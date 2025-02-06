Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Impinj Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
30 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Tracy Moran; Senior Investor Relation Manger; Impinj Inc

Chris DiOrio; Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman, Director; Impinj Inc

Cary Baker; Chief Financial Officer; Impinj Inc

Blayne Curtis; Analyst; Jefferies

Harsh Kumar; Analyst; Piper Sandler

Jim Ricchiuti; Analyst; Needham & Company

Troy Jensen; Analyst; Cantor Fitzgerald

Christopher Rolland; Analyst; Susquehanna

Scott Searle; Analyst; Roth Capital

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to Impinj fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)
Due to Mr. Andy Cobb's [laryngitis]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Miss Tracy Moran, Senior Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.

Tracy Moran

Thank you, Nick. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us to discuss Impinj fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.
On today's call, Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO will provide a brief overview of our market opportunity and performance. Cary Baker, Impinj CFO will follow with a detailed review of our fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and first quarter 2025 outlook. We will then open the call for questions.
Andy Cobb, Impinj Vice President of Strategic finance will join us for the Q&A. Hussein Mecklai who normally joins us, unfortunately, has the flu. So cannot be here today. You can find management's prepared remarks plus trended financial data on the investor relations section of the company's website.
We will make statements in this call about financial performance and future expectations that are based on our outlook as of today. Any such statements are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Whereas we believe we have a reasonable basis for making these forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially because any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. We describe these risks and uncertainties in the annual and quarterly reports we file with the SEC.
We do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements except as required by law. On today's call all financial metrics except for revenue or where we explicitly state otherwise are non-GAAP, all balance sheet and cash flow metrics except for free cash flow are GAAP.
Please refer to our earnings release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial metrics for the most comparable GAAP metrics. Before turning to our results and outlook note that we will participate in Susquehanna's 14th annual Technology Conference on February 27 in New York, the Cantor Global Technology Conference on March 11 in New York and the 37th Annual Roth conference on March 18th in Dana Point.
We look forward to connecting with many of you at those events. I will now turn the call over to Chris.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories