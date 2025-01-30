Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Otis Worldwide Corp Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
54 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Rob Quartaro; Vice President, Investor Relations; Otis Worldwide Corp

Judith Marks; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Otis Worldwide Corp

Cristina Mendez; Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President; Otis Worldwide Corp

Joe O'Dea; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Rob Wertheimer; Analyst; Melius Research

Amit Verma; Analyst; UBS

Nigel Coe; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Julian Mitchell; Analyst; Barclays

Jeff Sprague; Analyst; Vertical Research Partners

Steve Tusa; Analyst; JPMorgan

Chris Snyder; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Nick Housden; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Miguel Borrega; Analyst; BNP Paribas Exane

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Otis's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is being recorded (technical difficulty) -- is being carried live on the internet and recorded for replay. Presentation materials are available for download from Otis's website at www.otis.com.
I'll now turn it over to Rob Quartaro, Vice President of Investor relations. Please go ahead.

Rob Quartaro

Thank you, Sarah. Welcome to Otis' fourth-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Judy Marks, Chair, CEO and President; and Christina Mendez, Executive Vice President and CFO. Please note, except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations excluding restructuring and significant non-recurring items. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in the appendix of the webcast.
We also remind listeners that the presentation contains forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Otis's SEC filings including our Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q provide details on important factors that could ease -- could cause actual results to differ materially.
Now I'd like to turn the call over to Judy.

Judith Marks

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, afternoon and evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We hope that everyone listening is safe and well. We finished 2024 with solid results both for the fourth quarter and full year, and we enter 2025 with momentum and confidence in our service driven business model.
We achieved these results through the dedication of our colleagues around the globe. So I want to express my gratitude for their hard work, execution of our strategy, commitment to our customers and demonstration of our Otis absolutes.
Starting on slide 3. We achieved organic sales growth of 1.9% in the quarter driven by continued strong performance in service which grew 7.8% with great performance in both maintenance and repair and modernization.
We grew our maintenance portfolio by more than 4% for the third consecutive year, and our portfolio now stands at approximately 2.4 million units leading our industry and validating the impact and contribution of our service flywheel.
Modernization was a highlight in 2024, we ended the year with our backlog of 13% at constant currency while modernization orders grew 18% in the quarter which sets us up well for the year ahead. We generated $682 million of adjusted free cash flow in the quarter, which is our highest quarterly result since spin. Cash generation was driven by excellent collections and a reduction in our networking capital.
Additionally, we continued the strong execution of our customer centric uplift program, enabling us to now increase the expected annual run rate savings to $200 million by the second half of 2025.
In addition, earlier this month, we announced a transformation of our China business to better position ourselves for growth in service and modernization in the current and evolving China market environment. We are well underway in transitioning our revenue and profit streams in China from our new equipment to our service and MOD flywheel.
We also made meaningful progress on ESG initiatives that are aligned with our business strategy. In the fourth quarter, we received a gold rating for the third year in a row from EcoVadis. Many of our customers around the world take ESG strongly into consideration as they make procurement decisions, and this recognition demonstrates that we continue to pursue and execute on sustainable strategies that drive value for our stakeholders.
In 2024 we delivered organic sales growth for the fourth consecutive year since spin and 50 basis points of overall adjusted operating profit margin expansion. We have expanded company margin by 30 basis points or more every year since spin.
Despite the new equipment macro headwinds our industry faced in 2024, we maintained our new equipment share at 20%. We grew adjusted EPS 8.2%, and finished the year strong with approximately $1.6 billion of adjusted free cash flow in 2024 allowing us to return $1.6 billion of cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
We believe our shareholder driven management strategy is sustainable. Turning to our orders performance on slide 4. New equipment orders declined 4% in the quarter due to continued challenging market conditions primarily in China, excluding China, new equipment orders increased approximately 11%.
The Americas delivered a strong second half of the year growing orders high-teens in the last six months including mid-teens growth in Q4 with strong performance in Latin America. Asia Pacific delivered greater than 20% growth with solid results across the region.
Orders declined by high single digits in EMEA in the quarter including weakness in Western Europe but finished the full year up 3.7%. In China orders declined more than 20% in the quarter due to continued soft demand.
Our new equipment backlog at constant currency was down 4% versus the prior year, although excluding China, it was up low single digits. Modernization orders bounce back in Q4 as expected with, as I noted 18% growth. Growth was widespread including China up greater than 20%. We ended the year with modernization backlog up 13% versus the prior year at constant currency.
New equipment and modernization orders combined grew in the quarter with backlog down one point as we continue to drive a shift in mix from new equipment to modernization in China and other mature markets where there's a higher concentration of aged units in need of modernization and refurbishment.
Our service portfolio grew 4.2% and now stands as noted at approximately 2.4 million units, strengthen our number one position globally. All regions contributed positively, with mid-teens growth in China, mid-single digit growth in Asia Pacific and low single digit growth in both the Americas and EMEA globally. Our recaptures and cancellations were approximately net neutral for the third consecutive year, leaving net churn at zero and driving growth through conversions.
As of year-end 2024 we have approximately 1 million connected units globally. We continue to innovate to adapt to changing market demands and to better serve our customers while driving growth and profitability across our business. For example, we continued to roll out our digitally connected elevator platforms, launching gen three across Asia Pacific where smart cities are being increasingly developed in major urban areas.
In addition, we launched the enhanced public escalator globally, a flagship infrastructure product that provides new features that are critical to our customers' needs.
We also rolled out new global modernization packages to help our customers proactively plan to upgrade their units to the latest safety standards and to provide a more comfortable experience for their passengers. With 8 million of the 22 million global installed unit aging and ready to be upgraded, this is a significant opportunity for our modernization business which is a growth lever for our service portfolio.
Overall, R&D and strategic investments remained relatively stable at about 1.4% of sales for the year, reflecting our ability to invest and innovate efficiently. We continue to win many exciting projects based on our innovation, ability to deliver and the trust our customers have in us. For example, in Mexico Otis will install 142 units at the Mexican Social Security Institute Facilities.
Our elevators will help support the agency's mission by providing safe and reliable vertical transportation at 41 public clinics and hospitals across the country and upon completion will be added to our maintenance portfolio. Joining the nearly 600 existing IMSS elevators already serviced by Otis. In Hyderabad, India, Otis will install 21 units in the twilight towers, a set of luxury high rise residential apartments.
These towers which stand up to 60 floors tall will be Otis India's first use of the Otis compass 360 destination Management System in a residential project. In China, Otis will modernize more than 120 units across two infrastructure projects at the Xi'an Airport in northwest China, we will upgrade 22 moving walkways and 58 elevators. And in Wuhan, we will modernize 46 escalators across 8 stations on the city's metro line 2.
Finally in the UK Otis will install 17 elevators and one platform lift at the Ellison Institute of Technology's Oxford Interdisciplinary Research and Development Campus that will incorporate more than 30,000 square meters of research laboratory space, and oncology, and preventive care, clinic, and educational and gathering spaces.
Turning to our fourth quarter results on slide 5. Otis delivered net sales of $3.7 billion with organic sales of 1.9%. Adjusted operating profit excluding a $5 million foreign exchange headwind was up $22 million driven by the service segment.
Adjusted EPS grew approximately 7% or $0.06 in the quarter with strong operational performance and the benefit of a lower share count.
With that, I'll turn it over to Christina to walk through our 2024 results in more detail.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories