Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Limoneira Co Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
32 min read

In This Article:

Participants

John Mills; Investor Relations Officer; Limoneira Co

Harold Edwards; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Limoneira Co

Mark Palamountain; Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer; Limoneira Co

Ben Klieve; Analyst; Lake Street Capital Markets

Gerard Sweeney; Analyst; Roth Capital Partners

Presentation

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Limoneira's fourth-quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, John Mills with ICR. Thank you. You may begin.

John Mills

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us for Limoneira's fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 conference call. On the call are Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Palamountain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
By now, everyone should have access to the fourth quarter, fiscal year 2024 earnings release which went out today at approximately 4: 00 PM eastern time. If you have not had a chance to review the release, it's available on the investor relations portion of the company's website at Limoneira.com. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on Lehman's website as well.
Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties many of which are outside the company's control and could cause its future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risk details in the company's form. 10-Qs and 10-Ks filed with the SEC and those mentioned in the earnings release. Except it was required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking other statements herein whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Please note that during today's call, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures including results on an adjusted basis. We believe these adjusted financial measures can facilitate a more complete analysis and greater understanding of Limoneira's ongoing results of operations particularly when comparing underlying results from period to period.
We have provided as much detail as possible on any items that are discussed on an adjusted basis. Also in the company's earnings release and in today's prepared remarks, we included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the company's press release, which has been posted to its website.
And with that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to the company's President and CEO, Mr Harold Edwards.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories