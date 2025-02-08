Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 GrafTech International Ltd Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Mike Dillon; Investor Relations; GrafTech International Ltd

Timothy Flanagan; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; GrafTech International Ltd

Jeremy Halford; Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President; GrafTech International Ltd

Rory O’Donnell; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; GrafTech International Ltd

Abe Landa; Analyst; BofA Securities, Inc

Bennett Moore; Analyst; J.P. Morgan

Arun Viswanathan; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Alexander (Alex) Hacking; Analyst; Citi Investment Research

Presentation

This call is being recorded on Friday, February 7, 2025.
This call is being recorded on Friday, February 7, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mike Dillon. Sir, please go ahead.

Mike Dillon

Good morning, and welcome to GrafTech International's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. On with me today are Tim Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Halford, Chief Operating Officer; and Rory O'Donnell, Chief Financial Officer.
Tim will begin with opening comments. Jeremy will then discuss safety, the commercial environment, sales and operational matters. Rory will review our quarterly results and other financial details, and Tim will close with additional comments on our outlook.
We will then open the call to questions, turning to our next slide as a reminder, some of the matters discussed on this call may include forward-looking statements regarding among other things, performance trends and strategies, these statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by four shown here.
We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, and these slides include the relevant non-GAAP reconciliations. You can find these slides in the investor relations section of our website at www.graftech.com. A replay of the call will also be available on our website.
I now turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy Flanagan

Thanks Mike, good morning, and thank you, for joining GrafTech's fourth quarter earnings call. During the call this morning, we'll provide an overview of our fourth quarter results, share key operational and commercial updates and discuss our outlook for 2025 and beyond.
But I'd like to begin by highlighting our 2024 performance in a number of key areas throughout 2024 we discussed key actions we are taking in response to the cyclical downturn, the graphite electrode industry faced we've delivered on all fronts with impressive results.
Let me briefly touch on a few areas since being named CEO, our top priority has been to reinvigorate our customer first focus across our organization. This included a significant increase in our level of customer engagement and investing further in our customer value proposition, allowing us to accelerate our path to market share recovery.
Despite flat global steel production outside of China and flat graphite electrode demand. In 2024 we grew our sales volume by 13% yearover-year, this growth occurred despite continuing challenging competitive dynamics including an ongoing increase in the level of electrode exports from certain countries including India and China.
I'm proud of this progress towards what we've consistently noted would be a multiyear path to returning to our historical market share levels among others. One of our key initiatives was the introduction of our 800-millimeter product offering.
The 800-millimeter launch was executed well by our teams and performed up to the highest of standards during qualifications in 2024. As we head into 2025, we will complete qualification trials on a number of additional furnaces that require 800-millimeter electrodes making this an important growth platform in the years ahead on the cross front.
A year ago. At this time, we announced our cost rationalization and footprint optimization plan. This included the idling of our ST Mary's production facility. A further reduction in capacity at our remaining facilities and a significant reduction in our overhead structure and expenses. Among other initiatives at the time, we projected this would result in a low teen percentage point decline in our cash COGS per metric ton for 2024 as compared to 2023.
Instead, we delivered a 23% year-over-year reduction or more than $1200 per metric ton, which sets us up favorably for when the market recovers our initiatives to manage our working capital levers levels also overdelivered our initial expectations for the year. We reduced our working capital levels by $40 million which is on top of the $108 million of working capital reductions in 2023.
Lastly, we capitalized on an opportunity to improve our liquidity position and strengthen our financial foundation. During the fourth quarter, we closed on our previously announced financing transaction. With the successful completion of this transaction, we ended 2024 with $464 million of liquidity further.
We extended substantially all of our debt maturities to December of 2029. To summarize, we laid out a plan, and we executed. All of these achievements reflect our absolute focus on managing the things within our control in order to preserve our flexibility to capitalize on a future recovery in the market.
This by no means we are satisfied with our financial performance in 2024, to be clear, we are not, and further actions are needed, and I'll discuss those in a moment, but I would like to express my appreciation for the remarkable efforts of our entire team across the globe.
2024 was a year of significant achievement against a challenging backdrop. And I'm incredibly proud of the hard work and commitment demonstrated by everybody at GrafTech. As we enter 2025, we're seeing some green shoots in the broader industry as the market is generally projecting a modest increase in global steel demand for the year.
However, a significant amount of geopolitical uncertainty remains, we are particularly focused on the potential for tariffs including retaliatory tariffs as it relates to Mexico and how this might impact our North American supply chain.
While this remains a fluid situation, we are considering a variety of potential tariff outcomes. We are actively evaluating our response to the various scenarios and are prepared to act in order to minimize any potential impact, whether it be through proactive inventory movements or other adjustments to our supply chain.
More broadly as we factor all of these geopolitical considerations into our thinking. Our current outlook is that demand for graphite electrodes will remain relatively flat in our key regions in the near term. Despite this, we expect to capitalize on our commercial momentum to continue to grow our sales volume and increase our market share in 2025.
However, challenging pricing dynamics persist in most regions. All this leads to a simple fact. The current level of graphite electrode pricing is not sustainable. It's not good for our business in the near term. And more broadly, it's not good for the steel industry. Globally. More than 500 million tons of steel are produced via electric arc furnaces on an annual basis.
A reliable supply of high-quality graphite electrodes is indispensable to [EAF] steel production. Therefore, a healthy and growing steel growing steel industry needs a healthy and growing graphite electrode supplier that can invest along with it and grow with it.
We will continually proactively pursue opportunities to improve our cost structure. We will also continue to expand on our working capital management initiatives, but we cannot cut our way to growth. At the end of the day, our average selling price must improve.
We must optimize our order book by actively shifting the geographic mix of our business to regions where there's an opportunity to capture higher pricing. This includes walking away for some volume opportunities where margins are unacceptably low or where customers do not recognize their value proposition.
To that end, we recently informed our customers of our intention to increase prices by 15% on volume. That is not yet committed for 2025 actions such as these are not taken lightly, but it's important that we are compensated for the additional value we provide to our customers especially when compared to our competitors.
This increase is a first necessary step on the path to restoring pricing and therefore profitability to normalize levels that will support our ability to invest in our business. We are relentlessly committed to meeting the needs of our customers by remaining the industry's preeminent supplier of graphite electrodes, leading edge technical support and high-quality petroleum needle Coke.
All of which reflects our focus on creating long term value for our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our communities and all of our constituents. With that. Let me turn it over to Jeremy, to provide more color on our operational and commercial performance.

