Q4 2024 Quanex Building Products Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Scott Zuehlke; Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer; Quanex Building Products Corp

George Wilson; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Quanex Building Products Corp

Steven Ramsey; Analyst; Thompson Research Group

Adam Thalhimer; Analyst; Thompson Davis & Co.

Reuben Garner; Analyst; The Benchmark Company, LLC

Julio Romero; Analyst; Sidoti & Company

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 Quanex Building Products Corporation earnings conference call.
I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Scott Zuehlke

Thanks for joining the call this morning. On the call with me today is George Wilson, our Chairman, President, and CEO. This conference call will contain forward-looking statements and some discussion of non-GAAP measures. Forward-looking statements and guidance discussed on this call and in our earnings release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from such statements and guidance, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.
For a more detailed description of our forward-looking statement disclaimer and a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see our earnings release issued yesterday and posted to our website.
I'll now turn the call over to George for his prepared remarks.

George Wilson

Thanks, Scott, and good morning to everyone joining the call. I'll begin today's call with a brief strategic overview followed by some commentary on the quarter and the broader macro environment. After that, I'll hand it back over to Scott, who will provide a more detailed financial discussion.
As we close fiscal 2024 and reflect on the past year, I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made in executing our strategic plan. At the core of this plan has been the creation of a solid operational foundation that drives strong cash flow and will provide support for our organic and inorganic growth plans. Building this foundation takes time and significant effort and doesn't happen without the right culture. Looking back over the uncertain and challenging macroeconomic environment over the past few years, it is clear that our operational performance has remained consistent and resilient, positioning us well for the next phase of growth. With this strong foundation in place, our profitable growth strategy has been focused on expanding existing market channels, enhancing our manufacturing capabilities, and opening new addressable markets.
To achieve this growth, we have strategically employed both debt and equity financing, all while maintaining a healthy balance sheet. I'm pleased to report that our acquisitions of and Tyman have met all of these objectives. Looking ahead, we are entering the next stage of our evolution. Our overarching goal of continual profitable growth remains unchanged with a heightened focus on strengthening the operational foundation of our newly scaled organization.
As part of this evolution, we are restructuring our operating segments. Going forward, our structure will be centered around our core competencies in materials sciences and manufacturing rather than the previous geographic and market-based segments. We believe this shift will create the best opportunities to leverage synergies, capitalize on our strengths, and fuel growth, both in our current markets and in new adjacent areas.
I'm excited to announce that going forward, we will operate the business in three new segments: hardware solutions, extruded solutions, and custom solutions. We created these segments with a global reach in mind, and they are structured to foster the sharing of best practices and designed to maximize synergy opportunities, positioning us for future growth in both existing and new markets. We are enthusiastic about our new organizational structure and the immense potential it holds for our customers, shareholders and all of my teammates at Quanex.
To provide further insights into our evolution, we've scheduled an Investor and Analyst Day at the NYSE on February 6, 2025. During this event, we will introduce the leaders of each segment and offer a deeper look at our company, product lines, and strategy. Turning to our fiscal fourth quarter, market conditions and order demand came in very near to our expectations. Volumes remained consistent with our anticipated return to a more traditional seasonality pattern.
Despite Fed rate cuts and greater certainty around the US presidential election, we are still operating in an environment with weakened consumer confidence, amid high interest rates and inflationary concerns. Global geopolitical uncertainties and higher energy costs continue to impact markets worldwide. With that being said, we expect sluggish demand throughout the holiday and winter months, but remain optimistic for a rebound in new build and R&R activity in the second half of our fiscal 2025 as consumer confidence improves.
From an operational standpoint, the Quanex team continues to perform exceptionally well with a focus on the integration of Tyman in the pursuit of ongoing capacity and margin optimization projects. I'm pleased to report that the Tyman integration is ahead of schedule, and the expected synergies are being realized as planned. We will provide more detailed updates on synergy progress as the year unfolds.
On the margin and capacity optimization front, one project completed during the quarter was the sale of our Richmond, Kentucky vinyl extrusion facility. As mentioned over the past few years, the vinyl window extrusion market in North America has faced challenges due to excess capacity. We successfully sold the Richmond, Kentucky facility during the fourth quarter for a gain of approximately $5 million, while simultaneously improving the cost structure of the remaining North American vinyl extrusion business. We also sold our North American vinyl fencing business as a part of this sale, which generated revenue of approximately $13 million in fiscal 2024 at a very low margin.
In closing, I want to thank the team at Quanex for their continued hard work and performance. And I'd also like to welcome all of our new teammates from Tyman. We've executed well on our strategy, and we're very excited for the next steps in creating value for all of our stakeholders.
I will now turn the call back over to Scott who will discuss our financial results in more detail.

