Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Plains All American Pipeline LP and Plains GP Holdings LP combined Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
40 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Blake Fernandez; Vice President - Investor Relations; Plains All American Pipeline LP

Wilfred Chiang; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Plains All American GP LLC; Plains All American Pipeline LP

Aloys Swanson; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Plains All American GP LLC; Plains All American Pipeline LP

Jeremy Goebel; Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer; Plains All American Pipeline LP

Chris Chandler; Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Plains All American GP LLC; Plains All American Pipeline LP

Presentation

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PA A&P A GP fourth quarter, 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Blake Fernandez. Please go ahead.

Blake Fernandez

Thank you, Tanya. Good morning and welcome to Plains All American fourth quarter, 24 earnings call. Today's slide presentation is posted on the investor relations website under the news and events section at Ir dot plains dotcom. An audio replay will also be available following today's call, important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures are provided on slide 2, an overview of 24 results and recent announcements are highlighted on slide three, a condensed consolidating balance sheet for PA GP and other reference materials are in the appendix. Today's call will be hosted by Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO and Al Swanson, Executive Vice President and CFO along with other members of our management team. With that, I'll turn the call over to Willie.

Wilfred Chiang

Thank you, Blake. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Let me start with a few comments about our results and our outlook in 2025. And then I'll provide an update on our recent announcements. Let's start with the results. We just demonstrated another strong quarter of execution. We exceeded our expectations for fourth quarter and for the full year reporting, adjusted attributable planes of $729 million and $2.78 billion respectively with full year results just above the high end of our guidance range and exceeding our initial 2024 guidance by approximately $105 million or 4%.
Looking at 2025 as and as highlighted on slide 4, we provided adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.950 billion or approximately 3% growth year over year at the midpoint of our guidance range. As shown on slide 5. We expect Permian crude production to grow to 300,000 barrels a day here in 24 years in 25 with overall basin volumes growing to approximately 6.7 million barrels a day by the end of 2025. We believe this sets up for a very constructive long-haul market over the next several years as volumes grow towards our full utilization of efficient operating capacity.
In regard to our Permian long-haul assets for 2025 we expect continued high utilization our Corpus Christi bound assets increased volumes on basin pipeline and a modest NBC increased on linked Webster. Our Permian gathering JV continues to benefit from the embedded operational synergies and consistent producer activity on our over 4.7 million dedicated acres. Our outside premium business tends to get less attention externally, but it continues to perform well and generate significant excess cash flow for planes.
We have selectively acquired complementary assets along this footprint over the past couple of years including the recently acquired Midway pipeline and Ironwood Gathering system and we continue to explore and develop additional bolt on opportunities before turning the call over to al for more detail on our guidance and results. I want to provide an update on our recent announcements.
Turning to slide 6. We've completed the acquisition of Ironwood midstream managing on 31st January, which extends and expands our integrated asset base in the Eagle Ford as seen on slide 7 and as previously announced, we acquired the remaining 50% interest in Midway pipeline and a subsidiary of our Permian joint venture acquired the Medallion Delaware Basin crew gathering set gathering business these transactions exemplify plains efficient growth strategy, which is focused on expanding our integrated asset base streamlining operations all while generating attractive returns for unit holders.
Additionally, on 31st January, we closed the purchase of approximately 12.7 million units or 18% of our outstanding series a preferred units at par value of $26.25 which is reflective of our continued effort to not only optimize our asset base but also our capital structure. Lastly, we accelerated the return of capital framework and announced a 20% increase in the quarterly distribution payable on February 14th for both pa A common units and PA GP class A shares on an annualized basis. The distribution represents a $0.25 per unit increase from the distribution we paid in November 2024 bringing the annual distribution to a dollar 52 per unit representing a yield of approximately 7.5% based on the current equity price for PAA. With that, I'll turn the call over now.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories