Q4 2024 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Call

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2024 Intuitive earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brandon Lamm, Investor Relations for Intuitive Surgical.

Brandon Lamm

Good afternoon and welcome to Intuitive's fourth quarter earnings conference call. With me today, we have Gary Guthart, our CEO; Jamie Samath, our CFO; [Daniel Oh, our Senior Medical Officer;] Dave Rosa, our President and regular participant on this call is away from the office this week on a prior business commitment and will not be joining today. Dr. Daniel Oh, Senior Medical Officer and practicing surgeon will join us on this call to describe clinical highlights.
We would also like to announce that Dan Connelly will be joining Intuitive as our VP and Head of Investor Relations. Dan has worked at a global investment manager for the last 18 years and has actively followed (technical difficulty) since 2008. We look forward to Dan joining Intuitive in early February.
Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments mentioned on today's call may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.
These risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our securities and exchange commission filings including our most recent form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings. Our SEC filings can be found through our website or at the SEC's website.
Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Please note that this conference call will be available for audio replay on our website at intuitive.com on the events section under our investor relations page. Today's press release and supplementary financial data tables have been posted to our website.
Today's format will consist of providing you with highlights of our full year and fourth quarter results as described in our press release announced earlier today, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Gary will present business and operational highlights. Jamie will provide a review of our financial results and procedure highlights. Dan will present clinical highlights. Then I will provide our financial outlook for 2025 and finally we will host a question-and-answer session.
With that, I'll turn it over to Gary.

