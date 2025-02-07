Q4 2024 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Art Harmon; Senior Vice President - Investor Relations and Marketing; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Peter Baccile; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Scott Musil; Chief Financial Officer; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Johannson Yap; Executive Vice President, West Region, Chief Investment Officer; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Peter Schultz; Executive Vice President, East Region; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Christopher Schneider; Executive Vice President - Operations & Chief Information Officer; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Ke Bin Kim; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc.

Greg McGinniss; Analyst; Scotiaback

Craig Mailman; Analyst; Citigroup Inc.

Vince Tibone; Analyst; Green Street Advisors

Todd Thomas; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Blaine Heck; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities

Robert Stevenson; Analyst; Janney Montgomery Scott

Michael Carroll; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Caitlin Burrows; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Nicholas Thillman; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Michael Mueller; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Vikram Malhotra; Analyst; Mizuho Securities USA

Brendan Lynch; Analyst; Barclays Bank

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the First Industrial Realty Trust Inc fourth quarter results call. (Operator Instructions). Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Art Harman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Marketing. Please go ahead.

Art Harmon

Thanks a lot, Dave. Hello everybody and welcome to our call. Before we discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and our initial guidance for 2025, let me remind everyone that our call may include forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's expectations, plans, and estimates of our prospects. Today's statements may be time sensitive and accurate only as of today's date, February 6, 2025. We assume no obligation to update our statements or the other information we provide.
Actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements, and factors which could cause this are described in our 10-K and other SEC filings. You can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today's call in our supplemental report and our earnings release. The supplemental report, earnings release, and our SEC filings are available at firstindustrial.com under the investors tab.
Our call will begin with remarks by Peter Baccile, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Musil, our Chief Financial Officer, after which we'll open it up for your questions. Also with us today are Joe Yap, Chief Investment Officer; Peter Schultz, Executive Vice President; Chris Schneider, Executive Vice President of Operations; and Bob Walter, the Executive Vice President of Capital Markets and Asset Management. Now let me hand it over to Peter.

