Q4 2024 Geospace Technologies Corp Earnings Call

Welcome to the Geospace Technologies fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. Hosting the call today from Geospace is Mr. Rich Kelley, President and Chief Executive Officer; he is joined by Mr. Robert Curda, the company's Chief Financial Officer.
Good morning, and welcome to Geospace Technologies conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. I am Rich Kelley, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and I'm joined by Robert Curda, the company's Chief Financial Officer.
In our prepared remarks, I will first provide an overview of the fourth quarter and Robert will then follow up with more in-depth commentary on our financial performance. I will then give some final comments before opening the line for questions.
Today's commentary on markets, revenue, planned operations and capital expenditures may be considered forward-looking as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on what we know now, but actual outcomes are affected by uncertainties beyond our control or prediction.
Both known and unknown risks can lead to results that differ from what is said or implied today. Some of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in our SEC Form 10-K and 10-Q filings. For convenience, we will link a recording of this call on the Investor Relations page of our geospace.com website, which I invite everyone to browse through and learn more about Geospace, our subsidiaries and our products and solutions.
Note that today's recorded information is time sensitive and may not be accurate at the time of one listens to the replay. Yesterday, after the market closed, we released our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal year 2024, which ended September 30, 2024.
We closed the year with $135.6 million in revenue. This represents the greatest revenue figure in 10 years. However, due to noncash charges in the fourth quarter totaling $17.3 million, the year ended with a net loss of $6.5 million. These onetime charges are primarily associated with the divestiture of our Russian entity. But excluding these noncash charges, the fiscal year adjusted net income is $10.7 million.
While examining the increasing conflict in Ukraine and potential conflicts complications within Russian sanction entities, management and our Board of Directors determined the most prudent action would be to divest of our Russian entity. This divestment resulted in a loss driven mainly by accrued foreign exchange losses, which had minimal effect on the value of the net assets of the company.
Additionally, our fiscal year financial reporting reflects another onetime charge related to a noncash intangible asset impairment related to our subsidiary, Quantum Technology Sciences. Following our long-standing and unwavering commitment towards sustaining a strong balance sheet, we finished the year with zero debt and holdings of $37.1 million in cash and short-term incentives -- investment, excuse me.
While the financials indicated a net loss for the year due to two noncash charges, we are pleased to have 24 months of consecutive adjusted net income, indicating our core business remains profitable. We started the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 with significant contributions from our oil and gas market segment with more than $20 million in sales and rental announcements for our OBX Seabed nodes in August.
This follows a trend for the fiscal year of multimillion-dollar contracts for this product line and contributed to an overall increase in revenue from the prior fiscal year. In our adjusted market segment, we enjoyed a record-setting year for our Hydroconn line of smart water cables and our Aquana product line.
The market continues to recognize our leading technology and resulting growth outpaces the industry. We also had our first successful international sale of our Aquana products. The Aquana product line generates further traction in smart water markets for both municipal and multifamily residential applications. We believe that our focus on smart water going forward will continue to drive growth for the organization.
I'll now turn the call over to Robert to provide more financial detail on our fourth quarter and full year performance.

