenues.

Paul Reilly

I think there's a general reengagement. So across a lot of sectors. So it's a sign because we've always been, I guess, pretty conservative on our outlook there. Anytime we've talked, we've talked about a backlog, but the market wasn't conducive. We're seeing people engage and it's not only on inventory, I mean, you know, existing things that were up for being sold, but we're seeing new engagement and discussions about, you know, new mandate.

So we think I'm not going to say it's going to boom overnight, but we're seeing a much more conducive market, both an interest on buyers and sellers. So at least for the near term, you know, we see a fairly good market and recovering market, but, you know, so I don't know if we can give you more color because one quarter doesn't always paint a long term trend. But we can tell you that the backlog looks pretty good for this for the near term anyway.

Brennan Hawken

No, that's fair. Thanks. Thanks for that Paul. And, and then ESP given where the yields were on that product, I would expect that in the recent fed cut that had a very high beta. You know, is it, should we just assume that that's a roughly 100 beta product as we see cuts. And you know, have you noticed any change in behavior or engagement? Since yields have started to come down around that offering?

Paul Shoukry

Yeah, I would say, you know, ESP balances, you know, are higher yielding balances sort of at the same rate range as money market funds. So that is typically 100% deposit beta type product. And we have others, we have balances and opportunities and balances at the in the bank segment as well. You know, in total, when you look at our total balances at the bank deposits, the bank segment and the suite balances, roughly half of our of those balances are highest, higher deposit data type balances.

So we have a lot of protection to downside rates which will give us some, you know, offsets with as rates decrease because obviously our floating our assets are mostly floating rate assets. Now, what was the other part of the question?

Brennan Hawken

Any changes in engagement with those higher yield products as we've seen rates come down?

Paul Shoukry

Not, not really. You know, there, I think a lot of the cash reinvestment activity we saw are slowing down and decelerating well before the rate decrease. And so we haven't seen sort of an acceleration or deceleration. Frankly, that's notable following the decrease.

Brennan Hawken

Okay, thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Steven Chubak, Wolfe Research.

Steven Chubak

Hi, good evening, Paul, good evening, good evening. But I wanted to start with a question just on the spread revenue guide for next quarter. You know, the growth in sweep deposits was encouraging even inclusive of the fee billings. Just wanted to drill down into some of the inputs that are underpinning that lower spread revenue guide. Maybe more specifically just what deposit pricing changes are embedded in the guide and does it contemplate any favorable cash seasonality which we typically see around year end?

Paul Shoukry

Yeah, I mean, we've been accused of being conservative with our guidance in the past is, particularly on this guidance. So hopefully that proves to be the case this time around. Because loan balances are continuing to grow. We're not really factoring in ongoing loan balance. This is more of a snapshot type view in terms of what the full run rate of rate changes would be to both the BDP fees and then AI.

And so to your point balances can increase throughout the quarter, whether it be cash balances, but hopefully more loan balances. And you know, that could offset some of the reduction in rate and the sensitivity around that. And I just gave you the breakout of the deposits that are higher yielding and higher deposit beta versus the ones that are lower yielding lower deposit beta. And so that's kind of what went into our math.

Steven Chubak

Understood and for follow up just on wanted to drill down to some of the earlier comments you made on net new asset growth in the pipeline for both you and industry peers. This past year, we did see the moderation in industry flow trends. I understand you struck a positive tone in terms of the pipeline of new advisers, but just trying to gauge what drove the slowdown in industry growth, whether we should interpret the comments on the pipeline as supportive of an acceleration in that flow rate and which channels are seeing the fastest growth across the platform, given the omni channel offering.

Paul Reilly

They change it depends on how you want to look at it in our RAA part RCS, it's by far the highest percentage growth. And you know, as consistent with industry trends, that's been, that's been growing quickly. If you look at total dollars and this goes back and forth a couple of years ago, it was independent this year, the employee channel really led the way and it's, you know, we used to have, well that, you know, independence grow faster than down markets. I mean, in up markets and employees and slow markets, we don't see that trend anymore. It's really just where we can meet the teams that like an affiliation option.

And so, employee led the way, I actually think that we'll get some improvement in the independent contractor model because it's just cyclical. And the employee size has, seems to have a very good back on Augusta's RCS. So we're encouraged. But, you know, it's a process both to, you know, get people to commit and then get people in the door. So we can never predict the timing, but we're encouraged. Even with the great results that we could do better.

Steven Chubak

Helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Alex Blostein, Goldman Sachs.

Alex Blostein

Hey guys, good afternoon and but welcome to the call as well. I wanted to follow up to Steve's question around cash trends. Is it possible to unpack sort of sources of growth you saw in the third quarter, your fiscal fourth quarter across the cash stack and curious whether it is really kind of abating of the sorting, or you starting to see more cash coming on to the sidelines as that new assets coming in.

Paul Shoukry

I mean, we've continued to grow a lot as a business. And as we grow and bring on new advisers, they bring on their clients, they're going to bring on their clients cash balance. And so, and that's been happening throughout the last couple of years, it's just been masked by the fact that there's been a lot of reinvestment activity. And so as that reinvestment activity decelerates and subsides, then you're going to start seeing the pure, you know, the growth coming in from the addition of advisers and their clients.

Alex Blostein

Yeah, that makes sense. So your point is kind of like look from this point on like your cash balances are likely to grow and trend more in line with net new assets like we've seen in the past.

Paul Shoukry

Well, you took my comments a couple of steps further, but I'm not sure we will to declare a total end to the cash reinvestment. But that's the dynamic that you've seen over the last I'd call it four to six quarters. Is that dynamic has decelerated.

Alex Blostein

Got you. Okay. Good enough. Thanks and then a quick follow up on the buyback. I just want to make sure I'm interpreting your comments correctly. So $300 million share repurchases this quarter, a nice step up. Should we assume that to be kind of run rate, quarterly pace of buybacks from here as well or absent obviously have like M&A or anything like that. And if there are opportunities to do more, you're likely to do that as well. I'm just trying to understand what the criteria are from here for trajectory of share.

Paul Shoukry

I mean, to you. Point, we'd much rather use the capital to grow the business, whether it's through organic growth, acquisitions or balance sheet growth with, with loan growth and we're, we are optimistic on those fronts as well. But to the extent that we're not using the capital and we're generating, you know, a pretty good earnings, then, you know, we want to make sure that we limit further expansion of the capital ratio and, and that's where we come up with the sort of pace that we've been at here for the last quarter or maybe even a little bit more. You know, depending on all those factors and price and other things that we want to show our commitment to, you know, limiting further, you know, capital ratio growth. Given, you know how strong it is now when it is over our target of 10%.

Alex Blostein

Yeah, makes perfect sense. All right. Thank you guys.

Operator

Bill Katz, TD Cowen.

Bill Katz

This evening. Just coming back to the margin discussion. Excuse me, just wondering if you could unpack a little bit from the top down view of driving operating leverage to maybe the segment lines. So if I look at each the maybe the as the private client business and the capital markets, business in particular, the margins there improved reasonably strongly, particularly in capital markets.

So how do we think about the marginal margin in those segments? And then coming back, Paul to your comments, Paul your comments of, you know, 22% margins pretty fulsome at this point. So how do we think about the incremental margin at segment level and then that sort of translating into the overall margin outlook for wholeco? Thank you.

Paul Shoukry

How many more hours do you have tonight? Yeah, I mean, I think, listen to the extent that. Revenues grow in our segments then that that should result in margin expansion for each one of our segments of interest rates and spreads have a big play, a big role in that. Both with the private client group segment and the bank segment. And, you know, we just had a 50 basis points reduction.

I think we can over time offset that impact by growing the balance sheet of the bank as loan demand comes back. So, you know, over time, I think we can do that. And then to the extent, you know, capital markets margin improved this past quarter. But you know, they it hasn't been exactly great the first three quarters of the fiscal year. So the incremental margin when you're operating at a loss is pretty significant when you, especially with the significant revenue increase we had in the segment this quarter. So I'm just saying over time, you know what I, what I caution the street from doing is.

Just assuming that the margin gets better in every segment because everything goes in the right direction and then that generates a, a substantially higher margin than we generated this year. I think that's maybe not factoring in the puts and takes that are natural in our diverse and complementary businesses.

Bill Katz

Okay. That's helpful. And then just one follow up just coming back to client cash for a moment. So seeing this, some of your peers, you've seen a big pickup in client cash into the end of the quarter and some have pointed to just some fixed income liquidity maturity coming in some uncertainty around interest rate expectations given some of the moves by the fed and obviously election coming up in just a couple weeks from now.

So are you seeing a structural shift in the client cash or is this more of a timing element on allocation that is somewhat plumping up client cash all else being equal and could sort of move back into more sort of AUM type of levels? And not so much on the NII side. Thank you.

Paul Shoukry

I would say our asset mix has been remarkably consistent. Advisers have been doing a very good job through different cycles, both market cycles and rate cycles, keeping clients asset mix relatively aligned with their long term investment objectives. And so like, for example, equities for us right now is roughly 60% on an X rate basis of assets. And that's been consistent, you know, within 2 percentage-point or 3 percentage-points for the last several years in various environments.

And so the mix shift that you've seen. Over the last five years has really been within the cash category when it's a low rate environment. There's more in transactional cash and when you're in a higher rate environment, there's more investable cash there. And so that's the only shift I think we've seen over the long term. And you know, one quarter, the difference I think in just the last couple of quarters is the deceleration I talked about of the sorting activity. And now you're starting to see more of that growth coming in from just bringing on advisers as they bring on their clients and existing advisers, bring on new clients.

Bill Katz

Okay. Thank you for the perspective and taking the questions.

Operator

Kyle Voigt, KBW.

Kyle Voigt

Good evening. Paul, you noted a continued focus on, on corporate development efforts and remaining disciplined there. Just curious if you can give us an update on M&A environment. Are you seeing more or less opportunities today compared to earlier in 2024? Is the rate certainty helping to narrow beas spreads for potential targets. And any areas of focus we should really be thinking about in terms of the well segment or the other area you're considering for inorganic growth.

Paul Reilly

We look across all of our businesses for growth. We really believe we're positioned, you know, for the right opportunities to grow. And I'd say our corporate development team has done a great job of bringing opportunities to us, right. So we look at a lot of deals. Some, we just don't like, you know, the deals the way they fit in our environment. Some are not culturally there and some we like and you know, we just can't get to terms on what we think is good, long term price. So we're constantly looking.

We take them very seriously. We're as you know, a conservative buyer and that will be competitive, but we won't stretch way out to buy an asset. And so it really just depends when they click and that's the hard thing on timing. Like a few years ago, people say, well, you guys aren't going to buy anything, you're hoarding all this capital and we closed four deals in the next few months. I mean, it just took a while and they just all happened to hit around the same time. So we're still in that mode and but we're not going to do a deal just to do a deal. It has to be something that fits and makes sense for the firm and shareholders.

Kyle Voigt

Makes sense. And for my follow up, maybe just a question on the balance sheet on the AFS portfolio, I know that continued to run off in the quarter, I guess with some more clarity on the rate environment in terms of the direction of travel with the fed and still with a significant excess capital. Is there any desire to change your stance on that and begin holding that steady or growing those balances in fiscal 2025 or do you anticipate letting that portfolio continuing to run off?

Paul Shoukry

Yeah, we let that portfolio grow modestly just really to accommodate client cash balances when the banks during the COVID period, didn't really want those balances. And so now all we're doing is getting back to sort of a normalized liquidity level at both banks. And primarily at Raymond James Bank where we were accommodating those balances. So once they get to that normal state, then we'll maintain the balance. For the securities portfolio banks typically need to run at maybe around a 10% to 15% liquidity ratio between cash and securities.

And so, Raymond James Bank is still well above that. And to the, so we'll let those securities run off and then once they get to that type of range, then we'll maintain the balances. But the point is we're not taking bets on duration. We're not taking bets on where the fed may or may not take rates that got a lot of our peers in trouble. And so we want just stay focused on serving clients and keeping the balance sheet as flexible as possible for anything that the market or the interest rate environment may bring us.

Operator

Michael Cyprys, Morgan Stanley.

Michael Cyprys

Great. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to ask about the PCG business elaborate on how that's performing and contributing across Canada and the UK today. I know you've done some acquisitions there over the years. Just curious what you're seeing in terms of organic growth contribution over the past year versus say fiscal '23 and in Canada and the UK, maybe you could talk a little about some of the initiatives there to accelerate organic growth and improve scale and profitability.

Paul Reilly

It's a little bit of pale, you know, two cities for different reasons. But the private client group in Canada is doing great growth and recruiting. When we acquired that business, it was really a capital markets business and with a small PCG business and today it's a very, you know, strong, like similar to the US, really a big capital, a private client group base continue to recruit similar profit margins, good growth.

Same kind of platforms that we have here in the US where we have advisers choice and they accept, you know, executed very, very well to where we're really getting to the size of the, the smallest of the largest banks, which is quite unusual in Canada. But, you know, we are up there, we feel like a Canadian firm, they just have, have a US parent but they operate very, very well. The UK because we've done a recent acquisition are still an integration.

The growth has been kind of flat, you know, and that as we get people and systems and everything really hooked together and going through that integration process, the growth is much slower. But we anticipate once we're able to do that and get and get the integration, we, we expect to be able to grow there, but it's a smaller business too. So won't have as long, won't have as big of an impact, consolidated.

Michael Cyprys

Great, thanks and just on the RCS business, maybe you could help remind us just in terms of the economics there. How that compares to your traditional channel, say for a $1billion of assets, just maybe you could walk us through the P&L impact across revenues.

Paul Reilly

Yeah, what we disclosed so far. So you know, maybe it's something we covered Analyst Day or something we haven't really disclosed in detail, but we really get an asset fee there. So if you looked at your RAA the way they measure margins, they're higher margins, if you look at, you know, our net on basis points on assets or lower. So, you know, part of it, the service model is different too. You don't have all the supervision and compliance requirements that an RAA has those responsibilities for certain things that they do.

They are clients of ours, their clients or their clients, they're not our clients and outside of some AML responsibilities and just oversight to make sure they have process. There's a lot less cost that goes into it, although we're a higher service model. So it's, it's not easy to give a quick answer, but it might be something that we can show in more detail. It may be the next analyst day.

Michael Cyprys

Just any sense, ballpark directly. PBT margin revenue, ROCA just have to think about that versus the firm or versus --

Paul Shoukry

Yeah, it's, it's complicated again, as Paul said, Analyst Investor Day. Would be a good time to talk about the margin on a P&L basis is actually higher because the attachment revenue that you, that you book is much lower. Whereas in our other businesses, we gross up the revenues of pre pay out. And then the ROCA just varies dramatically depending on the asset mix that the RAA has. And the pricing structure because there's different pricing structures depending on the RAA as well. So, we can get probably more time than we have now to discuss. But the Analyst Investor Day is probably the right forum for that.

Michael Cyprys

Great. Look forward to that. Thank you.

Paul Shoukry

Thank you.

Paul Reilly

Well, we appreciate everybody's attendance. And we're very proud of the quarter, but we're already working on the next quarter because that's just what we do here and but has done a great job and you know, we've had a great transition and we'll continue to do that over the next year. So appreciate you joining us and we'll talk to you next call.

Operator

Thank you. And this concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.