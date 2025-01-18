Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Independent Bank Corp (Massachusetts) Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
31 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Jeffrey Tangel; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Independent Bank Corp (Massachusetts)

Mark Ruggiero; Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President - Consumer Lending of Rockland Trust; Independent Bank Corp (Massachusetts)

Steve Moss; Analyst; Raymond James

Mark Fitzgibbon; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co

Laurie Hunsicker; Analyst; Seaport Research Partners

Chris o'connell; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Independent Bank Corp fourth quarter, 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors including those described in our earnings release and other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any such statements. In addition, some of our discussions today may include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information about these non-GAAP measures including reconciliation to GAAP measures may be found in our earnings release and other SEC filings.
These SEC filings can be accessed via the investor relations section of our website matters relating to our pending acquisition of enterprise Bank core will be addressed in a registration statement on form S4 to be filed by independent with the SEC that will include a proxy statement for a special meeting of enterprises shareholders to approve the proposed transaction. And that will also constitute a prospectus for the independent common stock that will be issued as part of the proposed transaction.
Information regarding the persons who may under the SEC's rules be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the enterprise shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction will be set forth in the registration statement. We urge you to read the registration statement when it becomes available because it will contain important information. Finally, please also note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeffrey Tengel, CEO. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Tangel

Thank you. Good morning and thanks for joining us today. I'm accompanied this morning by CFO and head of Consumer Lending Mark Ruggiero.
I'm pleased to report solid fourth quarter results driven by net interest margin improvement, stable credit trends and double-digit annualized growth in our C&I and small business loan segments. Importantly, our average deposits grew at an approximate 3% annualized rate. Our pre-provision net revenue ROA was 148 on an operating basis and our tangible book value improved 1% from the third quarter and 6.4% from the year ago quarter.
As always, this performance reflects our team's continued commitment to developing and deepening customer relationships. Mark will elaborate on our financial results in a few minutes. As I reflect on 2024, I believe we made solid progress on several of our key strategic priorities. First, we made steady progress towards reducing our commercial real estate concentration. C&I and small business loans were up 4% and 12% respectively. In 2024.
Conversely, CRE and construction imbalances were essentially flat due to normal amortization and the intentional reduction of transactional CRE business. At year end, our CRE concentration stood at $305, down 2% from the third quarter. We will continue to reduce transactional CRE business and free up capacity to support our legacy commercial real estate relationships. In 2024 we hired 10 new C&I bankers reflecting the desirability of our platform and the award-winning culture of Rockland Trust. C&I loan production of approximately $785 million was up 28% in 2024.
Importantly, C&I loan production represented 50% of total commercial loan production in 2024. Up from 40% in 2023. We also originated $81 million of business banking loans up 8% from 2023. And finally, we hired a seasoned banker to lead a newly established not for profit vertical within our commercial banking business, which should bolster both commercial loans and deposits. I would note that this quarter we reclassified owner-occupied tree loans from the tree bucket to the C&I bucket.
We believe this more accurately reflects the purpose and risk of owner occupied loans and is consistent with industry standards and regulatory guidance. The prior periods have been restated to allow for ease of comparison. Second, in December, we entered into an agreement to acquire Enterprise Bancorp. This transaction will add density to our existing markets while expanding the Rockland Trust franchise into Northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire.
As we mentioned in December, our franchises fit together like two puzzle pieces. We have made in person visits to All 27 enterprise branches, all of which will remain open, post close and have had numerous cross functional meetings with the enterprise team across all business units. No surprise, we've been extremely pleased with the collective outcome of these meetings which have validated our assumption namely that their business practices, strong focus on the customer experience and engagement of their colleagues' mirrors that of Rockland Trust. We are even more convinced about the strategic and financial merits of this deal.
Third, we finalized plans to upgrade our core FIS processing platform. The move to a new platform within the FIS ecosystem will improve our technology, infrastructure, enhance efficiency and support the future growth of the bank. We plan to convert our systems in May of 2026. Fourth, we prudently grew deposits which has been a historical strength of ours. In the fourth quarter, the cost of deposits was 1.65% highlighting the immense value of our deposit franchise. Mark will provide additional color on our deposits in a few minutes.
Fifth, our wealth management business continues to be a key value driver. We grew our AUA by 7.6% in 2024 to $7 billion. Inclusive of the December market pullback. This business works seamlessly with our retail and commercial colleagues to deliver a holistic experience that resonates with our clients. The breadth of these services provides one stop shopping for our clients that includes not only investment management but financial planning, estate planning, tax prep, insurance, and business advisory services. This full suite of products is a differentiating factor for our wealth, business.
And lastly, I would be remiss if I did not mention our historical disciplined credit underwriting and portfolio management. Rockland Trust's solid loan underwriting has consistently resulted in low loan losses through various economic cycles. Net charge offs have averaged five basis points over the last 10 years. While we clearly have some already identified troubled office loans, we have been proactive in monitoring and addressing these credits, many of which were originated by banks that we acquired.
As we look into 2025, we remain optimistic about our abilities to navigate an uncertain interest rate environment. We will continue to focus on those actions, we have control over and look to capitalize on our historical strength. There's no magic to our value proposition. We just do community banking really well and believe our current market position represents a high level of opportunity and we remain focused on long-term value creation.
A top priority in 2025 will be closing the enterprise acquisition and integrating the two companies. There are a lot of synergies to be captured that are not in any of our estimates. We will also continue to focus on loan portfolio diversification and prudent expense management. While we build a best-in-class organization. Underscoring every measure of success is a talented team of engaged, passionate and highly talented colleagues focused on making a difference for the customers and communities we serve.
That is why we are proud to be named a top place to work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe for the 16th consecutive year. In summary, we are fully equipped to deliver the consistent results. The market expects with a skilled and experienced management team, ample capital, attractive markets, disciplined credit, underwriting, strong brand recognition, operating scale, a broad consumer, commercial and wealth, customer base and an energized and engaged workforce. In short, I believe we are well positioned to realize the benefits of the enterprise acquisition and continue to take market share in the Northeast.
On that note, I'll turn it over to Mark.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories