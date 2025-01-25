Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
44 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Frank Morgan; Vice President, Investor Relations; HCA Healthcare Inc

Samuel Hazen; Chief Executive Officer, Director; HCA Healthcare Inc

Michael Marks; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; HCA Healthcare Inc

Pito Chickering; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

A.J. Rice; Analyst; UBS Equities

Whit Mayo; Analyst; Leerink Partners

Ben Hendrix; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Ann Hynes; Analyst; Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd

Andrew Mok; Analyst; Barclays Estimates

Joanna Gajuk; Analyst; BofA Global Research

Matthew Gillmor; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Meghan Holtz; Analyst; Jefferies

Scott Fidel; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Sarah James; Analyst; Cantor Fitzgerald

Jamie Perse; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Research

Ryan Langston; Analyst; TD Cowen

Steve Baxter; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities

Joshua Raskin; Analyst; Nephron Research

Ben Rossi; Analyst; JPMorgan

Presentation

Operator

(audio in progress) standing by. My name is Janine, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the HCA Healthcare fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Frank Morgan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Frank Morgan

Good morning, and welcome to everyone on today's call. With me this morning is our CEO, Sam Hazen; and CFO, Mike Marks. Sam and Mike will provide some prepared remarks, and then we'll take questions.
Before I turn the call over to Sam, let me remind everyone that should today's call contain forward-looking statements, they're based on management's current expectations. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those that might be expressed today. More information on forward-looking statements and these factors are listed in today's press release and in our various SEC filings.
On this morning's call, we may reference measures such as adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A table providing supplemental information on adjusted EBITDA and reconciling net income attributable to HCA Healthcare Inc. is included in today's release.
This morning's call is being recorded, and a replay of the call will be available later today.
With that, I'll now turn the call over to Sam.

Samuel Hazen

All right. Thank you, Frank, and good morning to everybody. The company finished the year with strong business fundamentals that were consistent with the previous quarters this year.
Demand for healthcare services remained strong, operations were in good order and stable, and the company continued to see favorable investment opportunities. These fundamentals represent a good starting point as we enter 2025.
Our teams have done a fantastic job in remediating a number of facilities in North Carolina, Georgia, and (technical difficulty) that were impacted by the two major hurricanes we experienced a few months ago. All of these facilities, including Mission Hospital in Nashville where the community's recovery efforts continue and Largo Hospital in our West Florida Division, resumed normal operations in the quarter.
As we end 2024, the first half of this decade has been another period of long-term growth for the company. We've seen operational improvements across key performance indicators, and we have delivered increased value for our shareholders. These accomplishments position us well for the future.
I'm grateful to our colleagues who made this happen. We believe the HCA way of combining our high-quality local health networks with the capabilities of a national system consistently produces better patient outcomes, drives greater innovation and efficiency, and yields stronger financial results.
While gratified with these accomplishments, we will maintain our pursuit to improve outcomes further for our stakeholders. We believe the strength of our cash flow and balance sheet position position us well for investing further in our networks to increase access, expand capacity, and enhance clinical capabilities.
They also allow significant investments in our people to improve training while also creating career growth at our company. And finally, the financial strength creates opportunities to deliver value to our shareholders by effectively allocating capital to generate favorable returns.
Diluted earnings per share as adjusted increased 5.4% in the fourth quarter as compared to the prior year. These results included the effects of the two major hurricanes in the quarter.
We estimate the financial impact from increased costs and lost revenue equated to approximately $0.60 per share. This was in line with the estimation we provided on our previous earnings call.
Revenue growth was approximately 6%. Demand, payer mix, and acuity continue to be strong across most service categories and markets.
On a same facility basis, inpatient admissions and equivalent admissions grew 3%. Emergency room visits increased 2.4%. Inpatient surgeries were up 2.8%. Outpatient surgery cases, while down 1.3%, again due to the strong payer mix and service mix, we had solid revenue growth in this service line.
And lastly, rehab, obstetrics, and cardiac procedure volumes continued to be strong. Operating costs were well managed teams and remained in line with our expectations. Before I close, you will see that our earnings guidance for 2025 aligns with the preliminary outlook we provided on our prior call.
And with that, I'll turn the call to Mike for details.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories