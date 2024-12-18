Q4 2024 Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp Earnings Call

Participants

David Rosa

Thanks operator and good morning to everyone. During our fiscal fourth quarter and through today, we have continued to execute our plan and accomplished key milestones regarding commercialization, product development, and financial objectives.

In 2024, our top priorities were to pursue a five 10-K clearance from the FDA to market our one RF ablation system and to secure a strategic partnership for distribution.

While there was risk associated with the five 10-K given there were no other devices with such a clearance, we successfully achieved this objective as well as securing a strategic partnership to distribute the system.

We are proud that the one RF ablation system is the first and only FDA cleared system with an intended use for both reporting electrical activity and ablation of nervous tissue utilizing the same device. Our recent announcement regarding the extension of the partnership with Zimmer Biomet provides a broad distribution network for both the US and certain OUS geographies.

In addition, NeuroOne received an upfront license payment of USD3 million and the potential to earn an additional milestone payment if certain performance criteria are achieved. We expect the expanded partnership to boost NeuroOne sales and to drive improved profitability. With that confidence, we are excited to provide guidance for fiscal year 2025 for revenue of USD8 million to USD10 million representing revenue growth of 132% to 190% over 2024. We are also protect projecting gross margins for fiscal year 2025 to range between 47% and 51% compared to gross margins of 31% in 2024.

We are very happy to report to be reporting strong annual revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and expect our revenue growth and margin improvement to accelerate in 2025. We have also been able to strengthen our balance sheet with a USD3 million license payment from Zimmer Biomet along with the improved product gross margins from the expanded Zimmer Biomet partnership as well as the USD2.65 million private placement completed in August.

Regarding the launch of the one RF ablation system, mwe have been working very closely with the Zimmer Biomet team to initiate commercialization activities including initial product shipments and training of Zimmer Biomet personnel. Physician interest has been very strong including during the product exhibition at the American Epilepsy Society meeting last week.

We are also very happy to report that one RF ablation procedures have now been completed in 12 patients. And to date all patients are either seizure free or have had a significant reduction in seizure occurrence and less severe seizures after the one RF ablation procedure. We continue to be overwhelmed with the initial results and have now performed more than 150 RF ablations on 12 patients in five centers during our initial limited launch. To date, 24 epilepsy centers have requested proposals to acquire the technology which doubled from last quarter, and we continue to receive strong interest from neurosurgeons and neurologists regarding the technology.

We are also happy to report that the new ICD 10 PCS code granted by CMS for the one RF ablation procedure became effective October 1, 2024, and will allow hospitals to report in-patient procedures that are performed using the one RF ablation system. This will serve to support accurate data collection and processing of reimbursement claims by hospitals for the procedure.

Turning to our product development programs, I am excited to announce that we are pursuing additional applications for RF ablation outside of the brain.

Our next FDA submission will target patients with debilitating facial pain, also known as trigeminal neuralgia. The trigeminal nerve is located in the face with one nerve on each side of the face. Trigeminal neuralgia is also a chronic pain condition and is characterized by severe sudden and recurrent facial pain. With over 150,000 patients diagnosed each year in the United States, we expect to submit our five 10-K application to the FDA in the first half of calendar year 2025 with the potential to contribute to revenue in calendar year 2025 that is not currently factored in to our 2025 revenue plan or revenue guidance.

We remain convinced that the one RF ablation system can serve as a platform technology for additional indications such as RF ablation for lower back pain and knee pain, among others. We believe that having multiple indications for a one RF ablation system provides competitive differentiation compared to a single function system and will offer added value to hospitals and physicians which can be a consideration in hospital purchasing decisions.

I would also like to provide updates on our product development programs, leverage north in the electro platform technology for spinal cord stimulation and drug delivery.

With regard to our percutaneous paddle lead program for use in spinal cord stimulation, we have successfully optimized the percutaneous delivery of our paddle lead system by incorporating steerable capabilities for reliable deployment.

Preclinical studies performed by renowned pain specialists have confirmed that our electrode can be implanted percutaneously in less than five minutes. They also noted that our percutaneous paddle electrode has the benefits of being up to 20 times thinner while providing broad therapeutic coverage similar to what is provided by traditional electrodes but without requiring more invasive surgical implant techniques.

Based on the strong feedback from our advisory board, we initiated discussions with potential strategic partners under actively exploring partnerships for this technology.

This technology is another great example of our novel thin film technology that can be applied for multiple indications including not only back and neck pain but also for other potential peripheral pain applications.

We are also making significant progress with our SEEG-based drug delivery program which leverages the small size and easy implantation of our commercially available SEEG devices.

We are confident that we can deliver a smaller device than competitors while providing a larger internal diameter that does not require the use of real-time MRI for placement, which is very costly and time-consuming. Going forward, we will be preparing a [510] application for SEEG-based drug delivery as well as developing a miniaturized device for use in pre-clinical research.

We believe that NeuroOne's SEEG-based drug delivery technology with multi-functionality is uniquely capable to provide physicians and researchers with neurological reporting data before, during, and after directly delivering in the brain, a therapeutic agent such as gene therapies, stem cell therapies, and other bio pharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders.

Finally, we intend to continue actively monitoring the closing price for our common stock between now and January 7, 2025, and we'll consider all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ronald McClurg to provide a review of our fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 financial results.

