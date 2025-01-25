Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 OceanFirst Financial Corp Earnings Call
Participants

Alfred Goon; Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development; OceanFirst Financial Corp

Christopher Maher; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank; OceanFirst Financial Corp

Joseph Lebel; Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Director; OceanFirst Financial Corp

Patrick Barrett; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; OceanFirst Financial Corp

Tim Switzer; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Christopher Marinac; Analyst; Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC

David Bishop; Analyst; Hovde Group, LLC

Matthew Breese; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Frank Chiodi; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

Daniel Tamayo; Analyst; Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and thank you all for attending the OceanFirst Financial Corp., Q4 '24 earnings call. My name is Brika and I will be your moderator for today.
(Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Alfred Goon, Investor Relations at OceanFirst Financial.
Thank you. You may proceed, Alfred.

Alfred Goon

Thank you very much. Good morning and welcome to the OceanFirst fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call. I am Alfred Goon, SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Before we kick off the call, we'd like to remind everyone that the quarterly earnings release and related earnings supplement can be found on the company website, oceanfirst.com.
Our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements and may refer to non-GAAP financial measures. All participants should refer to our SEC filings, including those found on forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K for a complete discussion of forward-looking statements and any factors that could cause actual results to differ from those statements.
Thank you. And now, I will turn the call over to Christopher Maher, Chairman and CEO.

Christopher Maher

Thank you, Alfred. Good morning and thank you to all who've been able to join our fourth-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This morning, I'm joined by our President, Joe Lebel, and our Chief Financial Officer, Pat Barrett.
We appreciate your interest in our performance in this opportunity to discuss our results with you. This morning, we'll provide brief remarks about the financial and operating performance for the quarter and some color regarding the outlook for our business. We may refer to the slides filed in connection with the earnings release throughout the call. After our discussion, we look forward to taking your questions.
Our financial results for the fourth quarter reflect a net income of $0.36 per share on a fully-diluted GAAP basis and $0.38 per share on a core basis. We are pleased to see expansion of both net interest income and margin this quarter, on both a GAAP and core basis, and saw a return-to-positive growth in our loan portfolio.
Deposit growth was also solid as we were able to nearly eliminate the last of our brokered deposits that we had added over the past two years. Operating expenses increased, as we expected, reflecting growth from the acquisitions of Garden State Home Loans and Spring Garden Capital during the last few months of the year.
We also saw modest increases in the continued hiring of revenue-producing talent, which Joe will discuss in a moment. Asset quality remained very strong. The reserve build for the quarter was related to the day 1 [CC] provision, resulting from the Spring Garden acquisition and macroeconomic factors.
Loans classified as special mention and substandard decreased by 16% and represent just 1.56% of total loans, well below our historical average and considerably lower than the peer average.
We saw another quarter of net recoveries, resulting in a full-year net charge-off rate of less than 2 basis points. Capital levels remain robust, with an estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.2% and tangible book value per share of $18.98.
This week, our Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. This is the company's 112th consecutive quarterly cash dividend and represents 56% of GAAP earnings.
At this point, I'll turn the call over to Joe to provide more details regarding our performance during the fourth quarter and our organic efforts heading into 2025.

