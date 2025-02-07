Q4 2024 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Michele Reber; Senior Director of Asset Management; Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Taylor Pickett; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Robert Stephenson; Chief Financial Officer; Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Vikas Gupta Gupta; Chief Investment Officer; Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Megan Krull; Senior Vice President, Operations; Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Matthew Gourmand; President; Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Jonathan Hughes; Analyst; Raymond James & Associates

Michael Griffin; Analyst; Citi

John Kilichowski; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Juan Sanabria; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Nick Yulico; Analyst; Scotiabank

Farrell Granath; Analyst; BofA Securities

Michael Carroll; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Alec Feygin; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co

Emily Meckler; Analyst; Green Street

Vikram Malhotra; Analyst; Mizuho Securities

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kate, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Omega Healthcare Investors fourth quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Michele Reber. Please go ahead.

Michele Reber

Thank you, and good morning. With me today is Omega's CEO, Taylor Pickett; President, Matthew Gorman; CFO, Bob Stephenson; CIO, Vikas Gupta; and Megan Krull, Senior Vice President of Operations. Comments made during this conference call that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements such as statements regarding our financial projections, potential transactions, operator prospects and outlook generally.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are detailed in the company's filings with the SEC. During the call today, we will refer to some GAAP financial measures, such as NAREIT FFO, adjusted FFO, FAD and EBITDA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable measure under generally accepted accounting principles are available in the quarterly supplement.
In addition, certain operator coverage and financial information that we discuss is based on data provided by our operators that has not been independently verified by Omega.
I will now turn the call over to Taylor.

Taylor Pickett

Thanks, Michelle. Good morning, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today, I will discuss our fourth quarter financial results, management changes and certain key operating trends. Fourth quarter FAD, funds available for distribution of $0.70 per share reflects continued revenue and EBITDA growth, which has allowed us to reduce leverage to below 4.0 times debt-to-EBITDA while continuing to deliver FAD growth in 2024. Our 2025 AFFO guidance is $2.90 per share to $2.98 per share which reflects the first quarter 2025 dilutive impact of our significant fourth quarter share issuances, offset by escalators and other opportunities throughout 2025.
We recently announced management changes with Matthew Gourmand named President; and Vikas Gupta, named Chief Investment Officer. I am extremely confident in their ability to lead our exceptional team in the upcoming years. I would also like to thank Dan Booth. I had the opportunity to work with Dan for over 30 years, 23 years here at Omega. Dan's many contributions to Omega are an important driver of Omega's outperformance of not only other health care REITs, but all REITs over the last 23 years.
Lastly in 2024, the team did a great job staying disciplined whilst forcing and closing 36 transactions, deploying approximately $1.1 billion in capital. The 2025 acquisition pipeline remains active.
I will now turn the call over to Bob.

