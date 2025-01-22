Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Old National Bancorp Earnings Call
Participants

James Ryan; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Old National Bancorp

John Moran; Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer; Old National Bancorp

Mark Sander; President, Chief Operating Officer of the Company; Old National Bancorp

Benjamin Gerlinger; Analyst; Citi

Scott Siefers; Analyst; Piper Sandler Companies

Jared Shaw; Analyst; Barclays

Brendan Nosal; Analyst; Hovde Group

Terry McEvoy; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Jon Arfstrom; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Christopher McGratty; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods North America

Presentation

Welcome to the Old National Bancorp fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. This call is being recorded and has been made accessible to the public in accordance with the SEC's regulation FD. Corresponding presentation slides can be found on the investor relations page at old national dotcom and will be archived there for 12 months. Management would like to remind everyone that certain statements on today's call may be forward-looking in nature and are subject to certain risks uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those discussed.
The company refers you to its forward-looking statements legend in the earnings release and presentation slides. The company's risk factors are fully disclosed and discussed within its sec filings. In addition, certain slides containing non-GAAP measures which management believes will provide more appropriate comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are intended to assist investors understanding of performance trends, reconciliations. For these numbers are contained within the appendix of the presentation.
I'd now like to turn the call over to Old National's Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan for opening remarks, Mr. Ryan.

James Ryan

Good morning. Old National reported strong results for the fourth quarter and the full year this morning in 2024 we successfully navigated a challenging environment while maintaining an offensive growth strategy, investing in client facing a key support talent and remaining opportunistic for new acquisitions. Our basic banking strategy has served us well. A hallmark of this strategy is our focus on low cost core deposits which grew by approximately 10% in 2024 funding. A corresponding 10% growth in loans.
Since 2022 total deposits and loans have experienced a compounded annual growth rate of 8%. Our total cost of deposits finished the year at 1.93% driven by a 93% down beta on our exception price deposits, our peer leading deposit franchise, disciplined loan growth, strong credit quality, well managed expenses and dedicated team members who are committed to serving our clients and communities enabled us to exceed our expectations that we set as we began 2024.
Our full year results can be found on slide 4 GAAP earnings per common share for the year or a dollar 68 with adjusted earnings per common share of a dollar 86. Our adjusted return on average tangible common equity was 16.9% and our adjusted return on average assets was 1.14%. Notably, the adjusted efficiency ratio stood at 52%.
At the same time, our net charge offs were low at 17 basis points. Our tangible book value per share also grew by 8% year over year. And our total shareholder return significantly outperformed the Krx and our executive peer group in 2024.
During the first half of 2024 we successfully closed and converted Capstar Bank and Old National Bank. Strengthening our presence in Nashville and other high growth southeastern markets. Later in the year, we announced our partnership with Bremmer Bank, enhancing our presence in the upper Midwest and expanding our footprint across Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
We have recently filed the S four with the SEC and our regulatory applications to the OCC and the Federal Reserve in connection with our partnership, a forthcoming community growth plan will accompany this partnership too.
After a recent visit with Bremmer team members, I can report the genuine enthusiasm for our combination and we are excited to collaborate with the executive team and our new team members. As we start the integration process, we still anticipate closing the partnership by mid year and completing our integration to the latter half of the year with 100% of the cost savings projected to be realized in 2026.
In summary, our 2024 PS results were more resilient than most peers in a challenging year. Thanks to our relentless focus on fundamentals growth of core deposits, strong underwriting practices and disciplined expense management. John will provide our official 2025 outlook at the end of his prepared remarks.
Looking ahead, I'm confident in our ability to navigate changes in short term interest rates shifts in the yield curve and overall economic conditions as we have for the past 190 years, I want to take a moment to discuss two leadership changes announced in this morning's news release. As mentioned in the release, our President and CEO Mark Sander will retire on June 30. Mark has been an invaluable partner over the past few years. Although my time working alongside Mark has been briefed compared to his lengthy and distinguished career, his steady leadership has played a significant role in Old National's transformation into a high performing bank. He's helped solidify our position as one of the premier banks in the country.
I would also like to acknowledge Mark's lasting impact on the Chicago land community where he's been a prominent thanking leader and a dedicated community advocate on behalf of all of us at Old National. I express our gratitude for his daily embodiment of our organizational values. We have begun searching for Mark's successor and will consider internal and external candidates.
Additionally, we announced today that Dan Herman, a highly respected business leader and a significant contributor to our corporate board for the past five years, has succeeded Becky Skillman as our lead independent director on behalf of our executive leadership team and the board. I want to thank Becky for her invaluable guidance in this role since 2016. On a personal note, she has been an exceptional mentor and partner during my tenure as CEO. I'm pleased to share that she will continue to serve as a key member of our corporate board.
I want to emphasize how fortunate we are to have Dan as our lead independent director. He brings a wealth of leadership experience and I'm confident that our board will continue to excel under his guidance, providing strong support to our executive leadership team.
Thank you with that. I will now turn the call over to John to discuss the core results in more detail.

