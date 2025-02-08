Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Mettler-Toledo International Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
50 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Adam Uhlman; Investor Relations; Mettler-Toledo International Inc

Patrick Kaltenbach; President, Chief Executive Officer; Mettler-Toledo International Inc

Shawn Vadala; Chief Financial Officer; Mettler-Toledo International Inc

Vijay Kumar; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Daniel Arias; Analyst; Stifel Nicolaus and Company Inc

Jack Meehan; Analyst; Nephron Research

Matthew Sykes; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Rachel Vatnsdal; Analyst; JP Morgan

Joshua Waldman; Analyst; Cleveland Research

Patrick Donnelly; Analyst; Citigroup Inc

Catherine Schulte; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co

Tycho Peterson; Analyst; Jefferies Group LLC

Michael Ryskin; Analyst; BofA Securities Inc

Presentation

Operator

My name is Jael, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mettler-Toledo fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Adam Uhlman, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Adam Uhlman

Thanks, Jael, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us this morning. On the call with me today is Patrick Kaltenbach, our Chief Executive Officer; and Shawn Vadala, our Chief Financial Officer.
Let me cover some administrative matters. This call is being webcast and is available for replay on our website at mt.com. A copy of the press release and the presentation that we will refer to today is available on our website. This call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Securities Act of 1933 and the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, financial condition, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC.
The company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. On today's call, we may use non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the 8-K and is available on our website.
Let me now turn the call over to Patrick.

Patrick Kaltenbach

Thanks, Adam, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today. Last night, we reported our fourth quarter financial results, the details of which are outlined for you on page 3 of our presentation. We had a strong financial to the year, and we capitalized on very good customer demand for Laboratory products, especially in Europe. Strong sales growth and solid execution of our margin improvement initiatives contributed to excellent adjusted EPS and cash flow.
Reflecting on our achievements in 2024, we delivered good results despite soft market conditions, and continue to benefit from our strong culture of execution and continuous improvement. At the same time, we stay focused on our long-term strategy of delivering innovative solutions and extending our market leadership.
Looking ahead, driving growth is our top priority in 2025. And we will continue to build on our competitive strength and take advantage of opportunities in automation, digitalization and high-growth areas to further expand our market share and deliver good earnings growth.
Let me now turn the call over to Shawn to cover the financial results and our guidance, and then I will come back with some additional commentary on the business and our outlook. Shawn?

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories