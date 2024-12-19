Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 HEICO Corp Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
55 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Laurans Mendelson; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Director; HEICO Corp

Eric Mendelson; Co-President and Director; President, Chief Executive Officer of HEICO Flight Support Group; HEICO Corp

Victor Mendelson; Co-President and Director; President, Chief Executive Officer of HEICO Electronic Technologies Group; HEICO Corp

Carlos Macau; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer; HEICO Corp

Larry Solow; Analyst; CJS Securities

Scott Mikus; Analyst; Melius Research

Ken Herbert; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Gautam Khanna; Analyst; TD Cowen

Sheila Kahyaoglu; Analyst; Jefferies

Scott Deuschle; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Noah Poponak; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Michael Ciarmoli; Analyst; Truist Securities

Peter Skibitski; Analyst; Alembic Global Advisors

David Strauss; Analyst; Barclays

Ronald Epstein; Analyst; Bank of America

Louis Raffetto; Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the HEICO Corporation fourth-quarter 2024 financial results call. My name is Samara, and I will be your operator for today's call.
Certain statements in this conference call will constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause such differences include the severity, magnitude and duration of public health threats such as the COVID-19 pandemic; HEICO's liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase to our cost to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands; export policies and restrictions; reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by US and or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; cybersecurity events or other disruptions of our information technology systems could adversely affect our business; our ability to make acquisitions, including obtaining any applicable domestic and/or foreign governmental approvals and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk, interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; and economic conditions, including the effects of inflation within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues.
Parties listening to this call are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
I now turn the call over to Laurans Mendelson, HEICO's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. And Mr. Mendelson, please go ahead.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories