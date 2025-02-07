Q4 2024 Globe Life Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Welcome to the Globe Life 4th quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. I will now hand you over to your host, Stephen Mota, Senior director of Investor relations to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Stephen Mota

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Joining the call today are Frank Svoboda and Matt Darden, our co-chief executive officers, Tom Kambach, our Chief Financial Officer, Mike Majors, our Chief Strategy Officer, and Brian Mitchell, our general counsel. Some of our comments or answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements they provided for general guidance purposes only.
Accordingly, please refer to our earnings release 2023,10K and the subsequent forms 10Q on file with the SEC. Some of our comments may also contain no GAAP measures. Please see our earnings release and website for discussion of these terms and reconciliations to GAAP measures. I will now turn the call over to Frank.

Frank Svoboda

Thank you, Stephen, and good morning, everyone. In the fourth quarter, net income was $255 million or $3.01 per share compared to $275 million or $2.88 per share a year ago. The operating income for the quarter was $266 million or $3.14 per share, an increase of 12% from a year ago. On the GAAP reported basis, return on equity through 31st, December is 21.7%, and book value per share is $62.50 excluding accumulated on the comprehensive income or AOCI. Return on equity is 15.1%, and book value per share as of 31st December is $86.40 up 13% from a year ago.
In our life insurance operations, premium revenue for the fourth quarter increased 4% from the year ago quarter to $823 million. Life underwriting margin was $336 million up 10% from a year ago, primarily driven by premium growth and lower overall policy obligations. In 2025, we expect life premium revenue to grow at the midpoint of our guidance in the range of 4.5% to 5% compared to 4% growth for 2024. As a percentage of premium, we anticipate life underwriting margin to be between 40% and 42%. In health insurance, premium revenue grew 7% to $358 million while health underwriting margin declined 6% to $91 million due primarily to higher claim costs at United American, resulting from higher utilization.
In 2025, we expect health premium revenue to grow in the range of 7.5% to 8.5% compared to 6.5% growth for 2024. We also expect health underwriting margin as a percent of premium to be between 25% and 27%. We are pleased with the overall premium growth we saw in 2024, as the 4.7% growth in total premium income was well above the 3.4% growth rate in 2023. This is especially encouraging as we come out of the high inflationary period that has put a stress on the US consumer, especially those in the demographic we serve, and demonstrates the resiliency of our business.
Due to the continued efforts of our sales and conservation teams, we anticipate this growth rate to accelerate and be even higher in 2025. Administrative expenses were $91 million for the quarter. The increase is primarily due to higher information technology costs related to maintaining IT software and services, employee costs, and legal expenses. While our expenses in the fourth quarter were higher than prior quarters, they were largely in line with our expectations.
In 2025, we expect administrative expenses to be approximately 7.4% of premium. I will now turn the call over to Matt for his comments on the 4th quarter marketing operations.

