Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Halliburton Co Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
34 min read

In This Article:

Participants

David Coleman; Sr. Director, Investor Relations; Halliburton Co

Jeffrey Miller; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Halliburton Co

Eric Carre; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Halliburton Co

David Anderson; Analyst; Barclays Estimates

Roger Read; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities

Saurabh Pant; Analyst; BofA Global Research

Arun Jayaram; Analyst; JPMorgan

Kurt Hallead; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Doug Becker; Analyst; Capital One Securities, Inc.

Stephen Gengaro; Analyst; Stifel Nicolaus and Company, Incorporated

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2024 Halliburton Company earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Coleman, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

David Coleman

Hello, and thank you for joining the Halliburton fourth-quarter 2024 conference call. We will make the recording of today's webcast available for seven days on Halliburton's website after this call. Joining me today are Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO; and Eric Carre, Executive Vice President and CFO.
Some of today's comments may include forward-looking statements reflecting Halliburton's views about future events. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements.
These risks are discussed in Halliburton's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023; Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024; recent current reports on Form 8-K; and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included on our fourth-quarter earnings release and in the quarterly results and presentation section of our website.
Now, I'll turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeffrey Miller

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. 2024 was a solid year for Halliburton. Here are the full-year highlights.
We delivered full-year total company revenue of $22.9 billion. Our international business grew for the fourth year in a row with 6% year-over-year revenue growth led by Middle East/Asia, which delivered an increase of 8%. Our North America business declined 8% year over year but outperformed the rig count and completion activity.
Halliburton generated $3.9 billion of cash from operations and $2.6 billion of free cash flow. Finally, we repurchased $1 billion of our common stock and paid $600 million of dividends to our shareholders, representing a 60% return of free cash flow.
Before we move on, I would like to thank our employees for their extraordinary work this year, delivering record performance in both safety and service quality. You, our employees, are the ones that deliver our value proposition every day to collaborate and engineer solutions to maximize asset value for our customers. Thank you for your commitment and hard work.
Let me begin with my outlook for the industry and for Halliburton. I expect energy will continue to play a critical role in economic growth and prosperity, and per capita energy consumption to grow for decades to come. We see this trend today as oil and gas consumption reached record highs alongside growth in renewable energy.
I believe the accessibility, affordability, and dependability of oil and gas are simply too compelling to ignore. I'm confident that as we move forward, the attitudes and approaches to hydrocarbon development will be pragmatic rather than idealistic. I believe there is no way we meet the energy demands around the world without oil and gas in large quantities for a long time, and that gives me great confidence.
This is a great environment for Halliburton, and we begin the second half of this decade in a strong position with a transformed balance sheet, leading returns, and strong free cash flow. In the years ahead, I am confident that Halliburton will strengthen its competitive advantage and financial position for three fundamental reasons.
First, the depth of our technology portfolio, combined with our global reach, make Halliburton a leader in the global services marketplace. We focus our investments in market segments where our unique strengths generate attractive returns. And I expect our targeted technology developments in electrification, automation and digital solutions to further increase these advantages.
Second, our unique value proposition aligns Halliburton with our customers to deliver leading results and maximize asset values. We see the value of this alignment demonstrated again and again in the deepening of our customer strategic alliances.
Lastly, I see customer activity shifting towards drilling technology, unconventionals, well intervention, and artificial lift, all of which are areas where Halliburton excels today and where we are uniquely positioned to outperform in the future.
Turning to our results. I'll begin with the international markets, where Halliburton delivered another year of profitable growth. Our full-year international revenue grew 6% year over year led by the Middle East/Asia region, which grew 8%. I am pleased with our performance and the growth of our international business.
In 2025, we expect flat international revenues for Halliburton year over year with growth in most international markets, offset by activity reduction in Mexico. Absent Mexico, we expect our international franchise will grow low- to mid-single digits next year.
Beyond 2025, I am confident in the long-term outlook for Halliburton, in particular, the next five years, based on the growth engines in our international business and the power of our customer alliances. These growth engines include Halliburton's drilling technologies, unconventionals, well intervention, and artificial lift businesses. I believe these growth engines could collectively generate an additional $2.5 billion to $3 billion of annual revenue in three to five years.
Even more exciting than the growth I see in these areas is the trend I see of customers embracing our value proposition to work in increasingly more collaborative and innovative ways. They adopt this way of working because it has proven to consistently improve performance and create value for them.
While the power of our collaborative value proposition has traction all around the world, it's most visible in Norway. Halliburton has a growing and profitable business in Norway built on strong customer alliances. These alliances apply leading technologies and collaborative work environments.
Together with our customers, we have successfully pioneered several advances that have delivered significant improvements in performance and safety. Over time, I see the rest of our international business moving in the same direction.
What is clear to me, and equally so to a growing group of operators, is that the future of performance lies in deep collaboration. For the last decade, we have made strategic choices in the development of our people, processes, and technology to reinforce a culture that is highly collaborative and creates exceptional performance in these environments. I expect this change will create unique value for Halliburton and our customers.
To summarize international markets, I expect our value proposition and driving deep collaboration will further differentiate us and create clear value for both Halliburton and our customers. And our growth engines will contribute meaningfully to our international business in the years to come. I'm excited about these opportunities, and I believe Halliburton has a terrific platform to outperform the international services market in 2025 and beyond.
In North America, our full-year revenue of $9.6 billion was an 8% decrease from 2023. Fourth-quarter 2024 revenues were 7% lower than third quarter 2024 due to seasonality and customer budget exhaustion. As we look to 2025, I expect our North America revenue to decrease low to mid-single digits from 2024 levels or approximately flat with the second half of 2024.
This lower revenue for the year is driven in part by lower negotiated prices for a portion of our fleet, and we expect to see the majority of the margin impact from these price revisions in our first-quarter results. Despite pricing, I am confident our financial performance will widely outpace our competition.
If I step back from the numbers for a minute, I'm excited about several things Halliburton is doing in North America this year. Let me tell you what's going on under the hood that has me so excited.
First, we are sold out. All of our fleets are working under committed or contracted programs. Next, Zeus. We're extending and renewing contracts for existing fleets, making new Zeus deliveries, and expect our market-leading e-fleets will comprise 50% of our fleet by the end of 2025.
Next, technology. Octiv Auto Frac and Sensori are being widely adopted by customers and delivering value. Next, directional drilling. iCruise rotary steerables are on a pace to capture about 30% of the North America rotary steerable business by year-end.
And finally, I believe the next catalyzing inflection for North America services will be up, not down. I believe the most pressing energy problem in North America today is the power shortage driven by electrification and power demand for AI, and this cannot be solved without significant amounts of natural gas. This is on top of the expected increases in LNG exports.
These are all very good things for Halliburton in 2025. These are the bedrock of our North America franchise as we move into the second half of the decade.
When I think about the North America market through this period, several themes are crystal clear to me. First, our customers rely on our technology, innovation, and collaborative work processes to deliver leading performance and lower total well costs. I expect further adoption of these technologies as our customers fully integrate them into their workflows, where they drive stable, long-term work programs for Halliburton.
Octiv Auto Frac is a great example of this. Launched last year, it is already used on over 50% of our Zeus spreads with more growth expected this quarter.
Our Sensori fracture monitoring is another example. Customers are adopting this technology at scale to optimize well completion designs on multi-well pads. In the fourth quarter alone, Sensori was used on more than 2,500 frac stages in North America.
The second trend that I expect to continue is the rising importance of North America in our large customers' development plans and budgets. I expect our large customers will continue the industrialization of unconventional resources and seek even greater efficiencies and productivity. I believe Halliburton is uniquely positioned to innovate and deliver these improvements at scale.
A final trend I expect to see through the rest of the decade is the durability and strength of Halliburton's financial performance. I believe there is little doubt that our margins and cash flow generation to date have marked a step change from prior cycles. While markets and margins will fluctuate, I am confident Halliburton's strategy will deliver attractive financial results over the long term.
Let me close my remarks with this. I'm excited about both the year ahead and the long term for Halliburton. We expect to execute our value proposition, deepen our technology portfolio, and deliver incremental revenue through our growth engines, drilling technology, unconventionals, well intervention, and artificial lift.
Finally, we remain disciplined in our capital allocation, prioritizing cash flow and return of free cash flow to shareholders. In 2024, we returned $1.6 billion or about 60% of free cash flow to shareholders in stock repurchases and dividends, and I expect we will return at least $1.6 billion of cash in 2025.
With that, I'll now turn the call over to Eric to provide more details on our financial results. Eric?

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories