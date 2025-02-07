Q4 2024 ITT Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Operator

Welcome to ITT's 2024 fourth-quarter conference call. Today is Thursday, February 6, 2025. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mark Macaluso, Vice President, Investor Relations and Global Communications. You may begin.

Mark Macaluso

Thank you, Gigi, and good morning. Joining me in Stanford today are Luca Savi, ITT's Chief Executive Officer and President; and Emmanuel Caprais, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call will cover ITT's financial results. For the 3 and 12-month period ended December 31, 2024, which we announced this morning.
Please refer to slide 2 of the presentation available on our website, where we note that today's comments will include forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to several risks and uncertainties, including those described in our 2023 annual report on Form 10-K and other recent SEC filings.
Except or otherwise noted, the fourth quarter and full year results we present this morning will be compared to the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of such measures to most comparable GAAP figures are detailed in our press release and in the appendix of our presentation, both of which are available on our website.
With that, it's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Luca, who will begin on slide 3.

Luca Savi

Thank you, Mark, and good morning. First and foremost, I would like to sincerely thank our ITT-ers for their commitment day in and day out to deliver for our customers, no matter the challenge.
2024 was a pivotal year for ITT. We grew outperforming most of our end markets. We executed delivering significant margin expansion, and we are transforming our portfolio with the divestiture of Wolverine and the acquisitions of Svanehøj and kSARIA.
Let me get into 2024 financial highlights. We grew orders 10% or 5% organic, resulting in an ending backlog of $1.6 billion, up 34% year over year. We grew revenue 11% or 7% organic, with a strong performance in all businesses, including also our kSARIA and Svanehøj acquisitions.
We expanded margin by 80 basis points to almost 18%. We generated nearly $440 million of free cash flow and delivered 12% EPS growth, after over 17% growth in 2023. We did all of this while absorbing the loss of earnings from the divestiture of Wolverine and higher interest expense stemming from the acquisitions of Svanehøj and kSARIA. As you can see, a truly remarkable year.
Fourth quarter was equally strong. 12% revenue growth or 6% organic driven by pump project and (inaudible) cycle and connectors. Operating margin reached 17.5% with MT surpassing 19% and IP eclipsing 21%. EPS $1.50 grew 12%, and we finished with a strong cash performance to cap of 2024.
On 2024, let me share some highlights. On revenue, all our businesses delivered outstanding growth. Connect & Control Technologies grew 9% organic, driven by continued growth in defense, industrial connectors and also aerospace. IP grew 8% organic, powered by growth in all short-cycle categories and high-teens growth in pump projects. Motion Technologies grew 5% organic with fixed outperforming global automotive production by 730 basis points, whilst KONE Rail grew 20%.
On profitability, strong volumes, coupled with favorable price cost actions drove 16% of ITT's income growth, which is all the more impressive considering that we overcame the loss of approximately $15 million of income from the Wolverine divestiture. MT margin finished at almost 19%, and IP nearly reached 21%. With this performance, we surpassed our long-term margin target two years ahead of plan.
As you can see, our above-market organic growth and margin expansion is creating shareholder value, and it is here to stay. And now we are compounding this with impactful M&A. In 2024, we deployed $865 million to the acquisition of cryogenic pump manufacturers Svanehøj and defense interconnect specialist kSARIA.
And our strategy is starting to bear fruit. Svanehøj orders grew 26% for the full year, and kSARIA is already contributing meaningfully after just three months. These acquisitions were possible, thanks to nearly $440 million of free cash flow. And importantly, our M&A pipeline remains active. On top of this, we returned more than $200 million to shareholders.
I am humbled by our team's efforts to drive these results. As friction or perform in every region and in niche powertrain. As an example, in the internal combustion engine segment, we grew 1% in a market that was down 10%. Our connector team in Nogales has operated for more than five years with a perfect safety record and achieved record growth and record profitability in 2024. And in Saudi, (inaudible) and team continue to drive near perfect on-time performance with unmatched service to our customers.
To sum it all up, we grew, we executed and We transformed shaping our portfolio.
With this performance in mind, let's turn to Slide 4 to discuss the differentiation that will continue to feed ITT's results. Our differentiation in Saudi Arabia has driven recurring wins in the region. For example, IP secured more than $30 million of orders on the Riyas project. Part of a $12 billion in investment to be the natural gas processing facility in (inaudible).
And in 2025, we secured additional awards on this very project. This win builds on earlier awards in the region, such as the Emirate project we previously talked about. Because of all of this growth, we continue investing in the region and expanding our manufacturing capabilities. Last November, I was very fortunate to be there, walk the ground and listened to [Hallett] and be energized by the local team sharing their vision for the new site expansion.
On friction, the outperformance continues. Our global market share surpassed 30% in 2024 for the very first time. Friction is again poised to outperform thanks to another near record number of platform awards secured in 2024 on internal combustion engines, hybrids and electric vehicles alike.
KONE Rail to considerable market share with over 35% orders growth and high teens revenue growth, an incredible outperformance for the second straight year. We expect this growth to continue with our recent validation on a new high-speed train platform capable of traveling 450 kilometers per hour.
On defense, the rapid prototyping capabilities of our connectors business provides faster lead times to develop customized products for our defense customers. This drove awards on the Columbia class of Marine, the joint (inaudible) fighter, a radar survey system and qualification on the net Warrior program.
Moving to differentiation through innovation. Let's discuss the embedded motor drive, truly a game changer. Today, $300 billion are spent annually on moving industrial fluids globally and 80% of the pumps and motors operate inefficiently, wasting energy. The EMD solved this problem and is the only industrial smart motor of this kind today. With this technology, our customer will be able to swap their existing motor with ITT's EMD and immediately see a cost reduction as the rotating equipment will consume less energy and produce less CO2.
The EMD significantly expands IP's growth profile and addressable market. Dan and I can't wait to show it to you at our Capital Markets Day in May after we launch it commercially in Q2.
Now let me turn the call over to Emmanuel to review our Q4 results, close the book on 2024 and discuss our outlook for 2025.

