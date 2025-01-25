Q4 2024 Glacier Bancorp Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Randall Chesler; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Glacier Bancorp Inc

Byron Pollan; Treasurer & SVP; Glacier Bancorp Inc

Tom Dolan; Chief Credit Administrator; Glacier Bancorp Inc

Ronald Copher; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary; Glacier Bancorp Inc

Jeffrey Rulis; Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Company

Matthew Clark; Analyst; Piper Sandler Companies

David Feaster; Analyst; Raymond James Financial Inc

Andrew Terrell; Analyst; Stephens Inc

Kelly Motta; Analyst; KBW/Stifel

Randall Chesler

Good morning and thank you for joining us today with me here in Kalispell is Ron Cooper, our Chief Financial Officer, Byron Pollan, our treasurer and Tom Dolan, our Chief Credit Administrator. I'd like to point out that the discussion today is subject to the same forward-looking considerations outlined starting on page 14 of our press release. And we encourage you to review this section overall. The glacier team delivered a very strong fourth quarter and full year performance.
The positive trend of margin expansion driven by increasing interest income and lower deposit costs continued in the fourth quarter. Credit performance remains very good, and we believe we are very well positioned for a strong 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.54 per share. An increase of 20% from the prior quarter, diluted earnings per share of $0.45 and an increase of 10% from the prior year. Fourth quarter, diluted earnings per share.
Net income was $61.8 million for the current quarter. An increase of $10.7 million or 21% from the prior quarter, net income of $51.1 million and an increase of $7.4 million or 14% from the prior year. Fourth quarter. Net income, the net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets on a tax equivalent basis for the current quarter was 2.97%. An increase of 14 basis points from the prior quarter, net interest margin of 2.83% and an increase of 41 basis points from the prior year. Fourth quarter, net interest margin, net interest income was $191 million for the current quarter. An increase of $11.2 million or 6% from the prior quarter.
Net interest income of $180 million and an increase of $25 million or 15% from the prior year. Fourth quarter, net interest income, the loan portfolio of $17.3 billion increased $81 million or 2% annualized during the current quarter. The loan yield of 5.72% in the current quarter increased three basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.69% and increased 38 basis points from the prior year. Fourth quarter loan yield total deposits of $20.5 billion at the end of the year, 2024 decreased $168 million or 1% from the prior quarter and increased $618 million or 3% from the prior year end.
Noninterest bearing deposits represented 30% of total deposits which remains unchanged from the prior year end. The total core deposit cost including noninterest bearing deposits of 1.29% in the current quarter decreased eight basis points from the prior quarter. Total core deposit cost of 1.37%. The total cost of funding also including noninterest bearing deposits of 1.71% in the current quarter decreased eight basis points from the prior quarter. Total cost of funding of 1.79%.
Noninterest expense was $141 million for the current quarter. A decrease of $3.7 million or 3% from the prior quarter. Noninterest income for the current quarter totalled $31.5 million which was a decrease of $3.2 million or 9% over the prior quarter and an increase of $684,000 or 2% over the prior year. Fourth quarter, gain on sale of residential loans of$ 3.9 million for the current quarter decreased $972,000 or 20% compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.7 million or 76% from the prior year. Fourth quarter.
Our credit portfolio continues to perform at near record levels with no material negative trends. Emerging, tangible stockholders' equity of $2.1 billion on 31st, December 2024 decreased $17.4 million or 1% compared to the prior quarter and increased $118 million or 6% compared to the prior year. On November 20th, 2024, the company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share paid in December.
The dividend was the company's 159th consecutive regular dividend. The glacier team has done an excellent job taking care of our customers while growing the business organically and welcoming our new acquisitions. In 2024 we closed and converted two transactions during the year. Our purchase of the Rocky Mountain branches in Montana and the acquisition of Wheatland Bank in Eastern Washington totalling approximately $1.2 billion in assets.
And last week, we announced the proposed acquisition of Bank of Idaho, a $1.3 billion bank with locations in Eastern Idaho Boise and eastern Washington. This is a great transaction for Glacier because it strategically expands our presence in several high growth markets where we already have a presence financially. The transaction is very attractive, reflective of our disciplined approach to M&A with minimal tangible book value dilution, immediate accretion, conservative cost savings assumptions and a pay to trade ratio of only 76%.
Bank of Idaho has a solid record of high performance, and this was a negotiated transaction between Glacier and Bank of Idaho. So that ends my formal remarks. And I'd now like to open the line for any questions that our analysts may have.

