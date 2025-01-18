Q4 2024 Independent Bank Corp (Massachusetts) Earnings Call

Jeffrey Tangel; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Independent Bank Corp (Massachusetts)

Jeffrey Tangel

Thank you. Good morning and thanks for joining us today. I'm accompanied this morning by CFO and head of Consumer Lending Mark Ruggiero.

I'm pleased to report solid fourth quarter results driven by net interest margin improvement, stable credit trends and double-digit annualized growth in our C&I and small business loan segments. Importantly, our average deposits grew at an approximate 3% annualized rate. Our pre-provision net revenue ROA was 148 on an operating basis and our tangible book value improved 1% from the third quarter and 6.4% from the year ago quarter.

As always, this performance reflects our team's continued commitment to developing and deepening customer relationships. Mark will elaborate on our financial results in a few minutes. As I reflect on 2024, I believe we made solid progress on several of our key strategic priorities. First, we made steady progress towards reducing our commercial real estate concentration. C&I and small business loans were up 4% and 12% respectively. In 2024.

Conversely, CRE and construction imbalances were essentially flat due to normal amortization and the intentional reduction of transactional CRE business. At year end, our CRE concentration stood at $305, down 2% from the third quarter. We will continue to reduce transactional CRE business and free up capacity to support our legacy commercial real estate relationships. In 2024 we hired 10 new C&I bankers reflecting the desirability of our platform and the award-winning culture of Rockland Trust. C&I loan production of approximately $785 million was up 28% in 2024.

Importantly, C&I loan production represented 50% of total commercial loan production in 2024. Up from 40% in 2023. We also originated $81 million of business banking loans up 8% from 2023. And finally, we hired a seasoned banker to lead a newly established not for profit vertical within our commercial banking business, which should bolster both commercial loans and deposits. I would note that this quarter we reclassified owner-occupied tree loans from the tree bucket to the C&I bucket.

We believe this more accurately reflects the purpose and risk of owner occupied loans and is consistent with industry standards and regulatory guidance. The prior periods have been restated to allow for ease of comparison. Second, in December, we entered into an agreement to acquire Enterprise Bancorp. This transaction will add density to our existing markets while expanding the Rockland Trust franchise into Northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire.

As we mentioned in December, our franchises fit together like two puzzle pieces. We have made in person visits to All 27 enterprise branches, all of which will remain open, post close and have had numerous cross functional meetings with the enterprise team across all business units. No surprise, we've been extremely pleased with the collective outcome of these meetings which have validated our assumption namely that their business practices, strong focus on the customer experience and engagement of their colleagues' mirrors that of Rockland Trust. We are even more convinced about the strategic and financial merits of this deal.

Third, we finalized plans to upgrade our core FIS processing platform. The move to a new platform within the FIS ecosystem will improve our technology, infrastructure, enhance efficiency and support the future growth of the bank. We plan to convert our systems in May of 2026. Fourth, we prudently grew deposits which has been a historical strength of ours. In the fourth quarter, the cost of deposits was 1.65% highlighting the immense value of our deposit franchise. Mark will provide additional color on our deposits in a few minutes.

Fifth, our wealth management business continues to be a key value driver. We grew our AUA by 7.6% in 2024 to $7 billion. Inclusive of the December market pullback. This business works seamlessly with our retail and commercial colleagues to deliver a holistic experience that resonates with our clients. The breadth of these services provides one stop shopping for our clients that includes not only investment management but financial planning, estate planning, tax prep, insurance, and business advisory services. This full suite of products is a differentiating factor for our wealth, business.

And lastly, I would be remiss if I did not mention our historical disciplined credit underwriting and portfolio management. Rockland Trust's solid loan underwriting has consistently resulted in low loan losses through various economic cycles. Net charge offs have averaged five basis points over the last 10 years. While we clearly have some already identified troubled office loans, we have been proactive in monitoring and addressing these credits, many of which were originated by banks that we acquired.

As we look into 2025, we remain optimistic about our abilities to navigate an uncertain interest rate environment. We will continue to focus on those actions, we have control over and look to capitalize on our historical strength. There's no magic to our value proposition. We just do community banking really well and believe our current market position represents a high level of opportunity and we remain focused on long-term value creation.

A top priority in 2025 will be closing the enterprise acquisition and integrating the two companies. There are a lot of synergies to be captured that are not in any of our estimates. We will also continue to focus on loan portfolio diversification and prudent expense management. While we build a best-in-class organization. Underscoring every measure of success is a talented team of engaged, passionate and highly talented colleagues focused on making a difference for the customers and communities we serve.

That is why we are proud to be named a top place to work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe for the 16th consecutive year. In summary, we are fully equipped to deliver the consistent results. The market expects with a skilled and experienced management team, ample capital, attractive markets, disciplined credit, underwriting, strong brand recognition, operating scale, a broad consumer, commercial and wealth, customer base and an energized and engaged workforce. In short, I believe we are well positioned to realize the benefits of the enterprise acquisition and continue to take market share in the Northeast.

On that note, I'll turn it over to Mark.

Mark Ruggiero

Thanks, Jeff. I will now take us through the earnings presentation deck that was included in our 8K filing and is available on our website in today's investor portal. Starting on slide 3 of the deck 2024 4th quarter, GAAP net income was $50 million and diluted EPS was a $1.18 resulting in a 1.02% Return On Assets. A 6.64% Return On Average Common Equity and a 9.96% Return On Average Tangible Common Equity. Excluding $1.9 million of merger and acquisition expenses and their related tax benefit. The adjusted operating net income for the quarter was $51.4 million representing a 1.05% return on assets.

A 6.82% return on average common equity and a 10.23% return on average tangible common equity. The results are largely in line with expectations highlighted by modest margin expansion offset by some level of outsized expenses that I'll provide additional color on in a bit. Tangible book value per share increased by $0.39 during the quarter, reflecting solid earnings retention offset by a negative $0.30 impact from other comprehensive unrealized losses.

And as Jeff mentioned, tangible book value per share increased $2.83 for the full calendar year. Despite the approximately $31 million of share buyback activity earlier in the year. Turn to slide 4, the deposit story continues to be a positive one as average balances increased by $109 million or 0.7% for the quarter. While the period end balance decline of $135 million reflects typical seasonal outflows within our business and municipal segments.

The overall mix of deposits remains stable with noninterest bearing DDA comprising 28.7% of total deposits at year end. Fueling the positive deposit momentum core households experience net growth for the quarter with total net growth of 2.8% for the full year. In addition, as we have highlighted over the last few quarters, this deposit stabilization provides a clear path for us to be able to reduce the cost of deposits in conjunction with the fourth quarter and any future federal reserve rate cuts.

Moving to slide 5, I'll quickly note that these balances reflect the owner occupied commercial real estate reclass that Jeff just alluded to earlier. Regarding activity for the quarter. Advances in the construction book and solid closings and CNI drove a healthy net increase in total commercial balances. While small business regained strong growth after a fairly muted prior quarter. The approved commercial pipeline sits at $259 million as of December 31st.

On the consumer side, both residential mortgage and home equity balances were up nicely in the quarter as we continue to see consistent demand across the footprint in both products. Shifting gears to asset quality on slides 6 and 7, I'll highlight some of the key developments for the quarter. In summary, total nonperforming loans remained relatively stable at $101.5 million or 0.70% of total loans as of year-end, Notable developments on the largest nonperforming loans as detailed here on slide, six are as follows.

The $53.8 million office loan remains in workout status with resolution expected from a short sale of the underlying collateral. There is a signed offer pending with the offer price serving as the basis for the increase in the specific reserve of $3.9 million to a total of $26.3 million. As the process is still in the early stages. We are anticipating resolution to occur in the second quarter of 2025. The second loan on the list, an $11.7 million office loan is also anticipated to be resolved via a short sale of the property.

This too has a pending offer with the office price serving as the basis for an increase in the in the specific reserve on that loan of $2.2 million during the quarter. We are hopeful for a 2025 first quarter resolution this loan. And third, the equipment rental C&I loan remain unchanged in balances as of December 31st, but on a positive front, a $6 million partial paydown was received subsequent to year end as a result of collateral sales under the bankruptcy proceedings.

Ultimate resolution of the remaining $5.8 million in outstandings will be determined by additional collateral sales. As noted on slide 7 these loans along with the modest loan growth noted earlier drove the $7.5 million in provision for loan loss for the quarter. Increasing the allowance as a percentage of loans to 1.17%. As of year-end. Jumping to slide 9 in a deeper dive on office exposure, we highlight that the total criticized and classified office loans remain virtually unchanged from the prior quarter.

We already touched upon the two largest nonperforming office loans. While one other notable update would be in regard to the $30 million syndicated loan that reached maturity in the fourth quarter. For this loan, the borrower is receiving new tenant interest for some of the recently vacated space as well as renewing some existing leases which will all be incorporated in a new appraisal expected to be finalized and presented to the bank group during the first quarter. With a potential modification and or ultimate resolution still unknown. No impact on balances or specific reserve was warranted in the quarter.

In terms of office loan maturities for calendar year 2025 the vast majority and number of units are pass rated and performing without any known issues. The status of the large first quarter. nonperforming loan already discussed. Switching gears to slide 11, we highlight the net interest margin improved by four basis points in the fourth quarter to 3.33% and improve two basis points on a core basis when excluding outsized benefit from interest recoveries on payoffs and purchase accounting accretion.

The drivers of the fourth quarter margin performance should remain intact, as we think about the environment going forward. Along those lines, we have added slide 12 to provide additional detail on the company's expectations regarding the overall interest rate risk profile. Summarize the bank has approximately 21% of its loan portfolio net of hedge positions that are tied to the short end of the curve and would reprice consistent with any future fed reserve rate moves.

Similarly, we estimate an approximate 20% deposit EBITDA on our overall non time related deposits and an approximate 80% EBITDA on time deposits. The effective timing of which would be in line with the future maturities of that book. Lastly, we currently have low levels of cash and borrowings that are tied to the short end of the curve. From a fixed rate repricing perspective, we project that the cash flows on our securities and loan books will reprice into a longer-term rate curve that will drive yields, spread increases on those cash flows of approximately 251, 125 basis points respectively. Based on the current yield curve.

The estimated impact of these moving pieces is reflected here on this slide and serves as the basis for the margin guidance that I'll share with the rest of the full year 2025 guidance shortly. Moving to slide 13 noninterest income decreased in the fourth quarter driven primarily by reduced loan level derivative swap income and reduced unrealized gains on equity securities. Overall wealth management income stayed relatively consistent with the prior quarter as the market correction in December challenged revenue growth with overall assets under management ending the year at $7 billion.

Total expenses increased during the quarter though partially impacted by a couple of large nonrecurring items including a $550,000 onetime expense for final resolution a lease termination of an exited East Boston branch. As well as $764,000 of unrealized losses on equity securities in the aforementioned $1.9 million of merger and acquisition expenses. And lastly for the tax rate for the quarter was approximately 20.5% down from prior quarters as a result of additional tax credit investments made during the quarter. As well as the statutory release of a $1.2 million uncertain tax position in conjunction with the 2023 tax return filing during the quarter.

In closing out my comments, I'll turn to slide 17 for full year 2025 guidance. As Jeff mentioned, we will keep you apprised of any new developments related to the closing of Enterprise Bank Corp as that process develops. For now, we reaffirm the high level results as presented at announcement with the caveat being the uncertainty for fair value adjustment impact depending on the rate environment at closing. The rest of the guidance I'll provide now relates to independent bank Corp as a standalone entity.

In terms of loan and deposit growth, we anticipate low to mid-single digit percentage increases for the full year. Regarding the noninterest margin as I laid out earlier, we believe the repricing of fixed rate assets will drive approximately 12 to 15 basis points of margin expansion over the course of the year, meaning approximately 3 to 4 basis points of expansion each quarter. Given the overall profile of the balance sheet, any additional federal reserve cuts are expected to have a neutral to slightly modest benefit. On the overall margin forecast for the year.

Regarding asset quality, we anticipate resolution of the larger nonperforming assets already discussed with minimal impact on provision levels as the expected loss on those loans has already been recognized. As we have been saying through the entire year, we will still expect to see some more bumps along the way, but given our view of the portfolio today, we would expect provision levels to come down from 2024 results and be driven by loan growth and any negative credit migration that's not already identified. Regarding non-interest income, we expect a mid-single digit percentage increase for full year 2025 versus 2024 and for noninterest expense, we would suggest core expenses excluding M&A to increase at a mid-single digit pace as well.

As we work through integration with enterprise, we are also committed to moving forward with a significant core system upgrade which Jeff just mentioned earlier. The upgrade will likely be effective in the first half of 2026 with no material impact on the future expense run rate. However, we anticipate onetime expenses in 2025. In the $3 million range related to noncapitalized implementation costs and we will highlight that spend separately throughout the year. Lastly, the tax rate for the full year is expected to be around 23%.

And with that, we will now open it up for questions.

Steve Moss, Raymond James.

Steve Moss

Hey guys, good morning. Maybe just starting off with the loan growth outlook for 2025 year. Feels like a little bit of a step up with including mid-single digits for the upcoming year. Jeff, I know, you mentioned at the beginning of the call highlighting a number of hires just kind of curious. Have you seen an improvement in loan demand here in the last couple of months or is it more just the hires you highlighted in terms of expectations.

Jeffrey Tangel

Unbalanced, I think it's more the people that we've hired. The customer sentiment we get is still, kind of cautiously optimistic, but I wouldn't characterize it as being, we're seeing like any kind of robust economic activity. So I would, I would characterize it more as some of the people that we're hiring and taking share.

Steve Moss

Okay, great. And then in terms of the margin outlook here, I guess the details in the deck really were helpful, but I just was curious with regard to the reference rates you guys put for loans and securities. I'm assuming you're referring to the treasury curve. So are you thinking in terms of new loans coming on. They're coming on around a 6% rate am I reading that correctly?

Mark Ruggiero

No, fourth quarter see we experienced probably mid sixes, certainly with the tick up here in the last few weeks. There's the potential that we see new volumes coming on around 7%. But we are seeing, the weighted average coupon of what's rolling off in the low to mid fives, in any given quarter. So that's sort of the basis for the 125-basis point spread that we referenced in the material.

Steve Moss

Okay, great appreciate that. And then just one last one for me. In terms of the $49 million in past dues in office, just curious is the one of those I'm assuming is the $30 million substandard that you guys gave the update on. And is there just an, is there another loan within that past due bucket there?

Mark Ruggiero

Yes, there is. -- That's right that the $30 million is the largest, there's another $7 million office loan that we actually highlighted earlier in 2024. That one point was subject to. A note sale that deal had fallen through we believe there's another opportunity for a note sale here that is pending and then there's also, I believe an $11 million past due that is also in negotiations right now of a short sale and that's the loan we took an additional $2.2 million reserve during the quarter on. So it's primarily three loans that make up the majority of that most.

Jeffrey Tangel

Most of which we've talked about.

Mark Ruggiero

That's right.

Steve Moss

Perfect. Well, I really appreciate all the color and a nice quarter. Thanks guys.

Mark Ruggiero

Thank you.

Mark Fitzgibbon, Piper Sandler & Co.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Hey guys. Happy Friday.

Jeffrey Tangel

Happy Friday.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Mark, just to be clear that the uptick in delinquencies was the $11 million past due. Is that correct?

Mark Ruggiero

No, there was a lot of moving pieces, the uptick in delinquencies this quarter is the syndicated Downtown Boston loan for $30 million. So that reached maturity in the fourth quarter and obviously is now an early-stage delinquency without a modification at this point.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. Fair enough. And then just sort of at a high level, another bank in your in New England did a call this morning and they said they see the inflection point in credit quality being sort of mid-2025. I'm curious if you guys would agree with that.

Jeffrey Tangel

Kind of hard to say, it does feel like it's getting a little bit better but these things are, each loan is so unique. So if we were talking, if we're speaking broadly, I would say, I wouldn't necessarily argue with that. I'm not here to call the pivot point, but I wouldn't necessarily disagree [persev]. But it is because of the especially with some of the legacy East Boston Savings loans we have that are sizable. I'll feel a lot better answering that question if we get a number of these, note sales and short sales accomplished in the next quarter or two and are on the other side of that.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then I guess I was curious, your thoughts around reclassifying owner occupied commercial real estate to C&I guess I'm curious, what if any benefit do you sort of get from that other than the optics of it?

Jeffrey Tangel

Well, I mean, as long as I've been doing this. I've always thought of owner occupied [CRE] as C&I, because your ultimate repayment is coming from typically a company that's making something or distributing something. And it's a much different risk and a much different asset class than kind of investor, commercial real estate. And so just even internally in our reporting, I think it helps orient you to what kind of risk we're taking on the balance sheet and what the composition of that of the balance sheet is.

And then as it gets reflected externally, I'm assuming that the investment community is smart enough to know, that when we break out the difference between owner occupied and nonowner occupied that they can do the math, but I guess we're just doing it for them in some respects that. But I do think it's the right way to profile it if you think about what goes into the CRE concentration that the regulators measure owner occupied CRE is not included in that measure. So it's just trying to be consistent across the entire portfolio as to how we view the risk.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then lastly, on the wealth business, I guess I was curious if you could share with us what client flows look like in the quarter versus the impact from market appreciation.

Mark Ruggiero

Sure, Mark. We saw about $20 million or so of net outflows for the quarter. As new and new originations have been strong but slowed down a little bit in the last couple of quarters. Market for the quarter, we still saw net market appreciation, but the flows have been fairly neutral the last couple of quarters.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Thank you.

Laurie Hunsicker, Seaport Research.

Laurie Hunsicker

Hi, thanks, good morning. I just wondered Mark if we could start with your spot margin here.

Mark Ruggiero

So December spot margin was 333 on a core basis.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. And then just going back to that $30 million. There are no specific reserves on that the moment correct.

Mark Ruggiero

Correct

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then the new appraisal comes this quarter. Just want to make sure I got that correct. Yeah.

Jeffrey Tangel

That's our expectation.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then as of last quarter I had in my notes that was 77% occupied. Do you have an updated occupancy number on that right now?

Mark Ruggiero

Yes. So we think with the potential for a new tenant coming in to vacate some of the partially vacated space, from a larger loss of a tenant that that would get back to around 80% in the near term.

Jeffrey Tangel

And the other thing to keep in mind here, Laurie is some of the new tenants are still burning through a free rent period which impacts some of the near term cash flows.

Laurie Hunsicker

Got it. Yeah, and along those lines, I have the debt service sitting at about 10, do you have an update on that or?

Jeffrey Tangel

I think, again some of it is when you say debt service is it IO or are we talking about amortization, which is obviously some of the things we're talking to the client about now that. If it's IO at their current occupancy, I think they are positive cash flow.

Laurie Hunsicker

Got it. Okay, got it. As always, thank you for all the color on your office. Just wanted to shift over last question expenses. Mark and I appreciate the expense guide, but can you help us think about the mid-single digit growth? What number you're specifically using? I'm looking at core noninterest expense at about $404.7 million. I don't know if that's a good number. And then is that the right number to use or is there a different number?

Mark Ruggiero

That's the right number.

Laurie Hunsicker

And then the other expense line just looking linked quarter going from $22.5 million to $26.8 million. I know, you had some things in there like the life insurance adjustment last quarter and the credit on the debit processing, et cetera. But can you just can you just maybe high-level step us through the difference in those two buckets just so that we have a, an apple to apples on a core comparison there?

Mark Ruggiero

Sure. I know, one of the items I noted in the prepared comments was with some of the noise we get on the equity securities. So just to reiterate it, we look at that on a quarter to quarter basis. So if we see unrealized gains for the full quarter, we'll report that as noninterest income for that quarter. If there's unrealized losses, net for the quarter, that will flow through as a noninterest expense. So in the fourth quarter, we had net unrealized losses to the tune of about $800,000.

So that's obviously a volatile number impacting the fourth quarter. We had some outsized consulting related expenses in the fourth quarter. Some projects that just timing wise had trailed into the fourth quarter. So consulting that we typically have run rate in every given quarter that was up about $700,000 or $800,000 quarter over quarter. We did see a bit more check fraud losses in the fourth quarter.

One instance in particular, like we've heard with other banks as well. There's some issue with, treasurers' checks, believe it or not that are getting put back to banks. So we conservatively took that loss now. As we continue to research and negotiate to see if we get a recovery on that. So we had some outsized check losses in the fourth quarter as well. So and -- then the treasurer check situation is about $350,000, but we had some other check losses as well during the quarter of two or $300,000 outsized. I think those are the biggest components, Larry off the top of my head.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. That's helpful. I'll leave it there. Thanks so much.

Christopher O'Connell, KBW.

Chris o'connell

Hey morning, Jeff and Mark.

Steve Moss

Hey Chris.

Chris o'connell

Just wanted to see if you could provide any details on the core conversion set for next year. And just, how significant of an upgrade is it for you guys? What do you see as the largest benefits? Does it allow you to expand into any kind of new verticals or anything like that?

Jeffrey Tangel

Yes. So the platform we're on right now just to put it in context, we're the largest bank on it and the average size bank on the platform we're on right now is around one or $2 billion. So we've really outgrown it. The platform we're migrating to would be very consistent with, a number of our peers and some companies much larger than ours two, three, four times as big as we are. So it really, it's one, it's way more efficient and so it'll create some efficiencies to it'll enable us to have greater product capability.

Because it's much easier to plug APIs into this platform. And it's just a more it's a platform that's more consistent with the size and complexity that we are, can handle, multibank loans. Whereas the platform we're on right now struggles to do that a bit. So it's a meaningful upgrade. It's something that we spent a lot of time looking at to make sure it was something we thought we should do. And ultimately, we came to the conclusion that if we were going to continue to grow and to service our customers. The way that we want to and the way that they expect to be serviced, we really needed a platform that was it would enable us to do that.

Mark Ruggiero

I would just add Chris, a couple of specifics to, areas that we're really good at where technology could, can only make us better. I would suggest cash management and, our wire function right now could certainly use an upgrade and this new platform provides meaningful efficiencies. And treasury management, capabilities and then a second area, we have a lot of activity through the branches.

It's one of our strongest core differentiators, but right now that's, a bit manual and inefficient in terms of getting some of the branch related activity and in communications to the back-office functions. So this would streamline communication, case management, customer relationship type notes between the front lines and the back office which for a bank like us, is very valuable.

Chris o'connell

Great, appreciate the color. And then is there any update, I guess on the sub debt timing related to the deal?

Mark Ruggiero

No specific update quite yet on that, but we are still planning to look to execute here when we believe we'll get, we'll get Brett's best pricing and certainty of execution. As I noted at announcement time, we're not going to necessarily try and time the market perfectly here to line it up right. Before we plan to close, we'll be working with our partners to, like I say, assess the market and look to execute when we think the timing is right. So if that means it's, a couple of months before the close, we're okay with that.

Chris o'connell

Great. And then as it relates to the deal, we've seen a number of competitors, with recently announced deals, coming in at a little bit of a faster pace than they have perhaps over the past, two or three years. So far, I know, it's early in the process, have you seen any change in tone or discussions or your relationship with the regulators so far with this deal?

Jeffrey Tangel

So far, I would say no, but we had a really good relationship coming into, prior to making the announcement. But we haven't heard anything that has given us pause and nor have we heard anything from the regulators, I would suggest it's going to be, an expedited approval. So we're going to continue to plan the way we always would and we'll react to the approval process as it unfolds.

Chris o'connell

Great, thank you. And then on slide 12, I just wanted to clarify, the on the longer-term fixed rate repricing for the loans and securities, you have the annualized margin impact of the 12 basis points to 15 basis points. Is that a longer term as in, maturing over the next year or two years or is that the entire back book for the loans?

Mark Ruggiero

And that's a good question. That's essentially a one-year outlook, meaning, call it a basis point a month of what we expect to reprice over the next year. So a point in time a year from now is where we'd see sort of a full 12 basis points to 15 basis points, baked into the margin.

Chris o'connell

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then based on the rest of the details on that side, kind of the short-term, net 1 basis points to 2 basis points. And what we've already seen come through with 100 basis points of fed cuts and then. On the prior side, you have a good detail and kind of the time deposit maturities which are, heavily weighted towards, one and two Q25. Do you expect to see more of an outsized margin pick up in the first quarter or the first and second quarter of the year.

Mark Ruggiero

Yes, certainly the CD repricing dynamic, I think would drive what we're reflecting on this slide, which is potentially, a couple of basis points. Over the next quarter or two that you would not necessarily maybe get in the second half of the year. Where maybe the CD repricing dynamic is not as beneficial. So I think the core deposit and loan movements will essentially offset each other.

As you're highlighting the CD repricing would give us that net lift of a few basis points in the first half of the year. And then if there are no other cuts, I think that short end of the curve impact, essentially becomes a [move] point and it's the longer-term repricing that drives the margin expansion.

Chris o'connell

Great.. Thanks for taking my questions.

Mark Ruggiero

No problem.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jeffrey Tangel, for any closing remarks.

Jeffrey Tangel

Thanks, and I appreciate everybody's interest in Rockland, Trust, [INDB] I have a great day.

