Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
49 min read

Participants

Alex Lopez; Director, Investor Relations; PPG Industries Inc

Timothy Knavish; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; PPG Industries Inc

Vincent Morales; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; PPG Industries Inc

John Roberts; Analyst; Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Ghansham Panjabi; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

David Huang; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Chris Parkinson; Analytst; Wolfe Research

Duffy Fischer; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Frank Mitsch; Analyst; Fermium Research

Stephen Byrne; Analyst; Bank of America

Kevin McCarthy; Analyst; Vertical Research Partners

Michael Sison; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Patrick Cunningham; Analyst; Citi Investment Research (US)

Mike Harrison; Analyst; Seaport Global Securities LLC

John McNulty; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Steven Haynes; Analyst; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Laurent Favre; Analyst; BNP Paribas Exane

Dan Rizzo; Analyst; Jefferies

Lukas Baumann; Analyst; UBS

Arun Viswanathan; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. My name is Brika, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the fourth-quarter PPG's earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you, I would now like to turn the call over to Alex Lopez, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Alex Lopez

Thank you, Brika, and good morning, everyone. This is Alex Lopez, Director, Investor Relations. We appreciate your continued interest in PPG and welcome you to our fourth-quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call.
Joining me today from PPG are Tim Knavish, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Vince Morales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our comments relate to the financial information released after US equity markets closed on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
We have posted detailed commentary and the accompanying presentation slides which are being shown on this webcast on the Investor Center of our website, ppg.com.
Following management's perspective on the company's results, we will move to a Q&A session. Both the prepared commentary and discussion during this call may contain forward-looking statements reflecting the company's current view of future events and their potential effect on PPG's operating and financial performance.
These statements involve uncertainties and risks, which may cause actual results to differ. The company is under no obligation to provide subsequent updates to these forward-looking statements. The presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company has provided in the appendix of the presentation materials, which are available on our website, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For additional information, please refer to PPG's filings with the SEC.
Now let me introduce PPG Chairman and CEO, Tim Knavish.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories