Q4 2024 Green Plains Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Phil Boggs; Chief Financial Officer; Green Plains Inc

Todd Becker; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Green Plains Inc

Craig Irwin; Analyst; ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Jordan Levy; Analyst; Truist Securities Inc.

Saumya Jain; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Adam Shepherd; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Matthew Blair; Analyst; Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities LLC

Salvator Tiano; Analyst; BofA Securities Inc.

Eric Stine; Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Kristen Owen; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Laurence Alexander; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Andrew Strelzik; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Corp.

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Green Plains Inc fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call following the company's prepared remarks, instructions will be provided for Q&A at this time. All participants are in a listen-only mode. I will now turn the call over to your host, Phil Boggs, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Boggs. Please go ahead.

Phil Boggs

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Green Plains Inc S fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. Joining me on today's call is Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer.
There is a slide presentation available and you can find it on the investor page under the Evenson presentations link on our website. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed in today's press release in the comments made during this conference call and in the risk factors section of our form 10-K form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the securities and exchange commission. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Todd Becker.

Todd Becker

Thanks Bill and good morning everyone and thanks for joining our call today as part of our ongoing strategic review. As you can see, we have executed a number of actions designed to improve our operating performance going forward and set ourselves up for when carbon comes on later this year. In order to realize the maximum benefit from our protein oil and carbon footprint.
Over the last several years, we invested significant capital to get our new products to market and the time has come to rationalize those costs. Among other decisions we have made to accomplish significant cost savings and margin expansion. We took the necessary step of reorganizing our corporate and commercial functions to streamline and enhance our agility and resilience and to improve alignment around our core strategic focus, we have identified up to $50 million in analyzed cost savings and based on the actions we have already done this week, we executed on the first $30 million of improvements already.
This is this included a move to smaller corporate workforce winding down some of our innovation platform attacking SG and a expenses, having a smaller executive leadership team with a number of executive departures. And lastly looking at everything we do across the board that does not make us money. This is our natural move from innovation to commercialization including rationalization we knew this day would come as a result. We may incur a small onetime restructuring charges in the first quarter which we do not believe will be significant or material as part of this as well.
In January, we made the difficult decision to shut down our 120-million-gallon facility in Fairmont due to market conditions. This is not just the macro ethanol market but the acute issues stemming from the flooding last spring in southern Minnesota which resulted in a short corn crop and elevated basis levels in that area which we think will last throughout the year. We are keeping a skeleton crude to perform maintenance on the facility while it is in cold idle for the foreseeable future.
The plant also needs a new upgrade to the grain handling and drying systems and permitting in Minnesota is just a long slog market conditions dictate. We can always bring this production back online but we will be careful and thoughtful on this decision and we are still planning for carbon capture to be in place at this plant, but we will talk more on that with regard to carbon later in the call. Now on to the quarter, we reported a net loss for the quarter of $54.9 million or $0.86 per share. One thing I want you to notice though is we took a noncash income tax charge making our number look worse and Phil will talk about the settlement later in the call. Although we were disappointed that our EBITDA was negative for the fourth quarter yet in full 2024. So the company earned $44.7 million in Iel positive for the year. Still a disappointing result. Phil will review all the specifics shortly again. When we look at Ida for green plains, the SG and A that plagues us is being attacked as we speak and we cannot continue to be set up to burn our SDNA like we did this quarter, our standalone assets performed to the market standard at many of our locations or even sit at the top of the market stack. Yet, our centralized structure was too large for a smaller production footprint and that is why we announced the restructuring today.
Well, I can spend all day talking about the deterioration of the ethanol margins. You have heard it many times across industry earnings, calls already market fundamentals were weak with high levels of production and elevated stocks with the one bright spot being strong exports as we are on pace to set a new record this year of approximately 1.9 billion gallons and we expect 2025 to exceed that. We were largely largely unhedged and open to the crush going into the fourth quarter, which was the wrong choice choice to make.
As many of our shareholders have voiced concerns with our hedging programs. This quarter would have been the one to hedge as we enter into month two of 2025 the market has remained under pressure yet when you look at where we have been historically in Q1 at this time, the forward curve is in better shape and position than is typical for this time of year. But we need to see either an increase in demand or a decrease in supply or both.
We are watching planting attention closely and we believe the set up for favorable industry fundamentals is in place. Although the US global, the global market remains very tight on corn. So the US farmer will need to act on putting serious acres in the ground. Otherwise we are setting up for a higher price corn market in the future despite having extended seasonal maintenance at Mount Vernon during the quarter, which we said was coming on the prior call.
We achieved an operating rate of 92% and expected to continue to operate in the mid 90s. After the exclusion of Fairmont, our plants continue to operate better and better every month and we are also focused on reducing our OpEx per gallon as well as with many programs that are being kicked off as well. There, we continued to track record for strong corn oil yields and yields at our MSC plants continue to push the upper end. And what is possible with corn oil even exceeding 1.2 to 1.3 pounds per bushel, ultra high protein yields were also in line with prior quarters and we are constantly making improvements to the process that are location. The overall volumes were lower than the record levels in Q3 due to the decision to take protein downtime in the quarter at Wood River to rebaseline that plant in anticipation of carbon capture coming online later in the year.
While the overall protein complex is under significant pressure from oversupply due to expanded domestic soy crushing capacity and it's becoming a bit ethanols in that industry. There are definitely some bright spots as we move from innovation to commercialization.
Just last week, we sold one of the largest aquaculture companies in the world. The largest amount of quantities we have sold to date, which will be converted to bulk vessel and is repeat and repeat business as we expect into South America of 50% protein, which is the result of 3 to 4 years of work. We see growing interest in our 60% sequence product from those same customers and others abroad as global tightness in corn has resulted in a tightening corn gluten meal market in the destinations and the replacement product is guess what sequence. And we are determined to keep in this position as a premium product and not let it be commoditized and we are pricing it accordingly. Our legacy pet food customers extended their contract with us once again and we continue to focus on the growing market share in premium markets with our team and our distribution partnerships on pet food.
The progress on carbon has been exceptional. The rulemaking is supportive to our company and shareholders and we remain on track to begin capturing biogenic co two in the second half of this year. With these policies in place to support not only our decarbonized ethanol, our low carbon renewable corn oil as well, we continue to believe that the value of our net Nebraska assets are not reflected in our current share price, carbon earnings are to begin later this year and will fundamentally transform the earnings power of our business and our valuation.
We are hearing and seeing individual transactions at a much higher multiple and per gallon valuations than traditional generation one plant without carbon capture with our reduced enterprise value based on the potential market for our decarbonized gallons. The Nebraska assets are more than our market cap loan and that makes absolutely no sense. And between that and our SG and a rationalization, it sets us up for a significant re rate once again and we are looking forward to that and I'll hand the call over to Phil to provide an update on the overall financial results. I'll come back on the call to provide additional color and outlook on what we just discussed. As there are really, there are a few really important factors to consider as we move forward together. Phil.

