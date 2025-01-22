Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Interactive Brokers Group Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Nancy Stuebe; Senior Director of Investor Relations; Interactive Brokers Group Inc

Paul Brody; Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Secretary, Director; Interactive Brokers Group Inc

Milan Galik; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Interactive Brokers Group Inc

Thomas Peterffy; Chairman of the Board; Interactive Brokers Group Inc

Craig Siegenthaler; Analyst; Bank of America

Benjamin Budish; Analyst; Barclays Capital Inc

James Yarrow; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Brennan Hawken; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank

Dan Fannon; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Patrick Moley; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

Chris Allen; Analyst; Citigroup Inc.

Kyle Voigt; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc

Presentation

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Nancy Stuebe. Please go ahead.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Nancy Stuebe. Please go ahead.

Nancy Stuebe

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us today are Thomas Peterffy, our founder and Chairman; Milan Galik, our President and CEO; and Paul Brody, our CFO. I will be presenting Milan's comments on the business and all three will be available at our Q&A.
As a reminder, today's call may include forward-looking statements which represent the company's belief regarding future events which by their nature are not certain and are outside of the company's control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ possibly materially from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to the disclaimers in our press release. You should also review a description of risk factors contained in our financial reports filed with the SEC.
In the fourth quarter, Interactive Brokers clearly demonstrated the power and leverage of a diversified fully automated global platform. The international interest in securities markets continues. We added 775,000 accounts in 2024, a record number of annual adds. 217,000 came on board in the fourth quarter alone. Our client equity was up 33% to $568 billion an increase of $142 billion from last year. And the first time we finished the year with over $0.5 trillion.
Rising markets and the anticipation of lower rates led clients to actively trade securities and to be comfortable with taking on risk. In addition to increasing their exposure to various markets, they chose to take on more leverage using margin loans and to take on more assertive positions which increased our exposure fee revenue. This translated to strengthen our financials.
Our quarterly pretax income was a record reaching over $1 billion for the first time. While our GAAP pretax margin rose to 75% for the quarter. For the full year, we earned over $5 billion in net revenues for the first time and achieved a 71% pretax margin, by far the highest in the brokerage industry.
Over the past several quarters, we have added multiple new products and enhancements worldwide. We have spent a great deal of time to understand the needs of our various client types. For financial adviser clients, we enhanced our adviser portal with features that improve portfolio management and client communication. We added a multi stock tax loss harvesting tool that helps reduce clients' tax burdens. We added models and model rebalance tools that simplify applying consistent strategies across multiple accounts.
We integrated a generative AI powered commentary builder feature which automates the creation of personalized performance summaries and is integrated with our portfolio analyst tool, allowing FAs to generate reports showing clear detailed portfolio data and commentary. To date, thousands of our users have generated commentaries. There will be more to come here in 2025.
For our clients who trade options, we have added four new liquidity providers to our options ATS increasing its steps and capability to achieve better pricing. For after-hours traders, our stock scanners now support price movement in the overnight trading session, so our clients can see top gainers and losers and other groupings during the session.
For international individual accounts, we have previously introduced an Alphabet Soup of popular savings products like ISA accounts in the UK and TPSC accounts in Hungary and this year, we added PEA accounts in France and we are the first non-French brokers to do so. More will be coming.
Broken down by geography, the majority of our accounts are based outside of the United States. To make it easier for prospective clients to come on board, we have translated our account application into more languages including French, Italian, Arabic, Hebrew and Hungarian opening doors for investors who may not be as comfortable with English. Our application is now available in 13 languages, facilitating global outreach for potential customers.
By client geography in the fourth quarter, our accounts and client equity once again grew fastest in Asia followed by Europe as growing numbers of investors worldwide want access to international and in particular US markets. Over our five client segments, the fastest account growth was again seen with individuals with introducing brokers a close second. On the client equity side, individuals again grew the fastest followed by financial advisers and Ibrokers.
Commission growth was fastest for proprietary traders, while net interest income growth was led by individuals followed by financial advisers. Overall, we experienced another productive quarter. We launched trading on the Saudi Exchange which follows our launch in Malaysia last quarter. We added IB algorithms for hong kong exchange options. As a note, we began offering cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong also this year back in May.
We have focused on making it easier for clients to fund accounts. And this quarter began to offer eDDA for Hong Kong dollars and offshore Chinese Yuan deposits. Open banking for Euro deposits and Plaid for Euro and British Pound account funding. Our clients around the world, particularly younger ones are used to the convenience of trading crypto 24/7 and we will expect the same from other asset classes. We consider meeting these expectations vital.
We already offer over 10,000 US stocks and ETFs during overnight hours. And in 2024, we expanded hours to 24/5 for corporate and government bonds in US Dollar, Euro, British pound and Swiss Franc denomination and expanded them for US stock contracts for difference. This quarter, we also expanded our order types and introduced a new one called Overnight Plus Smart to specifically cover overnight trading hours. For other products like options and futures which trade only on exchanges, we await only the willingness of the exchanges to extend trading hours. We'll be ready when they are.
There are at least eight different regulatory projects we are programming for around the world as the many numerous jurisdictions we operate in create, add to and update the regulations. We are on time or more often, well ahead of schedule on all of them. Our close ties to over 20 very different regulatory regimes in multiple languages and our ability to react to and program or reprogram our systems to comply on a continuous basis is one of our advantages that we take extremely seriously with employees on the ground and programmers dedicated to these tasks.
And finally, a special note on ForecastEx, we created this exchange which is regulated by the CFTC and allows trading on predictions that have measurable third-party verified outcomes. This is an entirely new asset class, one that provides a market driven way to quantify realworld expectations on measures like economic, political and climate outcomes. Another significant broker now offers access to our exchange.
We were ready with election trading when it became permissible. We believe the greater ambition ForecastEx becoming the most accurate marketplace for predicting significant events will occur over time. Our pipeline of new business and new initiatives remains as strong as ever and our products that clearly has resonated with people around the globe. We are not stopping here to rest on our achievements.
We have many projects to work on, goals to achieve and together with the Interactive Broker's team. We look forward to executing on them in 2025. We are eager to share our new products and enhancements as we introduce them.
With that, I will turn the call over to our CFO, Paul Brody. Paul?

