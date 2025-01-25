Q4 2024 First Financial Bancorp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Scott Crawley; Controller; First Financial Bancorp

Archie Brown; President & Chief Executive Officer; First Financial Bancorp

Jamie Anderson; Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer; First Financial Bancorp

Bill Harry; Chief Credit Officer; First Financial Bancorp

Daniel Tamayo; Analyst; Raymond James

Terry McEvoy; Analyst; Stephens Inc

Christopher McGratty; Analyst; KBW

Jon Arfstrom; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Presentation

Scott Crawley

Yeah. Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss First Financial Bancorp's fourth quarter and full year financial results. Participating on today's call will be Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Harry, Chief Credit Officer.
Both the press release we issued yesterday and the accompanying slide presentation are available on our website at www.bankatfirst.com under the Investor Relations section. We'll make reference to the slides contained in the accompanying presentation during today's call.
Additionally, please refer to the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the fourth quarter 2024 earnings release as well as our SEC filings for a full discussion of the company's risk factors. The information we will provide today is accurate as of December 31, 2024, and we will not be updating any forward-looking statements to reflect facts or circumstances after this call.
I'll now turn the call over to Archie Brown.

Archie Brown

Thanks, Scott. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday afternoon, we announced our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Before I turn the call over to Jamie, I would like to provide some highlights from the most recent quarter recap this year's exceptional performance.
I'm very pleased with our strong fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.71, leading to return on assets of 1.7% and return on tangible common equity ratio of 19.9%. As expected, due to decreases in short-term rates by the Fed, the decline in asset yields outpaced the decline in deposit costs, leading to a reduction in our net interest margin to 3.94%.
Balance sheet trends were very strong for the quarter with loan growth exceeding 7% on an annualized basis and total deposits surging by approximately 16% on an annualized basis. Noninterest income was robust in the fourth quarter with leasing, foreign exchange and wealth management income all increasing by double-digit percentages from the linked quarter.
While expenses increased by 5% from the linked quarter, the increase was driven by higher incentive compensation tied to the strong fee income and overall company performance. Our workforce efficiency initiative continued during the quarter, and we've eliminated 145 positions to date. We expect to complete the work in 2025.
Asset quality was relatively stable for the quarter. Nonperforming assets were flat compared to the linked quarter at 0.36%, while classified assets increased by 7 basis points to 1.21%. The increase in classified assets was driven by a mutually agreed upon termination of a foreign exchange trade resulting in a $45 million obligation from the customer, which we believe is fully collateralized.
We expect the customer to pay this obligation in 2025. Net charge offs were slightly elevated due to the resolution of three loans that have been longer term workouts. We believe that overall credit trends are improving, and as a result, we anticipate lower credit costs going forward.
2024 was an excellent year for our company. On an adjusted basis, we earned $249 million or $2.61 per share, while return on assets was 1.4%, and return on tangible common equity was 19.9%. While the net interest margin declined from 4.4% to 4.05% due to declining short term rates, strong loan growth offset most of the impact with net interest income declining by only 2.5%.
Noninterest income increased by more than 13% to a record $241.8 million, led by growth in leasing and wealth management income. The result was record revenue for the company of approximately $154 million, which was a 2% increase over 2023. I'm very pleased with our balance sheet growth for the year. Total loans increased by 7.6% to $11.8 billion and total deposits increased by 7.2% to $14.3 billion.
Additionally, tangible common equity increased by 56 basis points to 7.73% and tangible book value per share increased from $12.38 to $14.15, which was a 14% increase. Some of the fourth quarter, asset quality was relatively stable for the year. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans declined 3 basis points to 30 basis points and nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets declined by 2 basis points to 0.36%.
With that, I'll now turn the call over to Jamie to discuss these results in greater detail. After Jamie's discussion, I will wrap up with some additional forward looking commentary and closing remarks. Jamie?

