Q4 2024 Fiserv Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Julie Chariell; Head of Investor Relations; Fiserv Inc

Frank Bisignano; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Fiserv Inc

Michael Lyons; President & Chief Executive Officer-Elect; Fiserv Inc

Robert Hau; Chief Financial Officer; Fiserv Inc

Tien-Tsin Huang; Analyst; JPMorgan

Darrin Peller; Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Timothy Chiodo; Analyst; UBS Equities

Harshita Rawat; Analyst; Bernstein Institutional Services LLC

Dave Koning; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Dan Dolev; Analyst; Mizuho Securities USA, LLC

Jason Kupferberg; Analyst; BofA Global Research

James Eugene Faucette; Managing Director; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Ramsey El-Assal; Analyst; Barclays Capital Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the Fiserv fourth-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
At this time, I will turn the call over to Julie Chariell, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Fiserv.

Julie Chariell

Thank you, and good morning. With me on the call today are Frank Bisignano, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Hau, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mike Lyons, our new President and next CEO. Welcome to the call, Mike. It's great to have you here.
Our earnings release and supplemental materials for the quarter and full year are available on the Investor Relations section of fiserv.com. Please refer to these materials for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call, along with the reconciliation of those measures to the nearest applicable GAAP measures. Unless otherwise stated, performance references are year-over-year comparisons.
Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements about, among other matters, expected operating and financial results and strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. You should refer to our earnings release for a discussion of these risk factors.
And now I'll turn the call over to Frank.

Frank Bisignano

Thank you, Julie, and thank you all for joining us today. We wrapped up another successful year at Fiserv and one that we are all very proud of. We set high expectations back at our 2023 investor conference, and we exceeded those commitments.
Fiserv delivered adjusted earnings per share of $8.80, up 17%, driven by strong and diverse revenue growth and further operating margin expansion across our businesses. Adjusted revenue growth was 7% and adjusted operating margin rose 170 basis points to 39.4%. Total company organic revenue growth was 16%. Our free cash flow was $5.2 billion, and we returned $5.5 billion to shareholders via share repurchase in 2024.
Throughout the year, we advanced multiple strategies and product offerings that take advantage of the unique construct of this company with strong assets across Merchant and Financial Solutions. We added large enterprise clients, both traditional and e-commerce merchants, on the strength of our unified offering, modern gateway, and growing value-added solutions portfolio.
At Clover, we laid the foundation for continuing our strong growth as we released new software, services and hardware offerings, and added three new countries. We extended merchant acquiring services to more financial institutions focused on winning small business clients. We've built solutions to help SMBs navigate the complexity of running their businesses.
Managing cash flow, in particular, is one of the biggest challenges. It's ineffective, time-consuming, and expensive. CashFlow Central is our solution to this problem. We completed development of this new offering in the fall. Demand from FI's to offering remains high. CashFlow Central will grow even more compelling as part of our full small business suite, the single, integrated, easy-to-use system that SMBs have been looking for. The products and clients for this SMB suite span our merchant and financial solutions ecosystems, a combination that no single competitor has and a solution that no single competitor can offer today.
From a merchant ecosystem, we provide Clover payments, hardware and software -- Clover VAS, including vertical software solutions, capital, employee, customer and operations management solutions, and the small business index for localized insights. From our financial ecosystem, we provide CashFlow Central, Optis for business card issuance, SpendTrack for expense management, Zelle for small business and core banking account management and digital banking. The full SMB suite will be integrated this quarter with XD, our digital banking platform, which is already live for an implementation with hundreds of FIs. It will be available directly on Clover late this year.
Lastly, we continue to be a partner of choice in real-time payments enablement with Zelle, Pix and FedNow, and in our core modernization strategies, which include Finxact, for simplified technology migration for our existing FI clients, as well as new and larger FIs and embedded finance pioneers. We capped off all this progress with the naming of our next CEO, and we did it in trademark Fiserv style, swiftly, efficiently and with an extremely high-quality results.
We announced Mike Lyons as President on a Thursday, and he started work here the following Monday. That's the kind of urgency, focus, and determination that we bring to our work at Fiserv. It's the speed of execution and the operational excellence that I have committed to you for the last few years, and that will continue under Mike's leadership. I know this not only because of what I've seen since he started, but because we have experienced working with Mike over the last 12 years.
As you know, Mike joined us from PNC, a long-standing Fiserv partner, and one of the nation's largest and strongest bank. Since he started, Mike and I and the full leadership team have been working tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition.
Let me hand it over to Mike to say a few words.

