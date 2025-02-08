Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Proto Labs Inc Earnings Call
Now I'll turn the call over to Robbert Bodor.

Robert Bodor

Thanks Jason, good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. We closed out the year on a strong note with fourth quarter financial results above our expectations as we continue to generate strong earnings and cash flows while returning capital to shareholders.
In 2024 we expanded our consolidated gross margin increased earnings per share and generated $78 million of cash from operations. Furthermore, we demonstrated the success of our model in several ways. Last year. Customers using the combined offer grew 50% revenue per customer expanded and revenue from production use cases outgrew prototyping 2024 was a year of transformation of photo lapse.
At the beginning of the year, we explained our strategy of expanding beyond prototyping into production then in the middle of the year, we announced the reorganization of the business in order to elevate and empower our go to market teams to serve the customer better. As part of the reorganization, we also formed a new global operations or to optimize our manufacturing footprint and ensure our full global capabilities are available to customers in any region.
Our progress across the key indicators, I just shared demonstrates transformation is working as customers adopt more and more of our production offerings. that said revenue growth in recent years has not met my expectations. We have the right offer and are organized to deliver at scale to drive revenue growth in 2025 and beyond. We're making the following investments.
First, we are investing significantly in marketing to build our brand as a production manufacturer. We have an unmatched set of capabilities that solve critical customer needs across the life cycle of their products and we want to make sure that message is heard.
This work includes a new campaign that began in January and creates awareness of Pro labs expanded offering and capability since our founding in 1999 at Proto Mold. And up until recently as Proto labs, the name of our company has been synonymous with prototyping, and we are continuing to shift that narrative.
I would encourage you all to check out manufacture like a pro series of videos and other marketing collateral. There's a preview on slide 6 of our earnings deck it's really great work by our teams. We will bring this new messaging to market through additional channels focused on production buyers.
Second, consistent with our go to market reorganization, we are allocating additional resources to improve our sales enablement tools and processes. This will drive growth by enabling our teams to better understand the strategic production needs of our customers and make it easier for customers to interact with pro labs in this context.
Third, we're funding several organizational initiatives to continue to improve and expand our production capabilities.
Our production offer has expanded dramatically in recent years. I've been quite pleased with our improvements and we're leaning in even further. These initiatives include a more streamlined production quoting process, additional inspection reports, industry certifications, refined manufacturing processes, additional robotics, and other proprietary automation in our factories. We will continue to invest to expand our production capabilities to better serve our customers production needs and to drive growth.
These three areas of investment are strong levers to grow the business. We delivered solid results in 2024 a year of evolution for the company across the organization, we have been focused on redeploying our resources to grow revenue and expand margins in both factory and network.
As discussed last year, we have refocused our regional go to market teams to ensure the best possible customer experience from prototype to production.
Our teams provide collaborative support for customers across sales, marketing application, engineering production experts, customer success and others. This team based selling approach ensures better targeting and customer penetration, deeper understanding of our customers needs faster responses and better solutions from prototyping through production. To support these efforts, we've established a new revenue operations team led by Greg Forsberg who joined the company in January.
As a member of the executive leadership team, Greg will oversee the systems and process improvements to ensure we serve our customers efficiently and effectively across these use cases. Meanwhile, the newly formed Global Operations Organization has the responsibility to fulfil customer orders in the most efficient manner. By a factory or network, they bring our complete global capabilities to every customer in each region.
In October, we announced the closure of a manufacturing facility in Germany. An example of how the global Operations ORG has already begun optimizing our global footprint while serving customer needs. Our realigned structure went into full effect as we entered 2025 with proper goals and objectives established through our annual planning. We are set up to benefit from the first full year under this new operating structure.
Throughout 2024 we continued our journey to serve more production use cases. In a press release in January, we highlighted the expansion of our full-service production manufacturing capabilities.
Proto Labs offers end to end manufacturing services to help serve customers at every stage of their product life cycles. Our production offering includes improved pricing options for larger part orders, enhanced documented quality control and focused industry certifications that are critical in production as a manufacturer ourselves.
With over 25 years of experience producing parts across a multitude of manufacturing processes and techniques. Our deep manufacturing expertise is a differentiator for Proto Labs in our industry and is key to the value we provide our customers and we continue to offer the world's best low volume, quick turn prototyping capability.
The combination of these two offerings enables Proto Labs to serve the customer across the life cycle of their products. In fact, we are truly the only one stop shop in our industry and our sales and marketing teams are actively driving awareness of our expanded capabilities.
We are a great partner throughout the product life cycle, providing immense value to customers that are focused on simplifying and consolidating supply chains while maintaining resilience and agility. As part of our broader production offer, the entire customer experience at Proto Labs is evolving.
In addition to immediate online access to instant quoting customers had the option to connect directly with a team of production experts for complete program management on projects, we are focused on low to mid volume production. In our top five industry verticals, predominantly complex and regulated industries.
Proto Labs is uniquely positioned to serve these production use cases. We serve over 50,000 customers annually who are used to relying on us for their prototyping and product innovation. We already have strong relationships with these customers, with Proto Labs already qualified as a vendor, it's advantageous for them to advance into production. With in addition, the production work we are winning carries a higher margin than the low value, high quantity commodity manufacturing.
So, Proto Labs is truly a single end to end manufacturing resource for companies around the world in any macroeconomic environment. In recent years, global supply chain shocks have been a catalyst for our customers to build efficiency and resiliency into their supply chains. And proto labs has been there and has evolved along with them with respect to the current global trade policy developments. I'd remind you that we have a proven track record of being a valuable partner to customers during global supply chain disruptions.
This period of potential disruption may provide an opportunity for proto labs. As customers look to source parts differently, we have capacity and can deliver reliably across many use cases and through our global manufacturing footprint.
In summary, we delivered solid fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. While transforming the company for future growth, I've highlighted the transformation and investments made during 2024 and early 2025 to reorganize our structure and better position the company for growth and value creation. Over the long term, we will continue to drive growth in our key metrics customers using the combined offer and revenue per customer.
Those are metrics that I evaluate as we continue to serve more customer use cases across product life cycles to that end our priority in 2025 is to grow revenue. And here's how we plan to do so.
2025 is the first full year under our new organizational structure. And we're leaning in, we have transformed the business to accelerate growth and improve efficiency. As I've said, I believe we can grow much faster. And our internal realignment better positions the business for future success that we will serve more production use cases. I've spoken at length about our expanded production capabilities and the investments they're in production is outgrowing prototyping and we are investing accordingly in go to market and fulfillment.
We are committed to forging deeper partnerships with our customers, ensuring full production support and capturing more of this massive production market.
Third, we will also reinforce the core by investing in prototyping. Proto Labs offers the best prototype service in the world, and we will continue to expand our advantage.
We're expanding our high requirement, injection molding and CNC machining capabilities at our fastest lead times, adding additional 3D printing materials and technologies and further accelerating our already industry leading speeds. What makes Proto Labs unique is the combination of factory and network which enables us to serve use cases across our customers product life cycles from prototyping through production to end of life.
Finally, I want to say thank you to all our employees at Proto Labs for their commitment and hard work. We have a lot to be excited about in 2025. And I'm grateful for their tireless efforts to advance our mission and expertly serve our customers.
We are dedicated to continue to inspire and engage our employees to foster a great working environment and drive the business forward.
In 2025 we're committed to driving revenue growth and increasing value for shareholders.
Thank you. Now, I'll hand it over to Dan to cover the financials.

