Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Gartner Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
45 min read

In This Article:

Participants

David Cohen; Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; Gartner Inc

Eugene Hall; Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer; Gartner Inc

Craig Safian; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Gartner Inc

Jeff Meuler; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Toni Kaplan; Analyst; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Faiza Alwy; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Andrew Nicholas; Analyst; William Blair & Company, L.L.C

Manav Patnaik; Analyst; Barclays

Surinder Thind; Analyst; Jeffreys LLC

Josh Chan; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

George Tong; Analyst; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Jeff Silber; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Corp

Jason Haas; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Presentation

David Cohen

Good morning everyone. Welcome to Gartner's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm David Cohen, SVP of Investor Relations. (Event Instructions) After comments by Eugene Hall, Gartner's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Safian, Gartner's Chief Financial Officer. There will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
This call will included a discussion of fourth-quarter 2024 financial results and Gartner's outlook for 2025, that disclosed in today's earnings release and earnings supplement, both posted to our website investor.gartner.com.
On the call, unless stated otherwise, all references to EBITDA are for adjusted EBITDA with the adjustments as described in our earnings release and supplement.
All contract values and associated growth rates we discussed are based on 2024 foreign exchange rates. All growth rates in Gene's comments are FX neutral unless stated otherwise. All references to share counts are for fully diluted weighted average share counts unless stated otherwise. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP numbers we use are available in the Investor Relations section of the gartner.com website.
As set forth in more detail in today's earnings release, certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can vary maturely from actual results and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those contained in the company's 2023 annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in other filings with the SEC. I encourage all of you to review the risk factors listed in these documents.
Now, I will turn the call over to Gartner's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gene Hall.

Eugene Hall

Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. Gartner continues to remain resilient in a complex environment. In Q4, contract value grew 8%. Fourth quarter revenue, EBITDA, EPS and free cash flow were ahead of expectations. We delivered 6% headcount growth across our sales organizations, and will continue to accelerate growth in 2025.
In 2024, geopolitical polarization and conflict was the worst in decades. Supply chains continued to experience major disruptions. Cybersecurity attacks escalated becoming even more sophisticated. Enterprises remain challenged by how to leverage artificial intelligence while mitigating risk and more.
Executives across the enterprise are facing greater uncertainty than ever before, and the rate of change continues to accelerate. Leaders know they need help and they know Gartner is the best source for the insight, guidance and tools they need to succeed.
We help our clients make smarter decisions that address their mission-critical priorities while managing risk, saving time, saving money and building confidence. Gartner guides leaders across every size enterprise in all major geographies and in every major industry. This includes governments. There is no organization that knows more about how to help governments than Gartner.
We support public sector leaders in 74 countries, including the 30 largest economies, except Russia. And of course, we know more than anybody in the world about how to leverage technology in the private sector. In the US, there's a focus on leveraging technology to improve the efficiency and effective (inaudible) governance.
We'll apply our insights and best practices to help the US achieve these objectives. One topic that continues to challenge leaders across the enterprise is how to harness AI innovation in their environment. In the world of artificial intelligence, the pace of innovation is almost impossible to keep up with.
During our 2024 IT symposium conference series, Gartner analysts discussed ways leaders could successfully pivot from learning AI to scaling AI and pursuing what's next. We are helping tens of thousands of executives determine how best to leverage AI in their enterprises.
Research continues to be our largest and most profitable segment. Within our research segment, we serve executives and their teams through distinct sales channels. Global Technology Sales, or GTS, serves leaders and their teams within IT.
GTS new business grew 13%, with double-digit growth in both enterprise leaders and tech vendors. GTS contract value accelerated to 7% and contract value with tech vendor clients improved for the third consecutive quarter.
Global Business Sales, or GBS, serves leaders and their teams beyond IT. This includes HR, supply chain, finance, marketing, legal, sales and more. GBS contract value accelerated to 12% with strong new business growth of 15%. Gartner conferences deliver extraordinarily valuable insights to an engaged and qualified audience.
Conferences revenue grew 17% in the fourth quarter, and our plan and advanced bookings for 2025 are strong. Gartner consulting is an extension of Gartner research. Consulting helps clients execute their most strategic initiatives through deeper project-based work. Consulting is an important complement to our IT research business.
Labor-based consulting revenue grew 4%. Contract optimization revenue was $50 million, which exceeded expectations. Three foundational elements of our long-term success are first, an unrelenting focus on globally consistent execution of Gartner best practices; second, a company-wide commitment to continuous improvement and innovation; and third, our vibrant culture, which inspires associates to operate and win as a global team.
In closing, Gartner delivered financial results ahead of expectations. Tech (inaudible) CV growth continued to accelerate. We have a powerful client value proposition and a vast addressable market opportunity. We will continue to create value for our shareholders by providing actionable objective insight, guidance and tools to our clients, prudently investing for future growth, and returning capital to our shareholders through our share repurchase program.
We expect to deliver modest margin expansion over time, and we'll continue to generate significant free cash flow well in excess of net income. All of this and more positions us to drive long-term double-digit revenue growth and sustain our track record of success far into the future.
With that, I'll hand the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Craig Safian.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories