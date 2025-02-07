Q4 2024 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Chad Keetch; Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, Secretary; Ensign Group Inc

Barry Port; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Ensign Group Inc

Spencer Burton; President, Chief Operating Officer - Ensign Services Inc; Ensign Group Inc

Suzanne Snapper; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director; Ensign Group Inc

Benjamin Hendrix; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Raj Kumar; Analyst; Stephens

Albert Rice; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Presentation

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Bella, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to The Ensign Group Q4 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Keetch. You may begin.

Chad Keetch

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. We filed our earnings press release yesterday, and it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 PM Pacific on Friday, February 28, 2025. We want to remind anyone that might be listening to a replay of this call that all statements are made as of today, February 6, 2025, and these statements have not been nor will be updated subsequent to today's call.
Also, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions or beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied on today's call. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review our SEC filings for a complete discussion of factors that could impact our results. Except as required by federal securities laws, Ensign and its independent subsidiaries do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements where changes arise as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or for any other reason.
In addition, The Ensign Group, Inc. is a holding company with no direct operating assets, employees or revenues. Certain of our independent subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the service center, provide accounting, payroll, human resources, information technology, legal, risk management and other services to the other independent subsidiaries through contractual relationships. In addition, our captive insurance subsidiary, which we refer to as the insurance captive, provides certain claims made coverage to our operating companies for general and professional liability as well as for workers' compensation insurance liabilities. Ensign also owns Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., which is a captive real estate investment trust that invests in health care properties and enters into lease agreements with certain independent subsidiaries of Ensign as well as third-party tenants that are unaffiliated with The Ensign Group. The words Ensign, company, we, our, and us refer to The Ensign Group, Inc., and its consolidated subsidiaries. All of our independent subsidiaries of Service Centers, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT and the insurance captive are operated by separate independent companies that have their own management, employees and assets.
References herein to the consolidated company and its assets and activities as well as the use of the words we, us and our and similar terms are not meant to imply nor should be construed as meaning that The Ensign Group has direct operating assets, employees or revenue or that any of the subsidiaries are operated by The Ensign Group. Also, we supplement our GAAP reporting with non-GAAP metrics. When viewed together with our GAAP results, we believe that these measures can provide a more complete understanding of our business, but they should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP reports. A GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is available in yesterday's press release and is available in our Form 10-K.
And with that, I'll turn the call over to Barry Port, our CEO. Barry?

