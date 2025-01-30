Q4 2024 Group 1 Automotive Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Peter Delongchamps; Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs; Group 1 Automotive Inc

Daryl Kenningham; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Group 1 Automotive Inc

Daniel McHenry; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; Group 1 Automotive Inc

David Whiston; Analyst; Morningstar

Rajat Gupta; Analyst; J.P. Morgan

Daniel Kahn; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

John Murphy; Analyst; Bank of America

Jeff Lick; Analyst; Stephens

Bret Jordan; Analyst; Jefferies

Michael Ward; Analyst; Freedom Capital Markets

Ron Juleau; Analyst; Securitas Security Services

Glenn Chin; Analyst; Seaport Research Partner

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Group One Automotive's Fourth Quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Pete DeLongchamps. Group One's senior Vice President, manufacturer relations and financial services. Please go ahead Mr DeLong.

Peter Delongchamps

Thank you, Betsy and Good morning, everyone and welcome to today's call, the earnings release we issued this morning and a related slide presentation that include reconciliations related to the adjusted results that we were referred to on the call this morning. For comparison purposes have been posted to Group One's website before we begin. I'd like to make some brief remarks about forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures except for historical information mentioned during the conference call. Statements made by management of Group One Automotive are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1,995. Forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the company's results in future periods to differ materially from forecast results.
Those risks include but are not limited to risks associated with pricing volume, inventory, supply, condition of markets, successful integration of acquisitions and adverse developments in the global economy and resulting impacts on demand for new and used vehicles and related services. Those and other risks are describing the company's filings with the securities and exchange commission. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under sec rules may be discussed on this call as required by applicable SEC rules.
The company provides reconciliations of any such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures on its website. Participating with me on today's call, Daryl Kenningham, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Daniel mchenry, senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I'd now like to hand the call over to Daryl.

