Q4 2024 MarineMax Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Scott Solomon; IR; Sharon Merrill Advisors

Mike McLamb; CFO, EVP, Secretary, & Director; MarineMax Inc

Brett McGill; President, CEO, & Director; MarineMax Inc

James Hardiman; Analyst; Citigroup Inc.

Drew Crum; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Eric Wold; Analyst; B. Riley Securities, Inc.

Joe Altobello; Analyst; Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Fred Wightman; Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Michael Swartz; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc.

Griffin Bryan; Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co.

John Healy; Analyst; Northcoast Research Partners LLC

David MacGregor; Analyst; Longbow Research, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the MarineMax Incorporated fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year conference call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Scott Solomon of the company's Investor Relations, Sharon Merrill Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Solomon

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Hosting today's call are Brett McGill, MarineMax's Chief Executive Officer and President; and Mike McLamb, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Brett will begin the call by discussing MarineMax's operating highlights. Mike will review the financial results, and then management will be happy to take your questions. The earnings release and supplemental presentation associated with today's announcement can be found at investor.marinemax.com. With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike. Mike?

Mike McLamb

Thank you, Scott. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. I'd like to start by reminding you that certain of our comments are forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to, the impact of seasonality and weather, global economic conditions and the level of consumer spending, the company's ability to capitalize on opportunities or grow its market share, and numerous other factors identified in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Also on today's call, we will make comments referring to non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the inclusion of these financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the changes in the company's core operating results. These metrics can also help investors who wish to make comparisons between MarineMax and other companies on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in today's earnings release. With that, let me turn the call over to Brett. Brett?

