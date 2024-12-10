Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q4 2024 Genasys Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Brian Alger; Senior Vice President Investor Relation and Corporate Development; Genasys Inc

Richard Danforth; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Genasys Inc

Dennis Klahn; Chief Financial Officer, Secretary; Genasys Inc

Scott Searle; Analyst; ROTH Capital

Edward Woo; Analyst; Ascendiant Capital Markets

Vijay Dewar; Analyst; Northland Securities

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Genasys Inc., fiscal year 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Brian Alger, SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Welcome, Brian. The floor is yours.

Brian Alger

Good afternoon. Welcome to Genasys' fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call. I am Brian Alger, SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Genasys. With me on the call today are Richard Danforth, our CEO; and Dennis Klahn, the company's CFO.
During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements regarding the company's plans, expectations, outlook, and future financial performance that involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company's results may differ materially from the projections described in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences and other potential risks and uncertainties can be found in the risk factors section of the company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.
Other than the statements of historical facts, forward-looking statements made on this call are based solely on the information and management's expectations as of today, December 9, 2024. We explicitly disclaim any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements except as otherwise specifically stated.
We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics, including adjusted EBITDA, bookings, backlog, and adjusted net loss, which we believe provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the company's performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial metrics, please see the table in the press release issued by the company at the close of market today.
We consider bookings and backlog leading indicators of future revenues and use these metrics to support production planning. Bookings is an internal operational metric that measures the total dollar value of customer purchase orders executed in a given period regardless of the timing of the related revenue recognition. Backlog is a measure of purchase orders received that are scheduled to ship within the next 12 months.
Finally, a replay of this call will be available in approximately four hours through the Investor Relations page on the company's website. At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Genasys' CEO, Richard Danforth. Richard?

