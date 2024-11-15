Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q4 2024 ESCO Technologies Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
23 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Kate Lowrey; Vice President - Investor Relations; ESCO Technologies Inc

Bryan Sayler; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; ESCO Technologies Inc

Christopher Tucker; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; ESCO Technologies Inc

Tommy Moll; Analyst; Stephens Inc

John Edward Franzreb; Analyst; Sidoti & Company, LLC

Jon Tanwanteng; Analyst; CJS Securities, Inc

Josh Sullivan; Analyst; Benchmark Company

Presentation

Operator

Today. We have Bryan Saylor, President and CEO; Chris Tucker, Senior Vice President and CFO;
Kate, you now have the floor.

Kate Lowrey

Thank you. Statements made during this call which are not strictly historical, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the federal security laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment. Including but not limited to the risk factors referenced in the company's press release issued today, which will be included as an exhibit to the company's form 8-K to be filed.
We undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. In addition, during this call, the company may discuss some non-GAAP financial measures in describing the company's operating results. The reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the press release issued today on the company's website at www.escotechnologies.com under the link, investor relations.

Bryan Sayler

Thanks Kate and thanks everyone for joining today's call. We are happy to give you an update as we close out another great year at ESCO we are pleased with our fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results. We hit a significant milestone this year with orders and sales, both eclipsing $1 billion. This is a great achievement, but we feel like there's still a lot of momentum in our business and in the markets we serve. So while we feel great about 2024 we feel even better about the future.
Chris will run you through all of the financial details for the quarter and the year. But before we get to that, I want to give you a few comments on each of the segments starting with aerospace and defense. We continue to have a strong outlook here as you saw in the release, we finished the quarter with record backlog of just over $600 million. The backlog growth in 2024 was substantial on continuing strength from commercial and military aerospace as well as continued strength of navy orders at VACCO and Globe.
Notably, we did make progress during the year on reducing past due backlog. That's been a big focus for our teams and it's nice to see this start to move in the right direction. Probably in anticipation of some questions we might get later. I'd like to address the Boeing strike. We did not see any impact in our fourth quarter and now that the strike is resolved, we do not anticipate any financial impacts to 2025.
There could be some movement between quarters as the business ramps up and things are rescheduled. But with the overall backlog strength that we have, we anticipate that the outlook for 2025 can remain intact. Next is our utility solutions group where we had another good quarter and also another year of nice top line growth and margin improvement.
The sales growth here picked up a bit when compared to the third quarter and we were happy to see the margin expansion that the team delivered, taking a second to parse out the different markets. Here. We see ongoing market strength on the regulated utility side of our business the customer base here continues to increase capital spending forecast in order to meet demand for increased electricity and they also have to be sharply focused on running their current assets as efficiently as possible.
These are both good trends for our global business. On the renewable side, the team delivered really nice orders and sales growth in the fourth quarter. We are still positive on our outlook here as we feel renewables will continue to have a role to play as overall demand for electric power increases. Finally, I'll touch on our test business. We are really happy with how the year turned out. We saw a nice sequential improvement from the business as we move through the year.
Certainly, the growth here is less than our other two businesses, but the team responded quickly when the business softened up. At the beginning of the year, we saw profitability recover and we also saw sales increase sequentially as each quarter progressed, the good news is that we've seen strong activity from our medical and industrial shielding customer segments of the business. And when the key wireless markets begin to recover, the team will be ready to capitalize on that activity.
With that I'll turn it over to Chris to run you through the financial details for the quarter.

and

