Q4 2024 Phillips Edison & Co Inc Earnings Call
Good day, and welcome to Phillips Edison & Company's fourth-quarter and full year 2024 earnings call.

Kimberly Green

I'm joined on this call by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Edison; President, Bob Myers; and Chief Financial Officer, John Caulfield. Once we conclude our prepared remarks, we will open the call to Q&A.
As a reminder, today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about the company's view of future business and financial performance, including forward earnings guidance and future market conditions. These are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, specifically in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q.
In our discussion today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding our use of these measures and reconciliations of these measures to our GAAP results are available in our press release and supplemental information packet, which have been posted on our website.
Please note that we have also posted a presentation with additional information. Our caution on forward-looking statements also applies to these materials.
Now I'd like to turn the call over to Jeff Edison, our Chief Executive Officer. Jeff?

Jeffrey Edison

Thank you, Kim, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. PECO delivered market-leading operating results in 2024. We believe we have the best team in the shopping center space. I'd like to thank our PECO associates for their dedication and hard work to maintain our unique competitive advantage and drive value at the property level.
The PECO team delivered solid core FFO per share growth of nearly 4% in 2024 despite significant interest expense headwinds. If we added back per share impact of increased interest rates, core FFO per share growth would have been 6% in 2024. Retailer demand across our portfolio remains strong. This is most evident in our high occupancy strong rent spreads and our leasing pipeline.
Retailers want to be located in our centers where top grocers drive consistent and recurring foot traffic. The transaction market also improved for us in 2024, allowing us to exceed the high end of our original guidance for acquisitions.
A unique PECO advantage is that we understand quality differently we believe we are able to identify quality in our markets with better initial yields and higher growth opportunities in the top 10 markets. We have built a high-quality portfolio acquisition by acquisition that is capable of delivering strong cash flow growth. The quality of PECO's cash flows is a product of PECO's cycle tested performance over more than 30 years.
When we look at our performance following both the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2020 COVID-induced downturn, it highlights the resiliency of our growth tanker portfolio. The quality of our cash flows is also reflected in PECO's focused and differentiated strategy of owning neighborhood shopping centers anchored by the number one or number two grocer by sales in the market.
We know the average American family business to grocery store 1.6 times per week. Our process draw consistent daily foot traffic to our centers, driving sales to our small store shop and increasing the strength of our cash flow. Approximately 70% of our ABR comes to necessity-based goods and services. 30% of our rents come from our grocers. This is the highest in the shopping server space and further strengthens our cash flow.
The quality of PECO's past flows is also reflected in our market-leading operating metrics, including strong lease spreads, high occupancy, the many advantages of suburban markets where we operate our centers and high neighbor retention.
Our average center is about 113,000 square feet, which enhances our pricing power. We believe our smaller centers allow for better long-term FFO and AFFO per share growth because our centers are in neighborhood where retailers want to be. We have a diversified neighbor mix and have limited exposure to big box bankruptcies. We believe that our unique format drives high-quality cash flows. The end of 2024 and early 2025 was met with several retailers filing bankruptcy.
As a reminder, Party City, Big Lots and [Joanna] represented 60 basis points of PECO's ABR when combined. PECO has low exposure to these retailers, which is intentional. Quality of PECO's cash flows are important to acknowledge as we continue to grow our portfolio accretively to stay true to our core strategy and create long-term value for our shareholders.
We have been strategic in our decision-making to best position PECO so that we can take advantage of opportunities for growth, both internal and external. On acquisitions, we continue to believe that PECO offers the best opportunity for external growth within the shopping center space. These investments continue to be core to PECO's growth plan.
PECO is creating value through accretive investments at a point in the cycle where there is very little new development taking place. We have been able to acquire assets at meaningful discounts to replacement costs.
Given the strength of the market, the pipeline we are targeting and the team we have at PECO, we believe we can create $350 million to $450 million in gross acquisitions this year. We have the capacity to acquire more of attractive opportunities to materialize. We closed on nearly $100 million of acquisitions in the fourth quarter. Our pipeline for the first quarter is strong. Recently, we closed on an additional asset in our joint venture with Cohen & Steers. We also acquired an asset in a separate joint venture with Lafayette Square and Northwestern Mutual.
We continue to target an unlevered IRR of 9% for our acquisitions. If we look at everything we have acquired over the past few years, we are currently exceeding our estimated underwritten returns by 100 basis points on average.
For example, in 2023, PECO acquired River Park Shopping Center, the HEB-anchored center is located in a fast-growing Houston, Texas suburb and was 79% leased at acquisition. The PECO team has so far improved our estimated underwritten return for the asset by 123 basis points, largely driven by the team's ability to quickly drive the center's lease percentage and 99% on while keeping capital costs down. We are disciplined buyers, and we will continue to be disciplined as we go forward.
In addition to external growth, the PECO team continues to identify ground-up development and repositioning opportunities with weighted average cash-on-cash yield between 9% and 12%. This activity has been a great use of free cash flow and is expected to produce attractive returns with less risk.
We continue to grow this pipeline as the returns have been accretive to our high-quality portfolio. Our low leverage gives us the financial capacity to meet our growth targets. We also have diverse sources of capital that we can use to grow and match fund our investment activity. These sources include additional debt issuance and dispositions and equity. In January, we sold an asset and provided sellout financing, which was a porous
Additionally, John will talk about funds raised on our ATM in the fourth quarter. We believe match funding our capital sources with our investments is important to a proper investment strategy as long-term owners and operators of real estate.
The combination of our ability to drive cash flow growth to our existing portfolio and to invest accretively a new acquisition gives us the confidence that we can deliver mid- to high single-digit core FFO and AFFO per share growth on a long-term basis.
We believe PECO's high-quality portfolio allows for better long-term core FFO and AFFO growth than our shopping center peers. In addition to this earnings growth, we believe PECO offers a solid dividend yield with room to grow. Given our demonstrated track record through various cycles, we believe an investment in PECO provides shareholders with a favorable balance of quality cash flows, mitigation of downside risk and strong internal and external growth.
In summary, the quality of our past flow reduces our beta and the strength of our growth increases our outflow, less data, more alpha.
I will now turn the call over to Bob to provide additional color on the operating environment. Bob?

