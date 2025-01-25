Q4 2024 Glacier Bancorp Inc Earnings Call

Randall Chesler; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Glacier Bancorp Inc

Randall Chesler

Good morning and thank you for joining us today with me here in Kalispell is Ron Cooper, our Chief Financial Officer, Byron Pollan, our treasurer and Tom Dolan, our Chief Credit Administrator. I'd like to point out that the discussion today is subject to the same forward-looking considerations outlined starting on page 14 of our press release. And we encourage you to review this section overall. The glacier team delivered a very strong fourth quarter and full year performance.

The positive trend of margin expansion driven by increasing interest income and lower deposit costs continued in the fourth quarter. Credit performance remains very good, and we believe we are very well positioned for a strong 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.54 per share. An increase of 20% from the prior quarter, diluted earnings per share of $0.45 and an increase of 10% from the prior year. Fourth quarter, diluted earnings per share.

Net income was $61.8 million for the current quarter. An increase of $10.7 million or 21% from the prior quarter, net income of $51.1 million and an increase of $7.4 million or 14% from the prior year. Fourth quarter. Net income, the net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets on a tax equivalent basis for the current quarter was 2.97%. An increase of 14 basis points from the prior quarter, net interest margin of 2.83% and an increase of 41 basis points from the prior year. Fourth quarter, net interest margin, net interest income was $191 million for the current quarter. An increase of $11.2 million or 6% from the prior quarter.

Net interest income of $180 million and an increase of $25 million or 15% from the prior year. Fourth quarter, net interest income, the loan portfolio of $17.3 billion increased $81 million or 2% annualized during the current quarter. The loan yield of 5.72% in the current quarter increased three basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.69% and increased 38 basis points from the prior year. Fourth quarter loan yield total deposits of $20.5 billion at the end of the year, 2024 decreased $168 million or 1% from the prior quarter and increased $618 million or 3% from the prior year end.

Noninterest bearing deposits represented 30% of total deposits which remains unchanged from the prior year end. The total core deposit cost including noninterest bearing deposits of 1.29% in the current quarter decreased eight basis points from the prior quarter. Total core deposit cost of 1.37%. The total cost of funding also including noninterest bearing deposits of 1.71% in the current quarter decreased eight basis points from the prior quarter. Total cost of funding of 1.79%.

Noninterest expense was $141 million for the current quarter. A decrease of $3.7 million or 3% from the prior quarter. Noninterest income for the current quarter totalled $31.5 million which was a decrease of $3.2 million or 9% over the prior quarter and an increase of $684,000 or 2% over the prior year. Fourth quarter, gain on sale of residential loans of$ 3.9 million for the current quarter decreased $972,000 or 20% compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.7 million or 76% from the prior year. Fourth quarter.

Our credit portfolio continues to perform at near record levels with no material negative trends. Emerging, tangible stockholders' equity of $2.1 billion on 31st, December 2024 decreased $17.4 million or 1% compared to the prior quarter and increased $118 million or 6% compared to the prior year. On November 20th, 2024, the company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share paid in December.

The dividend was the company's 159th consecutive regular dividend. The glacier team has done an excellent job taking care of our customers while growing the business organically and welcoming our new acquisitions. In 2024 we closed and converted two transactions during the year. Our purchase of the Rocky Mountain branches in Montana and the acquisition of Wheatland Bank in Eastern Washington totalling approximately $1.2 billion in assets.

And last week, we announced the proposed acquisition of Bank of Idaho, a $1.3 billion bank with locations in Eastern Idaho Boise and eastern Washington. This is a great transaction for Glacier because it strategically expands our presence in several high growth markets where we already have a presence financially. The transaction is very attractive, reflective of our disciplined approach to M&A with minimal tangible book value dilution, immediate accretion, conservative cost savings assumptions and a pay to trade ratio of only 76%.

Bank of Idaho has a solid record of high performance, and this was a negotiated transaction between Glacier and Bank of Idaho. So that ends my formal remarks. And I'd now like to open the line for any questions that our analysts may have.

And our first question comes from Jeff Rulis with DA Davidson. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Rulis

Thanks. Good morning, Randy and team.

Randall Chesler

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeffrey Rulis

Maybe just to check in on the margin and, and maybe loan growth but first margin, I, you guys really gave pretty good transparency in 24 as you approached 3%. And I guess the question is kind of the initial look at the path this year. I'm assuming, well, maybe the December average was was north of 3% but wanted to check in and become the guard rails of how you frame up 25 relative to 24.

Randall Chesler

Yeah, appreciate that. And we've had a lot of discussions about it. So Byron is ready to talk about margin.

Byron Pollan

Sure, Jeff, one of the things that we see going, going forward, we do see continued growth. So, one of one of the things that we're looking at is when we look at Q1, we do expect to see a continued growth. But at a slower pace, if you look back at, kind of where we have been recently at Q3 of last year, that was that margin growth was supported by a Rocky Mountain branch acquisition.

If you look at Q4, the growth there, the 14 basis points that Randy noted in his remarks that was supported by fed rate cuts leading to lower deposit costs. I think in Q1 as we look ahead, we're going to lean a little bit more on asset repricing. So, we do expect growth in Q1, but at a slower pace, I would say our margin does have the potential that the growth does have the potential to accelerate through the rest of the year.

And what we'll see in 2025 is we'll see increased security runoff from our investment securities portfolio. I think that will be helpful to margin. We have some high cost FHLB borrowing that will be maturing through the year. So that will be an opportunity for us to lift the margin as well. And then of course, we have the Bank of Idaho transaction that that will provide a little bit of a boost as well. So, when I look at the full year 2025, I think our margin will land somewhere in the range of 3.20% to 3.25%.

Jeffrey Rulis

Really good colour. Thanks Byron. And then I'm going to chase down the growth side, I believe a little seasonally slower. But also, giving what the market's giving you. I guess any thoughts on the big picture growth, maybe any commentary about any shifts in customer demand that, you're seeing trying to get a sense for what you what you guys are budgeting in 25 on the growth front organically.

Tom Dolan

Hey, good morning, Jeff, this is. I am -- looking forward, we're looking at low to mid-single digit loan growth overall pipelines over the last quarter were stable, but we did see growth in early-stage opportunities, and there's growing optimism among the customer base, but we've yet to see it translate to action field flow yet. So, with what we see today, we're looking at loading mid-single digits for 25.

Jeffrey Rulis

Okay, thanks. I'll step back.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Clark with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Matthew Clark

Hey, good morning.

Randall Chesler

Good morning.

Matthew Clark

Just a few more around the margin, the spot rate on deposits at the end of the year and the average margin the month of December.

Byron Pollan

Sure, Matthew, this is via our spot rate on deposit. This is total deposits at the end of December was 1.26%. And our December margin, we did have some noise within the quarter. And when you smooth out that noise, our December spot margin was 2.99%.

Matthew Clark

Okay? And then the guide of 320 to 325 for the year. That seems like it implies like a 343 & 345 exit rate in four Q. Is that fair?

Byron Pollan

335.

Matthew Clark

To 345?

Byron Pollan

Yeah, I'll, you spot on there.

Matthew Clark

Okay. And then on the loan yields, they were up excluding accretion, they're up four bits to 565. You just give us a sense for, you're able to mitigate the rate cuts with the floating portion of your portfolio which is, relatively small. But give us a sense for, your outlook on core loan yields or if you want to include accretion, that's fine too, just trying to get a sense for whether or not loan yields can continue to expand if we get another rate cut, given the back book.

Byron Pollan

Yeah, I do think we'll continue to see expanding loan yields. One of the things that you noted we have a relatively small percentage of our loans are floating rate. But one of the things that we are looking at is we'll have about $2 billion of loans repricing in 2025 and they'll be repricing, based on, today's market environment, they'll be repricing of 100 to 125 basis points. And so, I think that repricing dynamic is going to be very helpful. Plus, new production rates I think are going to be going to be healthy as well. So that is, our outlook for those are the drivers behind our outlook for increasing loan.

Matthew Clark

Great and last one just on expenses. Ron you want to take a stab at the run rate even though you beat it again for the year. .

Ronald Copher

Thank you for the acknowledgment. Always appreciate that. Yeah. Just to put that into perspective, the report is $141 million and we in the earnings release, set forth a couple of adjustments. When you add that back, you get to 143 we're just below that low end. And when we gave that guide, we were aware that we would probably need to true up performance related compensation. And that was $5 million rounded. So, if you put it all into perspective, it's $148 million if we had not had that expected performance related deduction.

So that's that. But the guy, I'm excluding Bank of Idaho. So, the guide for 2025 per quarter will range from $151 million to $154 million. And as you would expect, the first quarter is skewed, is typically higher. And then so call that towards $154 million. And then as we go through the each of the quarters, it becomes less as we grow into our expense base. And the numbers that I just gave include the cost savings that remain from Wheatman Bank, which I would tell you is about $22.1 million roughly. And then the Rocky Mountain Bank acquisition the majority of that to come in 2025, and that's about $2.8 million. All total about $5 million of cost savings that we built in and very much are achievable in 2025.

Byron Pollan

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Feaster with Raymond James. Your line is open.

David Feaster

Hi, good morning. Everybody.

Randall Chesler

Good morning.

David Feaster

Maybe touching on the deposit side, I mean, you guys have been, active reducing deposit costs, working with your clients. You guys are, I mean, you're coming off an already low level, but I just wanted to touch on how client reception has been to that and in additional opportunities, to reduce core deposit costs and then just, also hoping you could touch on some of the NIB and DDA trends, how much of that was seasonal versus migration between accounts and just thoughts on deposit growth, probably.

Byron Pollan

Sure David, this is Byron. I can touch on that. Yeah, we're very pleased with the deposit cost reduction that, that we saw in the fourth quarter in terms of customer reception. I think they've been understanding of the rate reduction. I think, our customers are aware of the rate environment and then they see the headlines with what the Fed is doing, and they also see you know, what other banks are doing as well. And so, you know that I think has gone very well for us, I think in terms of ongoing opportunities.

One of the things, one of one of the places where I think we could see a little bit more progress is in our CD portfolio, our CD portfolio remains fairly short, over 60% of our C DS will roll over again Q1 and those renewal rates are coming in around 10 to 20 basis points lower than the maturing rate. And so, by the end of Q1, we'll be mostly repriced into the current rate environment.

But I think that's a little bit of an opportunity for us as well. When I think about, the non-interest-bearing flows, I do think that those were, seasonally influence and so we typically do see some outflow in the fourth quarter. And so, and potentially what we saw was a little bit of an unwind of the inflow that we saw in Q3, but definitely it was directionally consistent with what we typically see in the fourth quarter.

David Feaster

Okay. That's helpful and, and just back to the margin, I just want to be clear so that 320 to 325 that is exclusive of Bank of Idaho, and you know, that that would be additive to that margin guidance, correct.

Byron Pollan

That guide does include Bank of Idaho.

David Feaster

That is with Bank of Idaho, I got it. Okay. And then, just touching on credit, I mean, obviously credit is still benign in your book. I'm curious what you're watching closely, what you're seeing. Is there anything that's concerning we've seen some pressure in some other banks on the small business side but just kind of curious what you're seeing on the credit front.

Tom Dolan

Yeah, David, I don't think we've seen the same pressures that others have. You know, I can't point to one specific geography or industry, you know, and even rewinding back a couple of quarters, certain commodities on for our growers, you know, suffered a little bit in 2024. But quite frankly, I think the end result of the 24 growing season was stronger than we had anticipated. So that's encouraging. So, again, no specific industry, no specific geography that stands out.

Randall Chesler

You know, the only thing I'd add there, David is weak operators continues to be the one thing that we see develop. We needed a lot of those folks out over the last couple of years. But there, we still see people struggling in an environment where they shouldn't be so more individually focused, not trend related, but operators that struggle in an environment where they really shouldn't.

That's business. You got good business, men and then you have men and women, and you have some, some weaker ones. So, the only thing we're really seeing is, and watching our, operators we think are struggling when they shouldn't be. And there's a few but not many.

David Feaster

And what about on the competitive landscape. I know you talked about to just, kind of an increased optimism hasn't necessarily shown up in the pipeline yet. You know, hopefully that's on the come, but just kind of curious, what are you seeing from the competitive landscape from, other banks across your footprint? You know, and kind of where we are new origination yields today.

Tom Dolan

Yeah, I'll start, and their new origination yields for the quarter was 7.34 and you know, the trend with that, I think a lot of the competitors are seeing the same thing that we are a growing optimism but not seeing a lot translated to actual deal flow. And so, you know what that means is those that do, there's increased pricing competition and that's what we're seeing.

So, we're having the sharp sharpen the pencil on stronger deals, but we're really not seeing any, concerning competition from a structure perspective. It tends to still be more around the pricing element.

David Feaster

Got it. All right. That's helpful. Thanks, everybody.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andrew Terrell with Stevens. Your line is open.

Andrew Terrell

Hey, good morning. I wanted to go back to some of the margin just quickly. Byron, I think you made a comment earlier about, experiencing some pick up in securities cash flow and re pricing ability in 2025 can you just, rehash that a little bit and maybe if you could talk about just the cash flow, you'd expect on a quarterly basis out of the bond book.

Byron Pollan

Sure. We have been seeing about $250 million per quarter of cash flow that's principal and interest from the securities portfolio. I do see a little bit of a bump in Q1. I'm going to increase that guy to $275 million in Q1 and, then we start to kind of come into some treasury maturities. We'll have a $50 million treasury maturity in the second quarter.

And then really when we start where we will start to see these, these treasury maturities will be in the fourth quarter. We have $270 million maturing of treasury in Q4. That would be incremental to the typical $250 million of cash flow. That, that, that we typically see and then we will have meaningful quarterly treasury maturities throughout 26 and into 27.

Andrew Terrell

Got it. Okay. So I guess fair to say it kind of segues into what I was going to ask next. Just, you've got what looks like a really nice margin progression throughout 2025 on this fixed asset repricing dynamic. It seems like that's, even though it's really good in 2025 kind of set to accelerate in 2026 at least from, fixed asset perspective. Correct.

Byron Pollan

That I think that's fair to say we really haven't done much in terms of looking at 26. We're focused on 25 for now, but those, at least from the securities runoff definitely, definitely go into 26.

Andrew Terrell

Got it. Okay. And not to get maybe too technical, but you did mention a minute ago that the $2 billion of loans kind of repricing throughout the year. I think you mentioned 100 or 125 basis point pick up. And I'm just curious if I are you, when you said 100 to 125 basis points, do you mean, that's where new origination yields are above current, average book yields or I would assume that the pickup just given the move in the five year is more than, like the back book, front book is more than 100 basis point on some of those loans.

Byron Pollan

Yeah. What we're looking at there is we're looking at the yields that those loans are where they currently sit in the portfolio and where they will reprice, we expect the repricing to lift those yields 100 to 125 basis point.

Andrew Terrell

Okay. Got it. And then I wanted to ask around just some of the non interest bearing deposit flows. If I just look at the end of period versus the average, it looks like a lot of the nib compression was late in the quarter. I'm just curious if you could speak to, trends you're seeing so far in January.

Byron Pollan

You are right that a lot of the outflow was late in the quarter. And typically, we are starting to see some of the some of the seasonality come back into, back into the deposit portfolio. I wouldn't say we're normal yet, but we're normalizing. We're kind of getting back to some of those normal seasonal trends. Q1 is that can be somewhat of a mixed bag. What we typically see is we typically see a little bit of runoff into January recovery in February, March. And, so far, I would say the flows that we've seen in December and so far in January have been consistent with those historical months.

Andrew Terrell

Understood.

Okay. Thank you for taking the questions.

Our next question comes from Kelly Motta with KBW. Your line is open.

Kelly Motta

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question.

II wanted to get I circle back to your outlook for growth ahead. I believe you said low to mid single digit loan growth and just a couple of points of clarification. Does that include the acquisition Bank of Idaho in it? Would that be additive to that?

Tom Dolan

Yeah, bank of Idaho would be additive. The low to mid-single digits is organic.

Kelly Motta

Got it. And then, I think you mentioned that there's still some FHLB borrowing city paid down, putting together kind of your outlook there for the size of the balance sheet. And kind of the potential payoff of borrowings and securities roll off. I'm wondering how we should be thinking overall about the size of the balance sheet for the year kind of exiting 2025. Given those there's multiple moving parts in that.

Byron Pollan

The there are multiple moving parts. And so, the big picture, some of the things that we see accelerated security cash flow run off. You know, we talked about that we will have of our $1.8 billion of FHLB advances, term advances that we currently have outstanding $1.36 billion of those will mature in 25. And so, I do expect that we'll make meaningful progress in paying down that debt.

I don't know that we'll pay it all the way off, but I do think we'll make progress in paying some of that down. So be between the securities run off, that's going to give us the cash to pay down the wholesale borrowing. We could see some delevering in the balance sheet. And so, organically, we could see a little bit of decline in the size of the overall balance sheet. Once we add Bank of Idaho, then I see us exiting 25 at a larger balance sheet than we exited 24. So, a little bit of run off a little bit of delivering. Then adding a Bank of Idaho will get us back up above that bar.

Kelly Motta

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you. And then I was hoping to clarify, I apologize. I was having trouble following the expense commentary that $151 to $154 million per quarter. Just, just to clarify. Does that include is that stand alone? And then Bank of Idaho would be additive to that. And I think your commentary suggested some higher expenses, to start out the year. So, I'm hoping you could provide some clarity there.

Ronald Copher

Yeah. So, Ron here, so the guide was per quarter, 151 to 154 per quarter and is typical, the first quarter was skewed towards the high side the 154. And that, those savings, as I said, would stair step down as we continue to achieve the savings from that remain for the Wheatman Bank about 2.1 Rocky Mountain, call it 2.8. It's about all $5 million in.

And so, void a bank of Idaho Point. Pardon me? Is not included in there. We do expect to close the deal in the second quarter of 25 and the run rate for that, would be say $9 to $10 million per quarter. And certainly, the third quarter and fourth quarter again, we're going to close on June 30. Are we going to close on April 30? So, I'll let you factor in, yeah, per year quarter. Excuse me, the $9 to $10 million per quarter?

Kelly Motta

Okay. Thank you. I appreciate that.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jeff Rulis with D A Davidson. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Rulis

Thanks. I just to follow up on the, just wanted to check in on the credit side, I think the charge offs came up a little bit but, certainly not a big number and given the non-performers really comfortable level. Just the pickup in the provision, particularly with a little slower growth, wanted to just check in on the approach, a conservative view here and anything kind of underfoot that I think maybe the charge off. There was a few in the construction bucket just checking back in on the pulse of credit from your view.

Tom Dolan

Yeah, Jeff, this time of the charge off. Yeah, you're right up a little bit in the fourth quarter. That was primarily end of your clean up something we go through on an annual basis. And you know, to your point, nothing, nothing over the material there. The change in the provision expense was cantered in the unfunded side.

So, in the third quarter, we had a release on the unfunded side. In the fourth quarter, we had a provision with some new unfunded commitments that were booked. So, that's the driver of the provision expense on the funded side, no material change in outlook or anything like that.

Jeffrey Rulis

Got you to. So maybe tying together when we talked about some growth, you kind of said some, maybe some early stage relationships developing is that tying those two together and on the unfunded or those separate entities.

Tom Dolan

Those are separate entities. The, well, the unfunded commitments booked in the fourth quarter, primarily on the construction site were primarily deals that we have been working on for, a few months prior to the fourth quarter, those came through, went through underwriting approval booking. So, the increased optimism and kind of the growth in that sector of the pipeline is is in addition to that.

Jeffrey Rulis

Great. Thank you.

Randall Chesler

Welcome.

Randall Chesler

Yeah. Thank you, Daniel. And we appreciate everybody dialing in today. Have a great, great Friday and a fantastic weekend. Thank you.

