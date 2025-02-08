Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Perella Weinberg Partners Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
21 min read

Participants

Taylor Reinhardt; Executive Director & Head of Investor Relations; Perella Weinberg Partners

Andrew Bednar; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Perella Weinberg Partners

Alexandra Gottschalk; Chief Financial Officer; Perella Weinberg Partners

Devin Ryan; Analyst; Citizens JMP

Aidan Hall; Analyst; KBW

Brendan O'Brien; Analyst; Wolfe Research

James Yaro; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Perella Weinberg Partners full year and fourth quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) And now at this time, I'd like to turn things over to Taylor Reinhardt, Head of Communications and Marketing. Taylor, please go ahead.

Taylor Reinhardt

Thank you, operator, and welcome all. Joining me today are Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Gottschalk, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to note that this call may contain forward-looking statements, including Perella Weinberg's expectations of future financial and business performance and conditions and industry outlook. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. and are not guarantees of future events or performance.
Please refer to Perella Weinberg's most recent SEC filings for a discussion of certain of these risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations, and the firm undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
During the call, there will also be a discussion of some metrics, which are non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are relevant in assessing the financial performance of the business. Perella Weinberg has reconciled these items to the most comparable GAAP measures in the press release filed with today's Form 8-K, which can be found on the company's website.
I will now turn the call over to Andrew Bednar to discuss our results.

Andrew Bednar

Thank you, Taylor, and good morning. Today, we reported full year 2024 revenues of $878 million, the highest in our firm's history, up 35% year-over-year, and up 10% from our previous record. These results were generated in an improving transaction market, though not yet optimal, and validate our strategy to focus on larger and more complex situations, which enables us to deliver superior results through market cycles for both our clients and for our shareholders.
2024 was a year of records for our firm. Beyond record revenue, we earned our single largest fees in both our M&A and restructuring businesses, our stock continued to reach new highs, and we returned a record amount of capital to our equity holders. We were also recognized by our industry, ranked as the number 4, boutique by global deal volume by Dealogic, and ranking number 1, in announced restructurings by Debtwire. These are significant accomplishments, and I'm incredibly proud of our team for our record-setting year.
Our performance in 2024 was driven by strong contribution from across the firm with all business lines up. Our results were led by our US business, and we expect that trend to continue. In addition, we are seeing increased activity from our business in Europe in the early days of 2025.
We expect the current tailwinds in the M&A market globally to continue, albeit with increased volatility related to policy decisions taken by the new US administration. And structural challenges, combined with the pause in rate cuts by the Fed, will keep restructuring and liability management services in high demand.
Throughout 2024 and now into 2025, we continue to advise world-class clients on transformative transactions, clients who we are extremely proud to partner with. We added many new clients in 2024, and importantly, we continue to see an increasing number of advisory roles with repeat clients.
As a result of prudent business selection and fee discipline, combined with our steady investment in talent, our productivity today is at a level last seen in 2021, and we still have upward potential. Adding the right senior talent to our firm has always been a strategic priority, and we feel confident in our ability to grow our partner and MD count this year as we continue to expand our client reach.
2024 marks some important milestones in our history as a public company. We exceeded a $20 stock price, we exceeded a $2 billion market cap, and we are now closing in on our first operating financial goal of $1 billion in annual revenue. As we drive further growth, we will continue to solidify our standing as a leading global boutique adviser, focused first and foremost on delivering superior results for our clients, with their success in turn driving our success.
Thank you to the entire Perella Weinberg team for your continued focus on our clients and congratulations on delivering all around exceptional results.
Alex, I'll now turn the call over to you to review our financial results and capital management in more detail.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories